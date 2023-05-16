Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARDE, ERIC LOGAN

48 KAY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE WHIFFIELD COUNTY



BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

293 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION ON DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

(PTR) UNLAWFUL POSSESSION ON DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

(PTR) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

(PTR) POSSESSION OF METH



BULLOCH, FRANK DOUGLAS

925 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUFEITURE CAPIAS FAILURE TO APPEAR

FORFEITURE CAPIAS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE



CLELAND, MORGAN TAYLOR

1063 FULLER GLENN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CULTON, ANGELICA GAIL

10827 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



DAVIS, GEORKELIA ANGEL

4421 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DEAKINS, SHERRY LYNN

6720 GAMBLE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DODSON, JOHN ALLEN

3607 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



DYE, CECIL KIRK

1604 E47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



DYE, CECIL COREY

1251 CYPRESS STREET CPOURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY



FAVORS, CARLOTTA BENITA

219 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOSTER, THOMAS CURTIS

14 MILL ST LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GOSS, JOHN ALEXANDER

6137 HUNTER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



GREEN, MICHAEL DAVID

123 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE

2010 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEIFNER, LAUREN BAILEY

487 HACKWORTH RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENRY, BRENNAN TUCKER

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374212576

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



HENRY, DAMON COLE

303 COREY CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HOLLOWAY, DONALD EUGENE

2001 CLEVLAND AVE APT.

B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDATTEM[T FIRST DEGREE MURDERHUGHLEY, CEDRIC LEBRON1 EAST 11TH APT. 817 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHUTCHESON, GARY BRADFORD412 THOMPSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374054141Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTILES, ANGELA MICHELLE251 ANN ST DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYKELLOGG, CHARTAVIUS L30 TUNNELL BLVD APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSPEEDINGTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONLAKIN, WILLIAM J184 SHAMROCK RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTYMAUPIN, JUSTIN LABRON7237 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Signal Mountain(FTA)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYMCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY920 WHISPERWOOD TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, MATTHEW D5913 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161616Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMORALES JR, RICARDO HERRERAHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENEILL, CODY ALLEN34 ROSWELL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OCONNELL, MARGARETTA YVONNE6726 HARVEST RUN DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)PHILLIPS, HUNTER RIOT185 SEQUATCHIE DR WHITWELL, 373975747Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF FENTANYLPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROBERSON, DENZEL2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL727 E 11TH STREET HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTRUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD LOT 15 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERHARASSMENTSHANNON, WANDA MICHELLE4602 MA PARKWAY HIXON, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IITAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE3810 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCETOCCO, BRYAN K3453 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTRAYLOR, MICHAELA BROOKE3935 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191909Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANOVER, CHRISTOPHER A1 E 11TH ST APARTMENT 515 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTWALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE6106 BERMUDA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE309 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARWHITE, ADRIAN DONTA1802 RUBIO STREET APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, DANA210 NORTH HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWRIGHT, ROGER MARSONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS

Here are the mug shots:

BARDE, ERIC LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/22/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE WHIFFIELD COUNTY BAULDWIN, JUSTINA ANN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/08/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/17/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/13/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT BULLOCH, FRANK DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/27/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

FUFEITURE CAPIAS FAILURE TO APPEAR

FORFEITURE CAPIAS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE CULTON, ANGELICA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/07/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DAVIS, GEORKELIA ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 07/09/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY DEAKINS, SHERRY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/08/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DODSON, JOHN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 10/23/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW DYE, CECIL KIRK

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/19/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DYE, CECIL COREY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/28/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY FARMER, RUSSELL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/16/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR FAVORS, CARLOTTA BENITA

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/27/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, THOMAS CURTIS

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 12/04/1953

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/19/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BUUGLARY OF BUSINESS)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS) GOSS, JOHN ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/20/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) GREEN, MICHAEL DAVID

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/01/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENRY, DAMON COLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/25/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HOLLOWAY, DONALD EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

ATTEM[T FIRST DEGREE MURDER

HUDGINS, MIKIA KATRICE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/09/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

ESCAPE

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER HUGHLEY, CEDRIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/15/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HUTCHESON, GARY BRADFORD

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/26/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ILES, ANGELA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/23/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY KELLOGG, CHARTAVIUS L

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/10/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SPEEDING

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION LAKIN, WILLIAM J

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/09/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY MAUPIN, JUSTIN LABRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

(FTA)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LI

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/13/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, MATTHEW D

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/21/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA