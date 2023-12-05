Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ALEXANDER, THOMAS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/23/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|AVILA, LUCERO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/14/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BEELER, KELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|BISKNER, NOAH JAMES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/17/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
|
|BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/19/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CLEGG, SEBASTIAN WILLIAM LEE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|COLE, JUSTIN ALLISTER
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/31/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKING
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FENTANYL)
|
|COLLINS, CASEY KOLLIER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|CUNNINGHAM, MIA TENEESHA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/09/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|EUSTICE, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLICK, BRITTANY D
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GOULD, DARRYN ALISE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRANT, RICKY LELAND
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 08/31/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF ME
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CLONAZEPAM FO
|
|HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/01/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HAYS, JOHN NEAL
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/01/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HINES, MICHAEL JOSHEPH
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/02/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HOLDER, BRODY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/25/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JACOBS, TYRONE CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 04/18/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, STEVEN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/24/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JUSTICE, CHAUNCEY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/12/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
- CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
- CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
- CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
|
|KAY, MATTHEW AARON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/17/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
|
|KING, SHERIKIA ANGELICA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION PROBATION) ARSON
- (VIOLATION PROBATION) CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|LAWRENCE, BRIEN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/28/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MATTHEW, MITZIE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/16/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MATTHEWS, JENNIFER REBECCA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 05/16/1973
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE (FENTANYL)
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (METH)
|
|MCCLAIN, CORNELIUS DEREK
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/01/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MIGUEL, TOMAS MATIAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/05/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO A MI
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUNCE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|NEWSOM, HAILEY MARIA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/27/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PINEDA, SELENA ANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/06/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF MET
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
|
|RAY, TOMMIA EARLREY ANNA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/28/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RICE, DELLINGTON DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 05/28/1960
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|RUSHING, KIMBERLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SCHMITT, JACOB DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SEBASTIAN, TEREZA DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/24/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JASMINE ALTERRIA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, JARVIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/21/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TOMAS, LEONEL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|TRAYLOR, BILLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/01/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TURNER, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WASP, JACOB MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/02/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOOD, DANIELLE LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/18/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|