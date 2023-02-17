Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy Focusing On Raising Employee Pay

  • Friday, February 17, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The first discussions by the Soddy Daisy commissioners about the 2023-2024 budget will be next week. One of the most pressing items will be the creation of a pay plan for the city’s employees across the board. Commissioner Gene-o Shipley said that the city has lagged behind in salaries, plus there is a need for more employees, specifically citing Fire Chief Dusty Morgan who said that three more firefighters are needed. Mayor Steve Everett said not only do the fire and police departments need additional people but administration also needs help.

The city has been facing a lot of retention issues, said the mayor. Most of those who left this year have gone to better paying jobs. Soddy Daisy can match some of them and others they cannot, he said. The expectation is that better pay will stop people from leaving. The commissioners will be looking for ways to do that without raising property taxes. Retaining employees saves money for the city, said the mayor. He said that in the last eight months, the fire department has trained 11 new firefighters which costs about $8,000 for each. He said the $88,000 the city spent in training expenses this past year is about half of what the city wants to add to the pay plan. And he said that Fire Chief Morgan has come up with a way to fund a pay plan for his department. Nobody on the board of commissioners is for a tax increase, he said, but if it happens "it is only because we had to do it."

Commissioner Shipley said it is not the time for a tax increase and that working together may result in a way to raise pay without raising property taxes.

Mayor Everett also would like residents to know that the city is having road work done. He said he is aware that people question the priority of projects the city takes on, but they are not aware sometimes of where the money comes from such as from grants that require matching funds from the city and sometimes that process moves slowly. The city will work to inform citizens in Soddy Daisy of what is planned and the status of the projects by putting the information on social media and the city’s website.

The volunteer organization Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful has three projects planned over the next two months. First is a day to clean up Little Soddy Creek. Volunteers will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, to remove tires and various other litter. Nate Sandin told the commissioners that last year, the first time the cleanup was held, over 200 tires were taken out of the creek.

The second annual Cleanup Challenge, another beautification project, is scheduled to take place on April 7. More information about this will soon be on the Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful website.

The third event will be celebrating Arbor Day on March 4. Volunteer Jim Stewart said it was originally planned to be done around the lake but has been switched to Veterans Park because TVA was unable to do an environmental review in time. Volunteers that day will plant 35 trees. The public works department has equipment that will dig the holes - they do the hard work, said Mr. Stewart.

While Nate Sandin was at the park planning for the Arbor Day event, he saw many people using the track, the dog park and the basketball courts. He told the commissioners that it is not said often enough, but that the citizens are appreciative of all the updates that have been done there.

The city itself is also in the process of cleaning up eyesores. In response to seeing a house that burned down several months ago, where he saw people living in a storage shed on the property and sleeping in cars, Commissioner Marcus Keith asked the city to intervene. Public Works Director Steve Grant said the city has already responded by condemning the house and is requiring them to clean up the property and move out of the shed. Commissioner Keith also asked the city to require residents or the owner of the duplexes at Soddy Daisy Hill, in the 11000 block of Dayton Pike, to move 15 trash cans that constantly stay along the road spilling out trash. Mr. Grant said the city has sent notices and they do nothing. The next step will be to cite them to court.

Commissioner Mark Penny said a solution is needed for providing a way in and out for the Cox Lane neighborhood when trains park on the track and block the roads. That also prevents access for emergency vehicles, he said. Discussion took place about providing a right-of-way with a gate on church property that could be used to get out of the neighborhood. Commissioner Shipley said 15 years ago the city tried to do that but the church did not agree, however, things could have changed, and the city will contact the church with the proposal again.

The commissioners voted to amend the city code relating to purchasing limits. The limit that has been $10,000 is outdated, said City Manager Burt Johnson. The amendment raised that limit to $25,000. He said that the commissioners will still have to give approval for purchases over $10,000.

The public works department will be doing three projects that use lumber - building a pier at the lake, a bridge at Soddy Creek and a storage facility for batting cages. Bids were received for pressure treated lumber and Trex. The cost of lumber was a little over $40,000 and Trex was $53,500. If the city is able to get donations to make up the difference Trex will be used because it has a longer life expectancy.

 

 

 

Latest Headlines
UTC Men Hosts UNCG Saturday At Noon
  • Sports
  • 2/17/2023
UTC Women's Tennis Wins 7-0 Win Over Tennessee State
  • Sports
  • 2/17/2023
CFC Signs Veteran Summer Lanter Hernandez
CFC Signs Veteran Summer Lanter Hernandez
  • Sports
  • 2/17/2023
World Of Outlaws Late Models Return To Boyd’s For Shamrock 100 March 17-18
  • Sports
  • 2/17/2023
Soddy Daisy Focusing On Raising Employee Pay
  • Breaking News
  • 2/17/2023
County School System Plans Community Budget Sessions
  • Breaking News
  • 2/17/2023
Breaking News
Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago At Memorial Auditorium From Chattanoogan.com
  • 2/20/2023

Win a set of tickets to the upcoming Broadway musical Chicago from Chattanoogan.com. There will be three sets of tickets given away for opening night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Soldiers and Sailors ... more

Police Blotter: Man Has Video Of Blower Being Stolen From His Truck; Car Left In Parking Garage With Door Open
  • 2/17/2023

