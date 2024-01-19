Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Tells Police Flying Cameras Coming Through Her Windows; Arguing Strangers Block In A Ladies' Vehicle

  • Friday, January 19, 2024

On 6th Avenue Court police made contact with a woman who told police that flying cameras were coming into her house through the closed windows. Police assured her that no such device exists. She said that she has not slept in days. Police told her that it would be in her best interest to try and get some rest.

* * *

On Brainerd Road an officer stopped a Buick Regal for improper registration. On approach the officer made contact with the driver and gave him a verbal warning for the violation.

* * *

On North Moore Road police responded to Brainerd High School on an open door. Upon arrival, police noticed the front door (gym side) propped open by a mat. Police cleared the building and found nothing out of the ordinary. Maintenance arrived on scene and reset the alarm.

* * *

On North Chamberlain Avenue, police responded on reports of a noise complaint about a man and female yelling in the unit downstairs. Police made contact the woman who said that she was in a verbal argument with her boyfriend about her going home to North Carolina. She said that it was only a verbal argument and that he left the scene in a Honda CRV before police arrived.

* * *

An officer spoke with a woman who said she used to live at the address and has been here for the holidays but now she is being told to leave. Another woman said she is the one who now leases this address and wishes the prior tenant to leave due to her becoming more and more intoxicated. She said she would leave. The officer remained on scene and watched as she left the residence and walked down the street towards her apartment at Rustic Village.

* * *

On Taggart Drive an officer spoke with a man who said an unknown male came onto his porch and attempted to turn the door knob before walking away from the residence. The male appeared to be of mixed race and had long black hair. Officers drove through the area attempting to locate the individual but were unable to. The residence was added to the watch list for the next two weeks. No further.

* * *

On O'Henry Drive an officer spoke with a gentlemen via phone call who said his ex wife had moved back into the residence to work on their relationship. He said they had gotten into an argument and had decided they were not going to work out after all and he was going to have to evict her.

* * *

On Hall Street a mother and her street were having a verbal disagreement. Both parties stated that it was never physical and they didn't need any police services.

* * *

A man called in stating his Facebook account had been hacked approximately six months ago, however recently he has been receiving messages from friends outside of Facebook stating his account was trying to scam people by listing items for sale. He is worried that since his name is associated with the account he would be liable for any illegal transactions and wanted a police report to state he has no access to his account. The officer told him that there had been no crime committed on his page at the moment and he needed to contact Facebook to delete his account.

* * *

On Kings Point Road an officer made contact with the reporting party, a woman who wanted to report suspicious activity at the Chickamauga Marina. She said while she was here she observed a Black Toyota Highlander pull up and block her vehicle in. She stated she noticed a female approach the area of where she was sitting and began to look at her. She said she also observed a male in the area, who appeared to be yelling at her. She said they looked like they were from another country and also could not understand what they were saying. She said they then left the area and just wanted to speak with Police, due to their suspicious activity. Police looked for the individuals but couldn't locate them.

