Reckless Homicide Charge Dismissed In Drug Overdose Case; Harbison Gets Suspended Term For False Reports

A reckless homicide charge has been dismissed against a man who was charged in connection with a drug overdose death that occurred on March 28, 2018.

A tampering with evidence charge was also dismissed against James Kelly Harbison in the case involving the death of Erik Patty, 37, who was found alone and unresponsive in the parking lot of a local hospital.

Harbison, 56, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to filing a false report. He was given a four-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

Harbison was initially charged with tampering/fabricating evidence and filing false reports.





About 11 months later, after additional investigation, the reckless homicide charge was added.