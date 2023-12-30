Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA AL-SALAMI, TARIQ A

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/04/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130102 BRANDOW, JASON ALAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/22/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/25/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BUCHANAN, BIONCA MENYON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/03/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BULLOCK, DAVID CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/26/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE CANNON, COURTNEY LEIGHANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/15/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION CANTRELL, MICHEAL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/27/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CHRISTOPHER, KELSIE LATRESE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/07/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DIXON, KENNETH LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/07/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOUGLAS, JEFFREY TAREEQ

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/14/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF FIFER, ALEXIS LARSON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/24/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION GRAHAM, JAMES ADAM

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/04/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUSTUS, DELVON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/28/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION HANNAH, TRAVIS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/09/1975

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDRIX, YUMMUSE DELMOCCO

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/09/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS JEFFRIES, CRAIG LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JERKE, JERKE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/02/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY KEENER, WESLEY C

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/08/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

KING, JARED LEVITICUS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY KING, JASON ALDER

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/07/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD RESTRAINT DEVICE VIOLATION

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGRMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LETSON, WILLIAM ETHERRIDGE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/09/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LYNN, JEFFERY FLOYD

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/21/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR PROCTOR, KAYLA ANN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/16/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR RAY, QUINDELL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REDDICK, BRENNEN MCCLAIN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/08/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR REED, LONNIE DALE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/18/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA ) RICE, OWEN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/17/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROZEMA, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/18/1980

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SADDLER, DEVON T

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/20/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES SHRADER, JAMEY RAY

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/29/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURGLARY SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/17/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) STEPHENS, JILLIAN BRANDICE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/07/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SUTTLES, BENNIE RAY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/12/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



