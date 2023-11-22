Police Blotter: Homeless Man Steals Bottle Of Wine And Box Of Chicken; Customer Gets Upset About His Captain D’s Order

A Publix employee at 400 N. Market St. flagged officers down and said a homeless man had stolen a bottle of wine and a box of chicken (valued at $20). Officers detained the suspect. The wine was recovered and the employee allowed the man to keep the chicken. The man was banned from the Publix. The employee didn’t want to prosecute for the theft.

* * *

Police responded to a noise complaint at Exile Bar at 1634 Rossville Ave. When police arrived, they didn’t hear an excessive amount of noise coming from the bar. Police walked across the street to the nearest residence and measured the music and surrounding noise with the decibel meter. Police saw the decibels to range from 62-65 decibels and only go above that range to 70 when the DJ spoke on the microphone for a brief moment. Police spoke with the owner and he said he was taking multiple actions to try and reduce the noise coming from his establishment. Police saw the entire fence line of the property was covered in noise cancellation foam. Police also saw the bar had put up a tent in the back to attempt to keep more noise isolated. The business was very cooperative and willing to work with police.

* * *

Police responded to Chandler Avenue for an unknown 911 call. They arrived and spoke with a woman at the residence and explained they had received a 911 call from that location. She said she didn’t need police at that time. Police didn’t see any signs of foul play or suspicious activity.

* * *

A man on Old Wauhatchie Pike told police he wanted another man who was in the house to leave and be trespassed. The other man left and was trespassed.

* * *

A man on East Avenue told police the driver side rear window of his vehicle had been broken out and the steering column had been torn apart when someone attempted to steal the car. There was no further evidence to process.

* * *

A woman on Shallowford Road told police sometime during the night, her 2019 Hyundai Elantra was taken from her driveway. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC. A BOLO was issued. The keys were not with the vehicle at the time it was taken. Later the stolen car was found on Dee Drive. The steering column had damage to it, but other than that it appeared to be normal. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC and the owner was contacted. She said to go ahead and have it towed. Les's Towing showed up and took the vehicle to their lot. Police were working on getting possible video footage from one of the neighbors. A silver Apple iPad ($1,200) and a blue Apple Watch ($800) were originally inside the vehicle but were absent upon recovery.

* * *

While police were investigating a separate incident on East Avenue, police noticed a white Kia Optima sitting in a vacant lot. Police ran the tag but at the time it didn’t return stolen. Police ran the tag and it came back to a man in Ooltewah. Police were able to speak with the man who said his niece, who lived on Cameron Lane, was borrowing the vehicle. The vehicle had been stolen during the night from his niece’s address. The vehicle was towed by NC Towing. The man thanked police and said he would prosecute if the suspect was identified.

* * *

A man on Bonny Oaks Drive told police over the phone he left his company vehicle parked at his apartment and discovered damage to it. The back bumper was damaged and hanging off and also there was a crack in the middle of it.

* * *

A woman told police over the phone her white Ford Taurus had blown a tire the day before and she left it parked behind the Waffle House at 5450 Highway 153. She said it had been stolen and was no longer there. Police couldn’t find any record of private property tows regarding the vehicle. It was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on E. Main Street called police and said her boyfriend became upset with her because she didn’t want to drink alcohol. They engaged in a verbal disorder. The boyfriend then took her phone from her hand and cracked her front windshield. He had left before police arrived. The woman said she didn’t want to press charges.

* * *

A woman told police she had been at Moxy Hotel at 1220 King Street the day before and was in the bridal suite. She had her camera and she left it in her bag around 2:30 or 3 p.m. She later discovered the camera was gone when she got her bag and left around 9 p.m. Hotel management reviewed camera footage outside the bridal suite and they didn’t see anything suspicious.

* * *

Police were called to Captain D’s at 5106 Hixson Pike. A man had gotten into an argument over his order with two employees. He felt compelled to wait in the parking lot and tell police about it.