Police Blotter: Man Says Neighbor Damaged His Mailbox; FedEx Truck Gets Stuck In Bachman Tunnel

A man on Keystone Circle told police his neighbor across the street damaged his mailbox while pulling out of his driveway. The officer saw damage to the neighbor’s black Toyota Tundra on the front driver's side fender. While speaking with the neighbor, he agreed to pay for a replacement mailbox and to also have it installed. Both agreed that 10 days was sufficient time for the repairs to be completed.



A woman on McCallie Avenue told police over the phone that she was approached by an older black male. She said the man began to ask very intrusive questions and became weird. The woman said the man began to make her feel very uncomfortable so she walked into her home to get away from him. She said she wasn't thinking and allowed the man to see where she lived.

A man on Hurricane Creek Road told police his front yard had been vandalized. He said he and his wife left for work around 7 a.m. and returned home at 6:30 p.m. and noticed that their front yard was damaged. He said his azalea bush was torn out of the ground, landscaping bricks were knocked over, and his landscaping lights were damaged. He didn’t know who did the vandalism and it was estimated to be close to $100 for repairs.

An officer responded to an unknown 911 call on Curtis Street. A woman said she got into a verbal disorder with an unknown person that had fled before officers arrived. The woman said she was fine and no longer needed police assistance.

A man on Valley Bridge Road told police someone damaged his screen door. An officer saw the screen was damaged and hanging down from the frame. The man didn’t see or hear anyone damage the screen and the cause is unknown.

An officer was flagged down by an elderly man on E. 23rd Street and 4th Avenue. He was homeless and needed a ride downtown. He said he didn’t want to be in the East Lake area because he didn’t get along with another homeless person. The man said he didn’t feel like he was going to hurt himself or anyone else. Due to the police department being short staffed, and because the officer was on another call at the time, the officer wasn’t able to give the man a ride. The officer did call the man’s friend and he arrived and gave him a ride.

An anonymous caller at Studio 6 Chattanooga at 7324 Shallowford Road told police she could hear yelling and furniture been thrown around in the next room. Police arrived and spoke with the occupants in the room, a man and a woman. The officer spoke to each separately, and they said they just had a verbal argument. Both denied any physical confrontation and police didn’t see any signs of it either. They chose to separate and let things cool off for the time being.

A woman on Hollyberry Lane told police her vehicle had been broken into during the night and the suspect had stolen her wallet. She showed police the vehicle and police noticed the window was not broken, however it was rolled down. She explained the window was broken prior to the theft. The steering column cover had been broken off and the ignition of the vehicle had been significantly damaged. Police found a hammer on the front passenger floorboard and found partial prints on it using a fingerprinting kit. Police turned the hammer, as well as the partial prints into property for testing. Later the wallet was found and police returned it to the woman.

Police got a call from a community member about an abandon auto on Vance Avenue. Police found the vehicle and noticed it had expired registration, a flat tire and was parked blocking the sidewalk. Police stickered the vehicle and will follow up.

Police were called to Bonny Oaks Drive where a man said his boss called a tow truck company because his trailer was stuck inside of the ground. The tow truck company came and pulled his trailer out. The man said during the process, the tow truck caused damage to his trailer. The tow truck driver said the tow truck didn’t cause the damage. The man provided the officer with a picture that showed he didn’t have any damage to his trailer prior to the tow truck lifting the trailer. The picture was added into the report.

A man told police he was looking on a website and noticed a property of his on Altamont Road listed for sale. He contacted the realtor company and spoke with the listing agent. The listing agent said it was a sight-unseen online transaction with e-mail communication. She said this was a common practice. However, they would not finalize a sale without the seller in person with proof of identity and ownership of the property. The unknown individual attempting to sell the property was trying to use the man’s identity as the owner.

A FedEx truck was stuck in the Bachman Tunnel eastbound at 2500 Market St. Police removed all vehicles inside the tunnel and called a tow. Mostellers was able to remove the tractor-trailer from the tunnel.