Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Steals Bottle Of Wine And Box Of Chicken; Customer Gets Upset About His Captain D’s Order

  • Wednesday, November 22, 2023

A Publix employee at 400 N. Market St. flagged officers down and said a homeless man had stolen a bottle of wine and a box of chicken (valued at $20). Officers detained the suspect. The wine was recovered and the employee allowed the man to keep the chicken. The man was banned from the Publix. The employee didn’t want to prosecute for the theft.

* * *

Police responded to a noise complaint at Exile Bar at 1634 Rossville Ave. When police arrived, they didn’t hear an excessive amount of noise coming from the bar. Police walked across the street to the nearest residence and measured the music and surrounding noise with the decibel meter. Police saw the decibels to range from 62-65 decibels and only go above that range to 70 when the DJ spoke on the microphone for a brief moment. Police spoke with the owner and he said he was taking multiple actions to try and reduce the noise coming from his establishment. Police saw the entire fence line of the property was covered in noise cancellation foam. Police also saw the bar had put up a tent in the back to attempt to keep more noise isolated. The business was very cooperative and willing to work with police.

* * *

Police responded to Chandler Avenue for an unknown 911 call. They arrived and spoke with a woman at the residence and explained they had received a 911 call from that location. She said she didn’t need police at that time. Police didn’t see any signs of foul play or suspicious activity.

* * *

A man on Old Wauhatchie Pike told police he wanted another man who was in the house to leave and be trespassed. The other man left and was trespassed.

* * *

A man on East Avenue told police the driver side rear window of his vehicle had been broken out and the steering column had been torn apart when someone attempted to steal the car. There was no further evidence to process.

* * *

A woman on Shallowford Road told police sometime during the night, her 2019 Hyundai Elantra was taken from her driveway. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC. A BOLO was issued. The keys were not with the vehicle at the time it was taken. Later the stolen car was found on Dee Drive. The steering column had damage to it, but other than that it appeared to be normal. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC and the owner was contacted. She said to go ahead and have it towed. Les's Towing showed up and took the vehicle to their lot. Police were working on getting possible video footage from one of the neighbors. A silver Apple iPad ($1,200) and a blue Apple Watch ($800) were originally inside the vehicle but were absent upon recovery.

* * *

While police were investigating a separate incident on East Avenue, police noticed a white Kia Optima sitting in a vacant lot. Police ran the tag but at the time it didn’t return stolen. Police ran the tag and it came back to a man in Ooltewah. Police were able to speak with the man who said his niece, who lived on Cameron Lane, was borrowing the vehicle. The vehicle had been stolen during the night from his niece’s address. The vehicle was towed by NC Towing. The man thanked police and said he would prosecute if the suspect was identified.

* * *

A man on Bonny Oaks Drive told police over the phone he left his company vehicle parked at his apartment and discovered damage to it. The back bumper was damaged and hanging off and also there was a crack in the middle of it.

* * *

A woman told police over the phone her white Ford Taurus had blown a tire the day before and she left it parked behind the Waffle House at 5450 Highway 153. She said it had been stolen and was no longer there. Police couldn’t find any record of private property tows regarding the vehicle. It was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on E. Main Street called police and said her boyfriend became upset with her because she didn’t want to drink alcohol. They engaged in a verbal disorder. The boyfriend then took her phone from her hand and cracked her front windshield. He had left before police arrived. The woman said she didn’t want to press charges.

* * *

A woman told police she had been at Moxy Hotel at 1220 King Street the day before and was in the bridal suite. She had her camera and she left it in her bag around 2:30 or 3 p.m. She later discovered the camera was gone when she got her bag and left around 9 p.m. Hotel management reviewed camera footage outside the bridal suite and they didn’t see anything suspicious.

* * *

Police were called to Captain D’s at 5106 Hixson Pike. A man had gotten into an argument over his order with two employees. He felt compelled to wait in the parking lot and tell police about it.

Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: Homeless Man Steals Bottle Of Wine And Box Of Chicken; Customer Gets Upset About His Captain D’s Order
  • Breaking News
  • 11/22/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 11/22/2023
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Tuesday, November 21st
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/22/2023
Carter, Gentle, Jefferson Among Titans Mr. Football Finalists
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/21/2023
McCallie Holds Off Boyd Buchanan In Late Game Thriller
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/21/2023
Shorthanded Silverdale Advances To Championship
  • Prep Sports
  • 11/21/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Homeless Man Steals Bottle Of Wine And Box Of Chicken; Customer Gets Upset About His Captain D’s Order
  • 11/22/2023

A Publix employee at 400 N. Market St. flagged officers down and said a homeless man had stolen a bottle of wine and a box of chicken (valued at $20). Officers detained the suspect. The wine ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/22/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACUFF, WILL WEBSTER UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 62 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous Charges ... more

Collegedale Increasing Wow Factor Of Its Holiday Display
  • 11/21/2023

The Collegedale Commissioners and residents are happy with the new Christmas lights decorating The Commons. David Barto, director of the Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation, bought and installed ... more

Breaking News
Former Sheriff Hammond, 13 Judges Endorse McVeagh For Circuit Judge
  • 11/21/2023
Chattanooga Finally Gets Welcome Soaking Rain
Chattanooga Finally Gets Welcome Soaking Rain
  • 11/21/2023
Police Blotter: Woman From Bahamas Steals Bathroom Decorations At Walmart; Woman Finds Vehicle Title And $3 In Her Bushes
  • 11/21/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 11/21/2023
St. Elmo Featured In New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos
  • 11/20/2023
Opinion
NFL Played On, But Not The Local Re-Enactors After JFK Was Shot
  • 11/21/2023
Jerry Summers: License Plate Reader Legality
Jerry Summers: License Plate Reader Legality
  • 11/21/2023
When May A Judge Decide A Case Without A Jury?
  • 11/21/2023
Senator Blackburn: In Response To Democrats’ Attack On The Supreme Court, I’m Recommending Subpoenas
  • 11/20/2023
Attorney John Wolfe Stood With Us
  • 11/20/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Excelling Over Wide Range Of Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Excelling Over Wide Range Of Sports
  • 11/21/2023
UT Welcomes Fans For Home Finale Against Vanderbilt
  • 11/21/2023
Randy Smith: I Am Thankful
Randy Smith: I Am Thankful
  • 11/21/2023
Patent Appeals Board Rules Against Local Red Wolves Keeping Their Nickname
  • 11/21/2023
Paul Payne: Why Rusty Wright Represents Everything Good About UTC Football
Paul Payne: Why Rusty Wright Represents Everything Good About UTC Football
  • 11/20/2023
Happenings
Winter Skating Has Arrived At Stable 41 In Fort Oglethorpe
  • 11/21/2023
Union Gospel Mission Needs Volunteers To Serve Over 400 Thanksgiving Meals On Nov. 22
Union Gospel Mission Needs Volunteers To Serve Over 400 Thanksgiving Meals On Nov. 22
  • 11/21/2023
Did You Know? Inflation
Did You Know? Inflation
  • 11/22/2023
Local Selected As SE Regiment Junior Young Marine Of The Year
Local Selected As SE Regiment Junior Young Marine Of The Year
  • 11/21/2023
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Purchase Deadline Is Nov. 27
  • 11/20/2023
Entertainment
Voices Of Lee Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
Voices Of Lee Present “Home For Christmas” Concert
  • 11/21/2023
Scenic City Chorale Christmas Concert Is Dec. 3
Scenic City Chorale Christmas Concert Is Dec. 3
  • 11/20/2023
Best of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
Best of Grizzard - Fashion And Culture
  • 11/21/2023
48 Tickets Left To "Just A Boy And His Piano" Concert Nov. 30
  • 11/20/2023
WTCI PBS Selected To Receive Ready To Learn Grant To Support Early Literacy And Critical Thinking Skills
  • 11/20/2023
Opinion
NFL Played On, But Not The Local Re-Enactors After JFK Was Shot
