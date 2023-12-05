Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, THOMAS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/23/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S AVILA, LUCERO

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/14/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEELER, KELLY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 11/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) BISKNER, NOAH JAMES

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/17/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/19/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CLEGG, SEBASTIAN WILLIAM LEE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/20/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT COLE, JUSTIN ALLISTER

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/31/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKING

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENTANYL) COLLINS, CASEY KOLLIER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/09/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY) EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/19/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FLICK, BRITTANY D

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 04/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GOULD, DARRYN ALISE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/28/2002

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GRANT, RICKY LELAND

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 08/31/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF ME

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM FO HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/01/1988

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HAYS, JOHN NEAL

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 02/01/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE HINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPH

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/02/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HOLDER, BRODY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/25/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY JACOBS, TYRONE CLINTON

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/18/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, STEVEN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/24/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JUSTICE, CHAUNCEY CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/12/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT KAY, MATTHEW AARON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/17/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION PROBATION) ARSON

(VIOLATION PROBATION) CRIMINAL TRESPASSING LAWRENCE, BRIEN PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/28/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEW, MITZIE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/16/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 05/16/1973

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE (FENTANYL)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH) MCCLAIN, CORNELIUS DEREK

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/01/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/05/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO A MI

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUNCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT) NEWSOM, HAILEY MARIA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/27/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PINEDA, SELENA ANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/06/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF MET

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE) RAY, TOMMIA EARLREY ANNA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/28/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RICE, DELLINGTON DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 05/28/1960

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY RUSHING, KIMBERLY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/30/1972

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SCHMITT, JACOB DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/06/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA) SEBASTIAN, TEREZA DOMINGO

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/24/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, JASMINE ALTERRIA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT THOMPSON, JARVIS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/21/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TOMAS, LEONEL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/09/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS TRAYLOR, BILLY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/01/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TURNER, ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE WASP, JACOB MARTIN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/02/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOD, DANIELLE LEE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/18/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



