Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARDE, ERIC LOGAN 
48 KAY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE WHIFFIELD COUNTY

BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
293 KAREN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION ON DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
(PTR) UNLAWFUL POSSESSION ON DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
(PTR) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
(PTR) POSSESSION OF METH

BULLOCH, FRANK DOUGLAS 
925 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUFEITURE CAPIAS FAILURE TO APPEAR
FORFEITURE CAPIAS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

CLELAND, MORGAN TAYLOR 
1063 FULLER GLENN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CULTON, ANGELICA GAIL 
10827 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

DAVIS, GEORKELIA ANGEL 
4421 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DEAKINS, SHERRY LYNN 
6720 GAMBLE ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DODSON, JOHN ALLEN 
3607 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DYE, CECIL KIRK 
1604 E47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DYE, CECIL COREY 
1251 CYPRESS STREET CPOURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY

FAVORS, CARLOTTA BENITA 
219 HILLCREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, THOMAS CURTIS 
14 MILL ST LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GOSS, JOHN ALEXANDER 
6137 HUNTER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

GREEN, MICHAEL DAVID 
123 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE 
2010 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEIFNER, LAUREN BAILEY 
487 HACKWORTH RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENRY, BRENNAN TUCKER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374212576 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HENRY, DAMON COLE 
303 COREY CIRCLE FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HOLLOWAY, DONALD EUGENE 
2001 CLEVLAND AVE APT.

B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEM[T FIRST DEGREE MURDER

HUGHLEY, CEDRIC LEBRON 
1 EAST 11TH APT. 817 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUTCHESON, GARY BRADFORD 
412 THOMPSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374054141 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ILES, ANGELA MICHELLE 
251 ANN ST DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KELLOGG, CHARTAVIUS L 
30 TUNNELL BLVD APT 107 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SPEEDING
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

LAKIN, WILLIAM J 
184 SHAMROCK RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY

MAUPIN, JUSTIN LABRON 
7237 BRITISH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
(FTA)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY 
920 WHISPERWOOD TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, MATTHEW D 
5913 CHAMPION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161616 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MORALES JR, RICARDO HERRERA 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NEILL, CODY ALLEN 
34 ROSWELL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OCONNELL, MARGARETTA YVONNE 
6726 HARVEST RUN DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)

PHILLIPS, HUNTER RIOT 
185 SEQUATCHIE DR WHITWELL, 373975747 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERSON, DENZEL 
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL 
727 E 11TH STREET HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE 
2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD LOT 15 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
HARASSMENT

SHANNON, WANDA MICHELLE 
4602 MA PARKWAY HIXON, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE 
3810 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TOCCO, BRYAN K 
3453 VAN BUREN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

TRAYLOR, MICHAELA BROOKE 
3935 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191909 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANOVER, CHRISTOPHER A 
1 E 11TH ST APARTMENT 515 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE 
6106 BERMUDA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE 
309 RETRO HUGHES ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WHITE, ADRIAN DONTA 
1802 RUBIO STREET APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILSON, DANA 
210 NORTH HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WRIGHT, ROGER MARSON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS

Here are the mug shots:

BARDE, ERIC LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE WHIFFIELD COUNTY
BAULDWIN, JUSTINA ANN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/08/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BECK, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/13/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
BULLOCH, FRANK DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/27/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUFEITURE CAPIAS FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • FORFEITURE CAPIAS DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
CULTON, ANGELICA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/07/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DAVIS, GEORKELIA ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DEAKINS, SHERRY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/08/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DODSON, JOHN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/23/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DYE, CECIL KIRK
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/19/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DYE, CECIL COREY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY
FARMER, RUSSELL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/16/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FAVORS, CARLOTTA BENITA
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/27/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSTER, THOMAS CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 12/04/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GOODE, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/19/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BUUGLARY OF BUSINESS)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF BUSINESS)
GOSS, JOHN ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
GREEN, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENRY, DAMON COLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/25/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HOLLOWAY, DONALD EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/01/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • ATTEM[T FIRST DEGREE MURDER
HUDGINS, MIKIA KATRICE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/09/2001
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • ESCAPE
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
HUGHLEY, CEDRIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 08/15/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUTCHESON, GARY BRADFORD
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ILES, ANGELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/23/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KELLOGG, CHARTAVIUS L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/10/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • SPEEDING
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LAKIN, WILLIAM J
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE CATOOSA COUNTY
MAUPIN, JUSTIN LABRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • (FTA)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LI
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
MCCROSKEY, MARLIN LATREY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, MATTHEW D
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MORALES JR, RICARDO HERRERA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NEILL, CODY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/01/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OCONNELL, MARGARETTA YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/23/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUANA)
RAY, LACHIARA N
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROBERSON, DENZEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/01/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
ROWELL, THOMAS MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RUSS, LAUREN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
  • HARASSMENT
SHANNON, WANDA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TOCCO, BRYAN K
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/30/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TRAYLOR, MICHAELA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/26/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TURNER, BRANT BISHOP
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/16/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
VANOVER, CHRISTOPHER A
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/09/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/16/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
WEBB, JUSTIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/04/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WHITE, ADRIAN DONTA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILSON, DANA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/23/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WRIGHT, ROGER MARSON
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/29/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY OF A BUSINESS