A man on S. Holly Street told police that a Stihl backpack blower was stolen from his open truck bed. He said he parked his truck and ran inside his work just for a second and, when he came back ... more

Soddy Daisy Focusing On Raising Employee Pay
  • 2/17/2023

The first discussions by the Soddy Daisy commissioners about the 2023-2024 budget will be next week. One of the most pressing items will be the creation of a pay plan for the city’s employees ... more

Breaking News
County School System Plans Community Budget Sessions
  • 2/17/2023
Lost Wallet Returned To Owner - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/17/2023
Police Blotter: Man Makes Off With Motorcycle With Keys Left In It; Man Can't Recall Upsetting Message His Ex Left Him
  • 2/16/2023
County Mayor Wamp Announces New Staff In County Government
  • 2/16/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
I Love Rhonda Thurman - And Response
  • 2/17/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/17/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 Legislative Update
  • 2/16/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Women All Alone In First Following Win
  • 2/16/2023
CFC Signs Veteran Summer Lanter Hernandez
CFC Signs Veteran Summer Lanter Hernandez
  • 2/17/2023
Lady Vols Click On Offense, Defense In Win At Arkansas
  • 2/16/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
UTC Men Hosts UNCG Saturday At Noon
  • 2/17/2023
Happenings
Jeffery Retires From Whitfield County After 50 Years
Jeffery Retires From Whitfield County After 50 Years
  • 2/17/2023
Tails And Trails 5K Fun Run Set For April 22
Tails And Trails 5K Fun Run Set For April 22
  • 2/17/2023
Jerry Summers: The Spy Balloon That Landed In Lake Winnie
Jerry Summers: The Spy Balloon That Landed In Lake Winnie
  • 2/17/2023
Big Brothers Big Sisters Celebrates Grand Opening Of Warner Mentoring Hub
  • 2/17/2023
Program On The Life And Death Of Chief Doublehead Is March 5
  • 2/17/2023
Entertainment
Legislature Honors Channel 12's Bill Mitchell
Legislature Honors Channel 12's Bill Mitchell
  • 2/17/2023
Temple Baptist Church Being Converted To Melva Dean Theatre
  • 2/17/2023
Lee Symphonic Band To Present “A Concert Of Worship” Feb. 27
Lee Symphonic Band To Present “A Concert Of Worship” Feb. 27
  • 2/17/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Government Savings
Best Of Grizzard - Government Savings
  • 2/17/2023
Muen Vanessa Wei To Present Faculty Recital At Lee University
Muen Vanessa Wei To Present Faculty Recital At Lee University
  • 2/17/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
I Love Rhonda Thurman - And Response
  • 2/17/2023
Dining
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
5 Wendy's Restaurant Locations Sell For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Business
New Industrial Park Planned In Catoosa County, Creating 700 Jobs, $100 Million In Capital Investment
  • 2/17/2023
Chattanooga Engineers Week Events Start Tuesday
  • 2/17/2023
Five Star Food Service Acquires Lincoln County Vending
  • 2/16/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
  • 2/16/2023
Steven Sharpe Receives Good Neighbor Award From Tennessee Realtors
  • 2/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 9-15
  • 2/16/2023
Student Scene
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
  • 2/16/2023
Hamilton County Schools Seeking Applicants To Fill New Positions For The 2023-24 School Year
  • 2/15/2023
Hamilton County Schools Has Community Budget Planning Meetings
  • 2/15/2023
Living Well
Richard Moody, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Society President
Richard Moody, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Society President
  • 2/17/2023
Prabhu Vijayvargiya, MD, Joins CHI Memorial’s Buz Standefer Lung Center And Lung Care Associates
Prabhu Vijayvargiya, MD, Joins CHI Memorial’s Buz Standefer Lung Center And Lung Care Associates
  • 2/17/2023
Beaty Fabricating, Inc. To Serve As A Premier Sponsor For Great Strides 2023
Beaty Fabricating, Inc. To Serve As A Premier Sponsor For Great Strides 2023
  • 2/17/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
  • 2/17/2023
Volunteers Needed For Weed Wrangle March 4
  • 2/17/2023
Service Announces Availability of Final Recovery Plan for White Fringeless Orchid
  • 2/17/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Church
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Has Black History Sunday Feb. 26
  • 2/17/2023
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Timeless, Priceless Value Of Integrity
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Timeless, Priceless Value Of Integrity
  • 2/16/2023
Southern Adventist University To Host Conference For Christian Entrepreneurs
  • 2/15/2023
Obituaries
Edgar Dorsey Walter III
Edgar Dorsey Walter III
  • 2/17/2023
Norbert "Norb" Kier
Norbert "Norb" Kier
  • 2/17/2023
Gregory Alan Varnell
Gregory Alan Varnell
  • 2/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Patrick, "Buddy" George Amos Jr. (Cleveland)
Patrick, "Buddy" George Amos Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 2/17/2023
Barkley, Mildred "Virginia" Johnson (Jasper)
Barkley, Mildred "Virginia" Johnson (Jasper)
  • 2/17/2023
Hasty, William "Kelley" (Rocky Face)
Hasty, William "Kelley" (Rocky Face)
  • 2/17/2023