  • Friday, January 27, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
2508 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ATWELL, SARAH KATHERYN 
1203 GROVE ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT 
840 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BELL, LORI ANN 
2394 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 373434531 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS 
302 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER 
603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

BUCK, KACIE MARCELLE 
5727 NORTH MORGAN LANE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CARDEN, ANDRIA S 
107 E GRANT AVE APT A GEORGETOWN, 45121 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARDENAS, DAKOTA CHANCE 
452 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLARK, CHRISTOPHER STEVEN 
1234 BROWNS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

CLARK, INDIA ARIE 
4215 BELLVIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRIST, MITCHELL SCOTT 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DALICH, CAITLIN LYNN 
2407 CEDAR CREEK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DEVRIES, CASSIDY BRIANNA 
HOMELESS TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

EBERHARDT, DEVIN LAVAR 
3812 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN 
8880 LOVELL RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLICK, FREDERICK ALAN 
920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052804 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO. ORDER OF PROTECTION )

GANN, RONNIE E 
7219 GAMBLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOINS, JAMES CREEDLEE 
1905 WASHINGTON AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

GONZALEZ YANES, YENIFER M 
8341 WITHEROW WAY OOTLEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIMES, CARRIE DELAINE 
923 15TH ST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER $500 (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
FAILURE TO APPEAR (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)

HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE 
1108 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044443 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARDY, JESSIA NICOLE 
6504 OOLTEWAH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOWARD, SAMANTHA DANIELLE 
2209 N HIGHWAY 341 ROSSVILLE, 307416210 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUTCHESON, ASHLEY NICOLE 
310 SERENA LAKE SITE, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, BRITTANY DENAE 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VOLATION OF ORDER PROTECTIO

JONES, MICHAEL CARNELL 
914 E. 14T ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON 
5530 BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085106 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MARTINEZ, HECTOR 
7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MCCLEOD, CODY STEPHEN 
511 ETHYELYN LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE 
4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

OWENS, JAMES LAMONT 
4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PERRY, ARTAGO LABRON 
3609 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113606 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PINEDA, SELENA ANN 
4506 MONVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT

QUINTANA, AUDREY JUSTINE 
6113 PYTHIAN RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT 
3506 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBINSON, CLIFFORD LEON 
2009 MAPLE HILL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: 
BURGLARY

RODRIGUEZ, BRAYAN 
8629 SUMMITT PEAK WAY APT 403 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SALAZAR PEREZ, HEMERGILDO 
3914 HIRSCH FIELD RD HARRIS, 77373 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SANDERSON, BROOKE ANN 
226 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (CRACK COCAINE

SHVED, ILYA PETER 
7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163517 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TERRILL, MALCOLM K 
3532 DELL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374110000 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

THEISEN, MARC C 
3118 BEE TREE LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS. MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING

THOMAS, DESTINY NICOLE 
782 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 307410000 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)

TIPTON, DEVONTAY MONTRELL 
5526 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113430 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE 
4318 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101751 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WEATHERBY, ANDREW T 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022783 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT 
9555 CO RD 137 VALLEY HEAD, 35989 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN 
2538 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FTA NEGLECT/ TRUANCY
CONTEMPT OF COURT

WYATT, JEFFREY LAVON 
1709 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

