Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, December 30, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

AL-SALAMI, TARIQ A 
712 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130102

BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BUCHANAN, BIONCA MENYON 
5214 DONLYN LN, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BULLOCK, DAVID CHRISTOPHER 
3422 LISA DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

CANTRELL, MICHEAL JAMES 
7615 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHRISTOPHER, KELSIE LATRESE 
276 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DERAS-RAMOS, MARIO RENE 
4926 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1,000.00

DIXON, KENNETH LAMAR 
22 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOUGLAS, JEFFREY TAREEQ 
1107 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FIFER, ALEXIS LARSON 
1903 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
911 VIOLATION

GRAHAM, JAMES ADAM 
13772 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC 
220 INTEGRA VISTA DRIVEAPT. 409 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GUSTUS, DELVON 
3119 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

HANNAH, TRAVIS WAYNE 
950 BLYTHE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDRIX, YUMMUSE DELMOCCO 
4805 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

JEFFRIES, CRAIG LAMONT 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

JERKE, JERKE JAMES 
779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 20E CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

KEENER, WESLEY C 
135 GROVES RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

KING, JARED LEVITICUS 
5230 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 374102076 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

KING, JASON ALDER 
1216 REEVES AVE EAST REDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CHILD RESTRAINT DEVICE VIOLATION
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGRMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LYNN, JEFFERY FLOYD 
175 SEVEN OAKS CIR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MILLER, JERRY D 
3400 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374041721 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PROCTOR, KAYLA ANN 
4710 PACKARD DR NASHVILLE, 37211 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

RAY, QUINDELL 
1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REDDICK, BRENNEN MCCLAIN 
3301 HAYWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

REED, LONNIE DALE 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA )

RICE, OWEN DAVID 
64 RIDGELAND CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL 
911 MASTERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SHRADER, JAMEY RAY 
3471 TIFTONIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURGLARY

SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN 
2514 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

STEPHENS, JILLIAN BRANDICE 
3085 SPEICHER CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SUTTLES, BENNIE RAY 
1410 E 17TH ST Chattanooga, 374044907 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AL-SALAMI, TARIQ A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/04/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130102
BRANDOW, JASON ALAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BUCHANAN, BIONCA MENYON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BULLOCK, DAVID CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/26/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
CANNON, COURTNEY LEIGHANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CANTRELL, MICHEAL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CHRISTOPHER, KELSIE LATRESE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/07/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DIXON, KENNETH LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/07/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOUGLAS, JEFFREY TAREEQ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FIFER, ALEXIS LARSON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/24/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • 911 VIOLATION
GRAHAM, JAMES ADAM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/04/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GUSTUS, DELVON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
HANNAH, TRAVIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDRIX, YUMMUSE DELMOCCO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/09/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
JEFFRIES, CRAIG LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
JERKE, JERKE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
KEENER, WESLEY C
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/08/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
KING, JARED LEVITICUS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
KING, JASON ALDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/07/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD RESTRAINT DEVICE VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGRMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LETSON, WILLIAM ETHERRIDGE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/09/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LYNN, JEFFERY FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PROCTOR, KAYLA ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/16/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
RAY, QUINDELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REDDICK, BRENNEN MCCLAIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
REED, LONNIE DALE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA )
RICE, OWEN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/17/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROZEMA, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SADDLER, DEVON T
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SHRADER, JAMEY RAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/29/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • BURGLARY
SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/17/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
STEPHENS, JILLIAN BRANDICE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SUTTLES, BENNIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT




Latest Headlines
Police Blotter: Man Falsely Accused Of Being Porch Thief; Man Fed Up With Neighbor Cursing Him Out
  • Breaking News
  • 12/30/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/30/2023
Both CCS Teams Advance To Best Of Preps Finals
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/30/2023
PHOTOS: CCS Boys, Girls Earn Best Of Prep Wins
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/29/2023
Covenant Men Fall To No. 23 Illinois College At Smokey Ballenger Classic
  • Sports
  • 12/29/2023
Passenger In Critical Condition After Vehicle Chase Ends In Collision With Power Pole
Passenger In Critical Condition After Vehicle Chase Ends In Collision With Power Pole
  • Breaking News
  • 12/29/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/30/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD PUBLIC INTOXICATION POSSESSION ... more

Police Blotter: Man 'Catfished' For $400; Officers Provide Blankets For Those In Need
  • 12/29/2023

An officer spoke to a man via phone who said he met a girl online and began a relationship. The two never met. The girl convinced him to send her $400 for their future. He believed it would be ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/29/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, SUSIE SHAUNETTA 8104 ROYAL DR Chattanooga, 374213241 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD TRAFFIC ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/28/2023
Police Blotter: Masked Men In Kia Threatening Houses; Man Attempting To Break In To Hotel Rooms
  • 12/28/2023
2 17-Year-Old Cavers Found At Foot Of Lookout Mountain After Search
  • 12/27/2023
Police Say Man Aimed Pistol At 3 Women, Damaged Police Car, Hurt Officer, Medical Worker
Police Say Man Aimed Pistol At 3 Women, Damaged Police Car, Hurt Officer, Medical Worker
  • 12/27/2023
Dalton Youth, 13, Burned While Pouring Alcohol Into Soda Can, Lighting It
  • 12/27/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Major General James E. Livingston
Profiles Of Valor: Major General James E. Livingston
  • 12/29/2023
Children Should Be Treated Like Children - And Response (3)
  • 12/27/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 12/27/2023
Monteagle Will Suffer Consequences With New Petro Truck Stop
  • 12/26/2023
Sports
Paul Payne: My Look Back At Chattanooga’s Top Golf Stories From 2023
  • 12/28/2023
Vols' Young Talent Eager To Showcase Ability In Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
  • 12/28/2023
Randy Smith: Let The "Nico" Era Begin
Randy Smith: Let The "Nico" Era Begin
  • 12/28/2023
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 12/30/2023
Covenant Men Fall To No. 23 Illinois College At Smokey Ballenger Classic
  • 12/29/2023
Happenings
Keeping Kids Warm Has Coat And Sock Drive Jan. 6
  • 12/29/2023
Volunteers Needed To Retire Wreaths At Chattanooga National Cemetery
Volunteers Needed To Retire Wreaths At Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 12/29/2023
John Shearer: Touring The Architecturally Praised First Cumberland Presbyterian Church
  • 12/28/2023
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations
Diana Walters: A Boomer’s Ruminations
  • 12/28/2023
Jerry Summers: What If? Pearl Harbor Day #2
Jerry Summers: What If? Pearl Harbor Day #2
  • 12/28/2023
Entertainment
New Things Coming To Barking Legs Theater In 2024
  • 12/29/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Buying A House
Best Of Grizzard - Buying A House
  • 12/29/2023
Annual Love Groove Spoken Word Event With Live Music And Dinner Is Feb. 2 And 3
  • 12/28/2023
Join The Live Studio Audience For The Woodshop Variety Show
Join The Live Studio Audience For The Woodshop Variety Show
  • 12/28/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Major General James E. Livingston
Profiles Of Valor: Major General James E. Livingston
  • 12/29/2023
Children Should Be Treated Like Children - And Response (3)
  • 12/27/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 12/29/2023
Dining
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Five Star Food Service Celebrates Milestone With Opening Of 4,000th Micro Market
Five Star Food Service Celebrates Milestone With Opening Of 4,000th Micro Market
  • 12/21/2023
Helping Hands Ending Hunger Receives Donation From Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
  • 12/21/2023
Business/Government
Chattanooga Fire Department Gears Up For Productive 2024
  • 12/29/2023
Wesley Stokes Named Public Works Director For Signal Mountain
  • 12/29/2023
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Possession Of Drugs - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/29/2023
Real Estate
Market At Collegedale Sells For $6.7 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Business Center On Amnicola Highway Sells For $11.5 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 21-27
  • 12/28/2023
Student Scene
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
  • 12/28/2023
STEM Classroom Grant Program Awards $1 Million In STEM Grants To Local Schools
  • 12/19/2023
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
  • 12/19/2023
Living Well
Hamilton Health Care System Opens New Hamilton Health – Calhoun
Hamilton Health Care System Opens New Hamilton Health – Calhoun
  • 12/29/2023
Morning Pointe Campuses To Virtual Travel To Olympic City Sites In 2024
  • 12/29/2023
Hamilton Accepting Volunteer Applications
Hamilton Accepting Volunteer Applications
  • 12/29/2023
Memories
Linda Liles Courvoisier Recalls Access Road Days Of Old
  • 12/29/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
  • 12/19/2023
John Wilson Signs Copies Of New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos At Zarzours
John Wilson Signs Copies Of New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos At Zarzours
  • 12/21/2023
Outdoors
Knoxville Man Indicted On Felony Charges Following Boating Collision
  • 12/29/2023
Nearly 1,000 Volunteers Set Records Of Trash Removal, Helping KTNRB In 2023
Nearly 1,000 Volunteers Set Records Of Trash Removal, Helping KTNRB In 2023
  • 12/29/2023
Lookout Mountain Trails Voted New Year's Day #2 Nature Walk
  • 12/27/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 12/19/2023
Ranches, Reindeer, And Rainforests: A Smoky Mountain Holiday Adventure
  • 12/16/2023
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Time For Looking Back - And Looking Ahead
Bob Tamasy: Time For Looking Back - And Looking Ahead
  • 12/28/2023
Jane Henegar Named Scenic City Women's Network Lydia Award Honoree
Jane Henegar Named Scenic City Women's Network Lydia Award Honoree
  • 12/26/2023
Demi-Leigh Tebow Named Keynote Speaker For Scenic City Women's Network Praise Breakfast
Demi-Leigh Tebow Named Keynote Speaker For Scenic City Women's Network Praise Breakfast
  • 12/26/2023
Obituaries
Carl David “Pete” Gaston
Carl David “Pete” Gaston
  • 12/29/2023
Pauline Smartt Parker
Pauline Smartt Parker
  • 12/29/2023
Valeria Cynthia Garth
Valeria Cynthia Garth
  • 12/29/2023
Area Obituaries
Qualls, Charlie W. (Benton)
Qualls, Charlie W. (Benton)
  • 12/29/2023
Stephens, Frances Carolyn (Benton)
Stephens, Frances Carolyn (Benton)
  • 12/29/2023
Pierce, Jeff Vernon (Cleveland)
Pierce, Jeff Vernon (Cleveland)
  • 12/29/2023