  • 11/21/2023
Jerry Summers: License Plate Reader Legality
Jerry Summers: License Plate Reader Legality
  • 11/21/2023
When May A Judge Decide A Case Without A Jury?
  • 11/21/2023
Dining
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
Chatter Box Cafe On Shallowford Road Closes
  • 11/21/2023
Video: New Long Horn Restaurant Opens On Gunbarrel Road
  • 11/20/2023
Rib And Loin In Hixson Closing After 34 Years "Serving Chattanooga's Barbecue"
Rib And Loin In Hixson Closing After 34 Years "Serving Chattanooga's Barbecue"
  • 11/19/2023
Business/Government
EPB Transitioning Away From Legacy Video Service; Also, Using Large Batteries For Power Storage
  • 11/21/2023
Thanksgiving 2023 Garbage And Recycle Collection And Site Schedule Announced
  • 11/21/2023
Carrie Harlin Is New Development Director For Welcome Home Of Chattanooga
Carrie Harlin Is New Development Director For Welcome Home Of Chattanooga
  • 11/21/2023
Real Estate
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
Local Realtor, Sean Smith, Drives Equitable Health As Chattanooga Leaders Of Impact Winner
  • 11/21/2023
Steven Sharpe: 5 Tasks To Complete During Fall
Steven Sharpe: 5 Tasks To Complete During Fall
  • 11/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Nov. 9-15
  • 11/16/2023
Student Scene
Edna Varner, Bo Watson Honored By Tennessee Charter School Center
  • 11/21/2023
TDOE Reports Statewide Graduation Rates At Highest Since 2012
  • 11/20/2023
Ooltewah High Wins National Title In The All-Service JROTC Raider Championships
Ooltewah High Wins National Title In The All-Service JROTC Raider Championships
  • 11/20/2023
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Donates Accessible Bus To Caldsted Foundation
Morning Pointe Senior Living Donates Accessible Bus To Caldsted Foundation
  • 11/21/2023
GNTC Student Receives Scholarship From The Georgia Nurses Foundation
GNTC Student Receives Scholarship From The Georgia Nurses Foundation
  • 11/21/2023
HCEMS Presents Check To MaryEllen Locher Scholarship
HCEMS Presents Check To MaryEllen Locher Scholarship
  • 11/21/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Remembering Famous 1973 Georgia-Tennessee Football Game With Eddie Brown, Glynn Harrison, Horace King, And Haskel Stanback
  • 11/20/2023
Earl Freudenberg: The Day After The Assassination Of John F. Kennedy
Earl Freudenberg: The Day After The Assassination Of John F. Kennedy
  • 11/20/2023
Curtis Coulter: The Story Of The Unknown Hobo Buried At McDonald Farm Cemetery
Curtis Coulter: The Story Of The Unknown Hobo Buried At McDonald Farm Cemetery
  • 11/18/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Detects Chronic Wasting Disease In Lewis County
  • 11/20/2023
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Announces Eliot Berz As Executive Director
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Announces Eliot Berz As Executive Director
  • 11/20/2023
Volunteers Remove Litter From Conasauga Watershed For Make A Difference Day
Volunteers Remove Litter From Conasauga Watershed For Make A Difference Day
  • 11/20/2023
Travel
Aquatic Wonderland Awaits: Tennessee Aquarium’s Holidays Under The Peaks Begins Nov. 27
  • 11/16/2023
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
Christmas At Rugby Offers Unique 1880 Victorian Experience For Families
  • 11/13/2023
Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Planning Larry Taylor, Black Hawk Down Exhibits; Convention Set 2025
  • 11/8/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Complexities Of Families And Communities
Bob Tamasy: Complexities Of Families And Communities
  • 11/20/2023
'Understanding That I Must Worship And Be Thankful" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 11/15/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Hosts Pastor Vincent Dixon
  • 11/13/2023
Obituaries
Peggy Smith
Peggy Smith
  • 11/22/2023
Anthony Eugene “Tony” Watts
Anthony Eugene “Tony” Watts
  • 11/21/2023
Michael Gene Hill, Sr.
Michael Gene Hill, Sr.
  • 11/21/2023
Area Obituaries
Cross, Darlene Baxter (Cleveland)
Cross, Darlene Baxter (Cleveland)
  • 11/21/2023
Burnette, Mary Opal Harris Hampton
  • 11/21/2023
Walker Jr., Norman "Butch" C. (Chattanooga)
Walker Jr., Norman "Butch" C. (Chattanooga)
  • 11/21/2023