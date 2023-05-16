Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BARDE, ERIC LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE WHIFFIELD COUNTY
|
|BAULDWIN, JUSTINA ANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/08/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/13/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
|
|BULLOCH, FRANK DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/27/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FUFEITURE CAPIAS FAILURE TO APPEAR
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|CULTON, ANGELICA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/07/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, GEORKELIA ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DEAKINS, SHERRY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DODSON, JOHN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/23/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|DYE, CECIL KIRK
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/19/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|DYE, CECIL COREY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FARMER, RUSSELL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/16/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|FAVORS, CARLOTTA BENITA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/27/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOSTER, THOMAS CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 12/04/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/19/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BUUGLARY OF BUSINESS)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
|
|GOSS, JOHN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|GREEN, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENRY, DAMON COLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/25/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|HOLLOWAY, DONALD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/01/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEM[T FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|HUDGINS, MIKIA KATRICE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/09/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- ESCAPE
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|HUGHLEY, CEDRIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/15/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HUTCHESON, GARY BRADFORD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ILES, ANGELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/23/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|KELLOGG, CHARTAVIUS L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/10/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- SPEEDING
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|LAKIN, WILLIAM J
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MAUPIN, JUSTIN LABRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- (FTA)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LI
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MOORE, MATTHEW D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MORALES JR, RICARDO HERRERA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NEILL, CODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/01/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OCONNELL, MARGARETTA YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
|
|RAY, LACHIARA N
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|ROBERSON, DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/01/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
- HARASSMENT
|
|SHANNON, WANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TOCCO, BRYAN K
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TRAYLOR, MICHAELA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/26/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|TURNER, BRANT BISHOP
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/16/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VANOVER, CHRISTOPHER A
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, ADRIAN DONTA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILSON, DANA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WRIGHT, ROGER MARSON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/29/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS
|