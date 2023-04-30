Latest Headlines

Man Shot On Arlington Avenue Early Sunday Morning

  • Sunday, April 30, 2023

Chattanooga Police were called to Arlington Avenue on a report of a shooting Sunday at 12:25 a.m. They found a man suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police received conflicting statements on how the shooting occurred. The investigation continues. 

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.

No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

