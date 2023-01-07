Police Blotter: Woman Dodging Traffic Is Excited To See Her Friend; Man Told He Can’t Sleep In Front Of Elevator

An officer saw a white female walking in and out of traffic in front of the Community Kitchen at 727 E. 11th St. Several bystanders told the officer she had been doing it all day, and they were fearful that she would be hurt. The officer spoke with the woman, asking if she was suffering from any psychiatric issues, but she said she was not. She said she was angry that her friend wasn't there to get her. As an officer was speaking with the woman, a black male, who didn’t give his name, was walking towards them. The woman ran towards him, and jumped up to give him a hug, exclaiming that was the one she was waiting for. The male sighed, said he was there to take her home, then left on foot with her.

An officer saw a black sedan traveling north on Rossville Boulevard with an expired temporary tag from November. The officer initiated emergency traffic lights and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at E. 32nd and Clio Avenue. The officer identified the driver and obtained the VIN for the vehicle to verify that it was not stolen. The driver was given a verbal warning.

Police were called to apartments at Runyan Drive for a complaint about loud speaker noise. Initially it was believed to be coming from the upstairs neighbor and contact was made there first and confirmed it wasn’t coming from above. Contact was also made with the apartment below and confirmed to be coming from within that apartment. The resident inside apologized and immediately turned the sound bar off on her television.

An officer initiated a traffic stop at 5550 Highway 153 for a light law violation. The driver had a valid license and insurance. He was given a verbal warning.

Police were called to Highway 58 where a woman said she had been in an argument with her girlfriend. Police spoke with her girlfriend who said the same thing. After speaking with both women, police believe that the argument was only verbal in nature. The first woman said she would leave so that there not be any more arguing and she left while police were on scene.

Police were called to Nichols Fleet Equipment at 2401 E. 31st St. where a man showed officers the gate, which had clearly been rammed open. Officers reviewed video footage of the incident. The video shows a gray or silver sedan coming from E. 31st onto the property at a high rate of speed and ramming the gate open. The vehicle backed up from the gate and back onto E. 31st, heading east. The vehicle was then seen heading west shortly after. It is believed that no items were stolen. The man will call back in if he finds that someone did make their way onto the property.

A man on S. Holly Street told police someone had broken into his vehicle. The driver side rear window had been smashed out. It is unknown what object was used to break the window. The man said $60 had been taken.

Police were called to clear an apartment on Fillmore Street. Another officer outside saw a man leaving another apartment and he was detained. The man admitted to staying at this residence for three weeks and last week he was told to leave and he did. The man said he came back to get his blankets and pillow. All these apartments are unlocked because they are being worked on and the responsible would not come to the scene. Police released the man and allowed him to go up and obtain his items and vacate the area.

A woman on Poplar Street Court told police a white male had been attempting to sit on her front porch prior to police arrival. She said she told him to leave and he complied with her instruction before the officer arrived. She wanted the suspicious activity documented in the event he returns.

A man was sleeping in front of an elevator in the parking garage behind 631 Broad St. The man was told he couldn’t sleep there because it is private property and he was obstructing the walkway. He left the location.