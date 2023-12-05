Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, THOMAS WAYNE 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

AVILA, LUCERO 
7310 STANDIFER GAR RD APT 823 CHATTANOOGA, 307205819 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEELER, KELLY LYNN 
6902 MOCKINGBIRD LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

BISKNER, NOAH JAMES 
2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE 
1700 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CHUNN, KEYSHAWN THOMAS 
601 HEMPHILL CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374112912 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLEGG, SEBASTIAN WILLIAM LEE 
3342 BONNEVILLE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

COLE, JUSTIN ALLISTER 
5300 DOUBLE BRANCHES DR CUMMING, 30040 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENTANYL)

COLLINS, CASEY KOLLIER 
4223 HWY 157 RISING FAWN, 30738 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CORRELL, JAMES TAYLOR 
578 YATES SPRINGSRD RINGGOLD, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
RECKLESS DRIVING

CREASMAN, TAYLOR LOUIS 
715 5TH ST ETOWAH, 373311407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA 
55 MIRROR LAKEROAD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN 
8880 LOVELL RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLICK, BRITTANY D 
920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052804 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GOULD, DARRYN ALISE 
9619 POSTOAK DR OOLTEWAH, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GRANT, RICKY LELAND 
5308 CONNELL ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF ME
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM FO

HALE, EMMA RHIANNA 
2412 W WIND DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HAMPTON, DERRICK DEMOND 
1116 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW 
15230 SLABTOWN ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HAYS, JOHN NEAL 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPH 
46 MAPLEWOOD DR APT A3 SUMMERVILLE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOLDER, BRODY JAMES 
7124 RABBIT LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JACOBS, TYRONE CLINTON 
9501 PASTURE DR COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, STEVEN LEBRON 
727 E 11ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JUSTICE, CHAUNCEY CORTEZ 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

KAY, MATTHEW AARON 
290 WEBBER WAY BRASSTOWN, 28902 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA 
1000 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(VIOLATION PROBATION) ARSON
(VIOLATION PROBATION) CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LAWRENCE, BRIEN PATRICK 
900 FRANCISCO RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEW, MITZIE RENEE 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA 
7720 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE (FENTANYL)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)

MCCLAIN, CORNELIUS DEREK 
739 E. HENDERSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCHUGH, KATHLEEN MUERNER 
10142 BAKERBOY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MENDEZ CRUZ, MARIO 

Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS 
1125 MCBRIEN RD APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO A MI
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUNCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

NEWSOM, HAILEY MARIA 
204 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PASLEY, GREGORY LAMAR 
225 W LEWIS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER 
308 WATERVEL DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

PINEDA, SELENA ANN 
4506 MONVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF MET
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)

PRATT, KADEEM KASLEF 
3676 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, TOMMIA EARLREY ANNA 
2405 12TH AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RICE, DELLINGTON DARNELL 
3206 WOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064065 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RUSHING, KIMBERLY LYNN 
1940 EAST 31TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SANDERS, STEPHANIE MICHELLE 
957 COMPANY FARM ROAD COALMONT, 37313 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

SATTERFIELD, MICHAEL LEE 
12202 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SCHMITT, JACOB DANIEL 
4806 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)

SEBASTIAN, TEREZA DOMINGO 
1125 MCBRIEN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMS, SAMUEL RAY 
4328 SPRINGS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

SONGER, CHARLES LARRY 
328 MAPLE DRIVE SODDY DAISEY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY ($30000 2023 KIA SORENTA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

THOMPSON, JARVIS 
104 SMOKY CROSSING WAY SEVIER, 37865 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TOMAS, LEONEL 
1807 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

TRAYLOR, BILLY WAYNE 
23219 HIGHWAY 41 LOT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TURNER, ANTHONY 
3616 RIDGESIDE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WASP, JACOB MARTIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 36582 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOD, DANIELLE LEE 
1201 BOYTON DRIVE UNIT 703 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

