Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER LEE
2508 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ATWELL, SARAH KATHERYN
1203 GROVE ST, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT
840 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BELL, LORI ANN
2394 SUNSET STRIP HIXSON, 373434531
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS
302 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER
603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BUCK, KACIE MARCELLE
5727 NORTH MORGAN LANE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CARDEN, ANDRIA S
107 E GRANT AVE APT A GEORGETOWN, 45121
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARDENAS, DAKOTA CHANCE
452 ELLIOTT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, CHRISTOPHER STEVEN
1234 BROWNS FERRY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
CLARK, INDIA ARIE
4215 BELLVIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRIST, MITCHELL SCOTT
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DALICH, CAITLIN LYNN
2407 CEDAR CREEK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DEVRIES, CASSIDY BRIANNA
HOMELESS TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
EBERHARDT, DEVIN LAVAR
3812 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN
8880 LOVELL RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLICK, FREDERICK ALAN
920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052804
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIO. ORDER OF PROTECTION )
GANN, RONNIE E
7219 GAMBLE RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOINS, JAMES CREEDLEE
1905 WASHINGTON AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
GONZALEZ YANES, YENIFER M
8341 WITHEROW WAY OOTLEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIMES, CARRIE DELAINE
923 15TH ST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER $500 (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
FAILURE TO APPEAR (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE
1108 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044443
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARDY, JESSIA NICOLE
6504 OOLTEWAH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HOWARD, SAMANTHA DANIELLE
2209 N HIGHWAY 341 ROSSVILLE, 307416210
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUTCHESON, ASHLEY NICOLE
310 SERENA LAKE SITE, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, BRITTANY DENAE
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VOLATION OF ORDER PROTECTIO
JONES, MICHAEL CARNELL
914 E. 14T ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON
5530 BUNKER HILL RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085106
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MARTINEZ, HECTOR
7356 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MCCLEOD, CODY STEPHEN
511 ETHYELYN LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCSPADDEN, ARIAL KAYE
4805 ALPINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
OWENS, JAMES LAMONT
4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PERRY, ARTAGO LABRON
3609 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113606
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PINEDA, SELENA ANN
4506 MONVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
QUINTANA, AUDREY JUSTINE
6113 PYTHIAN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT
3506 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBINSON, CLIFFORD LEON
2009 MAPLE HILL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency:
BURGLARY
RODRIGUEZ, BRAYAN
8629 SUMMITT PEAK WAY APT 403 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SALAZAR PEREZ, HEMERGILDO
3914 HIRSCH FIELD RD HARRIS, 77373
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SANDERSON, BROOKE ANN
226 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (CRACK COCAINE
SHVED, ILYA PETER
7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163517
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TERRILL, MALCOLM K
3532 DELL TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 374110000
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
THEISEN, MARC C
3118 BEE TREE LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSS. MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING
THOMAS, DESTINY NICOLE
782 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 307410000
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
TIPTON, DEVONTAY MONTRELL
5526 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113430
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE
4318 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101751
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022783
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WHALEY, MATTHEW SCOTT
9555 CO RD 137 VALLEY HEAD, 35989
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN
2538 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FTA NEGLECT/ TRUANCY
CONTEMPT OF COURT
WYATT, JEFFREY LAVON
1709 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|ANDERSON, MATTHEW CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|ATWELL, SARAH KATHERYN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/03/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
|
|BARNES, DEXTER LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|BELL, LORI ANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
|
|BOWLING, TOREZ LADELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/13/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|CARDEN, ANDRIA S
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/03/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARDENAS, DAKOTA CHANCE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/25/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CLARK, CHRISTOPHER STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/28/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|CLARK, INDIA ARIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/16/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CRIST, MITCHELL SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/13/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DALICH, CAITLIN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DANFORTH, DIONTRE SHAKUR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/01/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|DEVRIES, CASSIDY BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/24/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GANN, RONNIE E
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/01/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOINS, JAMES CREEDLEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/22/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GONZALEZ YANES, YENIFER M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/02/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRIMES, CARRIE DELAINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/06/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER $500 (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (VIOLATION OF PROBATION)
|
|HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/26/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARDY, JESSIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/06/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUTCHESON, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/13/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, MELISSA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JONES, BRITTANY DENAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/18/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VOLATION OF ORDER PROTECTIO
|
|JONES, MICHAEL CARNELL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/18/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
|
|LEMLEY, ERICK CLAYTON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LILLARD, ASHLEY CHEREN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/03/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|MARTINEZ, HECTOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/13/1992
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PERRY, ARTAGO LABRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/18/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PINEDA, SELENA ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/06/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
|
|REGAL, DALLAS T
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- ERROR TO BE DELETED BY MAGISTRATE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ROBINSON, CLIFFORD LEON
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/09/1974
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RODRIGUEZ, BRAYAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/24/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SALAZAR PEREZ, HEMERGILDO
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 04/13/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERSON, BROOKE ANN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/13/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTION
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (CRACK COCAINE
|
|SHVED, ILYA PETER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|TERRILL, MALCOLM K
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/02/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|THOMAS, DESTINY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/08/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
|
|TIPTON, DEVONTAY MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/26/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TRACY, BENJAMIN DERRICK
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/11/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
|
|WEATHERBY, ANDREW T
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WOODARD, VANESSA LASHAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
- FTA NEGLECT/ TRUANCY
- CONTEMPT OF COURT
|
|WYATT, JEFFREY LAVON
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 12/29/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/26/2023
Charge(s):
|