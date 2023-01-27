Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER LEE

2508 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ATWELL, SARAH KATHERYN

1203 GROVE ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)



BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT

840 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BELL, LORI ANN

2394 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 373434531

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/30/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ANDERSON, MATTHEW CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ATWELL, SARAH KATHERYN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/03/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER) BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR BELL, LORI ANN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/18/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G BOWLING, TOREZ LADELL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/18/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/13/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) CARDEN, ANDRIA S

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/03/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARDENAS, DAKOTA CHANCE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/25/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, CHRISTOPHER STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/28/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CLARK, INDIA ARIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/16/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRIST, MITCHELL SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/13/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DALICH, CAITLIN LYNN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DANFORTH, DIONTRE SHAKUR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/01/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DEVRIES, CASSIDY BRIANNA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/24/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/19/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GANN, RONNIE E

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/01/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOINS, JAMES CREEDLEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/22/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

GONZALEZ YANES, YENIFER M

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/02/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIMES, CARRIE DELAINE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/06/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500 (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)

FAILURE TO APPEAR (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/26/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARDY, JESSIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/06/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HUTCHESON, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/13/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, MELISSA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/06/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JONES, BRITTANY DENAE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/18/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VOLATION OF ORDER PROTECTIO JONES, MICHAEL CARNELL

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 01/18/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/03/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LILLARD, ASHLEY CHEREN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/03/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MARTINEZ, HECTOR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/13/1992

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE PERRY, ARTAGO LABRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/18/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PINEDA, SELENA ANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/06/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT REGAL, DALLAS T

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/11/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

ERROR TO BE DELETED BY MAGISTRATE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE ROBINSON, CLIFFORD LEON

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/09/1974

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY RODRIGUEZ, BRAYAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/24/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SALAZAR PEREZ, HEMERGILDO

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 04/13/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SANDERSON, BROOKE ANN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/13/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (CRACK COCAINE SHVED, ILYA PETER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TERRILL, MALCOLM K

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/02/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES THOMAS, DESTINY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/08/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA) TIPTON, DEVONTAY MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/26/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT TRACY, BENJAMIN DERRICK

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/11/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE WEATHERBY, ANDREW T

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/04/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

FTA NEGLECT/ TRUANCY

CONTEMPT OF COURT WYATT, JEFFREY LAVON

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 12/29/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

OR MANUFACTURING)TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GBOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS302 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)BUCK, KACIE MARCELLE5727 NORTH MORGAN LANE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CARDEN, ANDRIA S107 E GRANT AVE APT A GEORGETOWN, 45121Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CARDENAS, DAKOTA CHANCE452 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CLARK, CHRISTOPHER STEVEN1234 BROWNS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORCLARK, INDIA ARIE4215 BELLVIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CRIST, MITCHELL SCOTTHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADALICH, CAITLIN LYNN2407 CEDAR CREEK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARDEVRIES, CASSIDY BRIANNAHOMELESS TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)EBERHARDT, DEVIN LAVAR3812 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN8880 LOVELL RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FLICK, FREDERICK ALAN920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052804Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO. ORDER OF PROTECTION )GANN, RONNIE E7219 GAMBLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOINS, JAMES CREEDLEE1905 WASHINGTON AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTGONZALEZ YANES, YENIFER M8341 WITHEROW WAY OOTLEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRIMES, CARRIE DELAINE923 15TH ST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT UNDER $500 (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)FAILURE TO APPEAR (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE1108 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044443Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTHARDY, JESSIA NICOLE6504 OOLTEWAH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARHOWARD, SAMANTHA DANIELLE2209 N HIGHWAY 341 ROSSVILLE, 307416210Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHUTCHESON, ASHLEY NICOLE310 SERENA LAKE SITE, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, BRITTANY DENAE727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDEVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FORVIOLATION OF PROBATION VOLATION OF ORDER PROTECTIOJONES, MICHAEL CARNELL914 E. 14T ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYLEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON5530 BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085106Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMARTINEZ, HECTOR7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMCCLEOD, CODY STEPHEN511 ETHYELYN LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED BURGLARYOWENS, JAMES LAMONT4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PERRY, ARTAGO LABRON3609 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113606Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PINEDA, SELENA ANN4506 MONVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITQUINTANA, AUDREY JUSTINE6113 PYTHIAN RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTRIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT3506 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROBINSON, CLIFFORD LEON2009 MAPLE HILL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency:BURGLARYRODRIGUEZ, BRAYAN8629 SUMMITT PEAK WAY APT 403 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESALAZAR PEREZ, HEMERGILDO3914 HIRSCH FIELD RD HARRIS, 77373Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSANDERSON, BROOKE ANN226 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (CRACK COCAINESHVED, ILYA PETER7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163517Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTTERRILL, MALCOLM K3532 DELL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374110000Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO APPEARREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESTHEISEN, MARC C3118 BEE TREE LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSS. MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGTHOMAS, DESTINY NICOLE782 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 307410000Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)TIPTON, DEVONTAY MONTRELL5526 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113430Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTWARE, JAWAUN DEONTE4318 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101751Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WEATHERBY, ANDREW T727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTWEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022783Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT9555 CO RD 137 VALLEY HEAD, 35989Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN2538 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFTA NEGLECT/ TRUANCYCONTEMPT OF COURTWYATT, JEFFREY LAVON1709 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARY





