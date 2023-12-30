Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AKERS, MICHAEL DONALD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|AL-SALAMI, TARIQ A
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/04/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130102
|
|BRANDOW, JASON ALAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/25/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BUCHANAN, BIONCA MENYON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BULLOCK, DAVID CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/26/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
|
|CANNON, COURTNEY LEIGHANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|CANTRELL, MICHEAL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/27/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CHRISTOPHER, KELSIE LATRESE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/07/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DIXON, KENNETH LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/07/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DOUGLAS, JEFFREY TAREEQ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|FIFER, ALEXIS LARSON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/24/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRAHAM, JAMES ADAM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GRAY, MATTHEW ERIC
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/04/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GUSTUS, DELVON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/28/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|HANNAH, TRAVIS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/09/1975
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENDRIX, YUMMUSE DELMOCCO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/09/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|JEFFRIES, CRAIG LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JERKE, JERKE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|KEENER, WESLEY C
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/08/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
|
|KING, JARED LEVITICUS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|KING, JASON ALDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/07/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- CHILD RESTRAINT DEVICE VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGRMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LETSON, WILLIAM ETHERRIDGE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/09/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LYNN, JEFFERY FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/21/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|PROCTOR, KAYLA ANN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/16/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RAY, QUINDELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REDDICK, BRENNEN MCCLAIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REED, LONNIE DALE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA )
|
|RICE, OWEN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/17/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|RICHARDSON, DUANE ESTIL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROZEMA, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SADDLER, DEVON T
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/20/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|SHRADER, JAMEY RAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/29/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- BURGLARY
|
|SIMMONS, DENISHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/17/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|STEPHENS, JILLIAN BRANDICE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SUTTLES, BENNIE RAY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/12/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/29/2023
Charge(s):
|