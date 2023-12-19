Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, TIFFANY MARIE
1504 TRUMAN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN
415 CONDRA RD RINGGOLD, 307364611
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, MAE NIKI LEVI
601 WASHINGTON STREET APT 6242 ROSSVILLE, 307412616
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED

BUCKNER, CASEY JUSTINE
4491 PALAMINO DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BULLARD, JUSTIN CYLE
1319 POE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BYNUM, AUSTIN GARY THOMAS
895 DRY VALLEY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

CASERTA, ROBERT JOSEPH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLINS, CALEB WARREN
95 COUNTY RD 370 STEVENSON, 35772
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DUNBAR, MICAH
9211 ROYAL SHADOWS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ESCOBAR TOMAS, CRINTINO CRISTOBAL
3913 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

GAINES, KEARA
504 FISHER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HARDWICK, TORY DESHAWN
3817 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374062749
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HIGHWOOD, STEPHANIE MARIE
102 LAURELWOOD CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILLIARD, JAMES LEROY
1518 MORGAN SPRINGS RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, KYLE GEZELLE
147 CALLAN DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JONES, OKEMIA KENYA
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LACAYO, EDUARDO
7376 SHADY VAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM
RESISTING ARREST

LAKE, LYNESHA NICOLE
2208 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANSDEN, ANTHONY TYRONE
115 ELLTEA AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37066
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

MARLER, JOHN ANTHONY
6651 HARRISON PIKES DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCCRARY-LANGSTON, SKYLAR L
3900 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072601
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MCINTOSH, NICKARDO DWAYNE
8107 NW 21ST SUNRISE, 33322
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCNISH, ASHLEY RENEE
419 MONTCLAIR DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS HYDROCODONE RESALE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSS WEAPON)

MOLES, GERRY MICHAEL
12383 QUARTER OAKS TR BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MONROE, HOLLY NICOLE
17 SMITTYS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)

MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORALES ROBLERO, SAMUEL
119 QUEEN WAY DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MOSES, TREVON C
4724 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (CONV
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

NORWOOD, CEDRIC D
3924 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 37351
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OWNBY, PATRICIA ANN
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 84 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTON, TYREL LEON
3001 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OR PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

PIERCE, DAVID JEREMY
4 ALTON WAY TIFTON, 31794
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

QUANN, KAMERON LEE-PEREZ
6646 SANDWOOD CIR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RODRIGUEZ, JAVIER
2800 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SESSIONS, JUSTIN ROBERT
2606 KELL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMS, BRYAN CHRISTOPHER
4002 FAGAN ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

STEWART, CODY LAMAR
9019 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

TOWNSEND, ROBERT LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (CRACK COCAINE)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VAUGHN, BRADLEY A
213 OXFORD DR FRANKLIN, 37064
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VINSON, SHANTRELL LAMONT
300 E COOPER STREET UNIT 4 LAFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

VOGT, TINA DARLENE
246 CRESENT VIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAILURE TO APPEAR

Here are the mug shots:

BELL, TIFFANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/15/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BOLEN, SAMANTHA LEENANN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, MAE NIKI LEVI
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/27/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
  • VIOLATING MINIMUM SPEED
BUCKNER, CASEY JUSTINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/04/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BYNUM, AUSTIN GARY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
CASERTA, ROBERT JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLINS, CALEB WARREN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DUNBAR, MICAH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GAINES, KEARA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
HIGHWOOD, STEPHANIE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILLIARD, JAMES LEROY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/13/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, KYLE GEZELLE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 09/05/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LACAYO, EDUARDO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM
  • RESISTING ARREST
LANSDEN, ANTHONY TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MARLER, JOHN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/13/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCINTOSH, NICKARDO DWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/14/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCNISH, ASHLEY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/28/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS HYDROCODONE RESALE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSS WEAPON)
MOLES, GERRY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 06/25/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MONROE, HOLLY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/09/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS FOR RESALE)
MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/09/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOSES, TREVON C
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/01/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (CONV
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
NORWOOD, CEDRIC D
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/21/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PATTON, TYREL LEON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OR PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
PIERCE, DAVID JEREMY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/15/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
QUANN, KAMERON LEE-PEREZ
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/29/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SESSIONS, JUSTIN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMS, BRYAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
STEWART, CODY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VINSON, SHANTRELL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
VOGT, TINA DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/19/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/18/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR



