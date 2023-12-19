Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, TIFFANY MARIE

1504 TRUMAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN

415 CONDRA RD RINGGOLD, 307364611

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, MAE NIKI LEVI

601 WASHINGTON STREET APT 6242 ROSSVILLE, 307412616

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED



BUCKNER, CASEY JUSTINE

4491 PALAMINO DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BULLARD, JUSTIN CYLE

1319 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BYNUM, AUSTIN GARY THOMAS

895 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE



CASERTA, ROBERT JOSEPH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLLINS, CALEB WARREN

95 COUNTY RD 370 STEVENSON, 35772

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DUNBAR, MICAH

9211 ROYAL SHADOWS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ESCOBAR TOMAS, CRINTINO CRISTOBAL

3913 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)



GAINES, KEARA

504 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



HARDWICK, TORY DESHAWN

3817 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062749

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HIGHWOOD, STEPHANIE MARIE

102 LAURELWOOD CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HILLIARD, JAMES LEROY

1518 MORGAN SPRINGS RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, KYLE GEZELLE

147 CALLAN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JONES, OKEMIA KENYA

1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



LACAYO, EDUARDO

7376 SHADY VAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM

RESISTING ARREST



LAKE, LYNESHA NICOLE

2208 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LANSDEN, ANTHONY TYRONE

115 ELLTEA AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37066

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



MARLER, JOHN ANTHONY

6651 HARRISON PIKES DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MCCRARY-LANGSTON, SKYLAR L

3900 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072601

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



MCINTOSH, NICKARDO DWAYNE

8107 NW 21ST SUNRISE, 33322

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCNISH, ASHLEY RENEE

419 MONTCLAIR DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS HYDROCODONE RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSS WEAPON)



MOLES, GERRY MICHAEL

12383 QUARTER OAKS TR BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MONROE, HOLLY NICOLE

17 SMITTYS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)



MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORALES ROBLERO, SAMUEL

119 QUEEN WAY DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



MOSES, TREVON C

4724 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (CONV

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



NORWOOD, CEDRIC D

3924 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 37351

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



OWNBY, PATRICIA ANN

3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 84 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PATTON, TYREL LEON

3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OR PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



PIERCE, DAVID JEREMY

4 ALTON WAY TIFTON, 31794

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



QUANN, KAMERON LEE-PEREZ

6646 SANDWOOD CIR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



RODRIGUEZ, JAVIER

2800 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



SESSIONS, JUSTIN ROBERT

2606 KELL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SIMS, BRYAN CHRISTOPHER

4002 FAGAN ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTSTEWART, CODY LAMAR9019 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONTOWNSEND, ROBERT LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (CRACK COCAINE)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVAUGHN, BRADLEY A213 OXFORD DR FRANKLIN, 37064Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVINSON, SHANTRELL LAMONT300 E COOPER STREET UNIT 4 LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYVOGT, TINA DARLENE246 CRESENT VIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

BELL, TIFFANY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/15/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, MAE NIKI LEVI

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/27/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED BUCKNER, CASEY JUSTINE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/04/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BYNUM, AUSTIN GARY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/12/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE CASERTA, ROBERT JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/26/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, CALEB WARREN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DUNBAR, MICAH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GAINES, KEARA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HIGHWOOD, STEPHANIE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HILLIARD, JAMES LEROY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/13/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, KYLE GEZELLE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 09/05/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LACAYO, EDUARDO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/23/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM

RESISTING ARREST LANSDEN, ANTHONY TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) MARLER, JOHN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/13/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT MCINTOSH, NICKARDO DWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/14/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCNISH, ASHLEY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/28/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS HYDROCODONE RESALE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSS WEAPON) MOLES, GERRY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 06/25/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MONROE, HOLLY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/09/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE) MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/09/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOSES, TREVON C

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/01/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (CONV

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION NORWOOD, CEDRIC D

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/21/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PATTON, TYREL LEON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OR PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY PIERCE, DAVID JEREMY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/15/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING QUANN, KAMERON LEE-PEREZ

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/29/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SESSIONS, JUSTIN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/20/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMS, BRYAN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT STEWART, CODY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION VINSON, SHANTRELL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/11/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY VOGT, TINA DARLENE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/19/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



