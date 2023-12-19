Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BELL, TIFFANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/15/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, MAE NIKI LEVI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/27/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
- VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED
|
|BUCKNER, CASEY JUSTINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/04/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BYNUM, AUSTIN GARY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
|
|CASERTA, ROBERT JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLINS, CALEB WARREN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DUNBAR, MICAH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GAINES, KEARA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HIGHWOOD, STEPHANIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HILLIARD, JAMES LEROY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/13/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, KYLE GEZELLE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/05/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LACAYO, EDUARDO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|LANSDEN, ANTHONY TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MARLER, JOHN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/13/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCINTOSH, NICKARDO DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCNISH, ASHLEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/28/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS HYDROCODONE RESALE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSS WEAPON)
|
|MOLES, GERRY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 06/25/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MONROE, HOLLY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)
|
|MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/09/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOSES, TREVON C
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (CONV
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|NORWOOD, CEDRIC D
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/21/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PATTON, TYREL LEON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OR PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|PIERCE, DAVID JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|QUANN, KAMERON LEE-PEREZ
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/29/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SESSIONS, JUSTIN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIMS, BRYAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|STEWART, CODY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|VINSON, SHANTRELL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|VOGT, TINA DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|