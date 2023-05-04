Collegedale Airport Removing Underground Storage Tank, Cutting Trees Near Runway

The Collegedale Municipal Airport is in the process of making changes to comply with current safety regulations for airports. At the commission meeting Monday night, Airport Director Ryan Byford received approval to move forward with the improvements with the use of grants from the state and the matching funds that the city must contribute.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation, TDOT and the Environmental Protection Agency are requiring all underground tanks at airports around the state to be removed. A work order was approved by the commissioners for the removal of a storage tank at the Collegedale airport.

The total cost will be $44,800, which includes the amount being paid by TDOT and $2,240 that will come from Collegedale.

Mayor Morty Lloyd commented that the EPA’s push to remove buried tanks will resolve environmental issues, and if not done, the one in Collegedale would pose a huge risk and liability for the city.

The airport also needs to remove some trees surrounding the runways. To do that, the city will use another TDOT grant to acquire easements from the land owners where the trees are growing. TDOT agreed to offer an additional 10 percent over the appraised value, which was accepted. The amount needed for the easements on two of the properties on the west side of the airport will be a 90/5 percent split.

TDOT will pay $4,660 and the city’s share will be $666.50 for the total removal of the trees. The work will be started in mid-June.