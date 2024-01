Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE

3114 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT



ALVA, JAMES DANIEL

5807 Fort Sumter Drive HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CHILD NEGLECT



BARKSDALE, MICHAEL DEANGELO

1015 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063112

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CHILD NEGLECT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BARNES, TIARA DENISE

8653 SUMMIT PEAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SCHEDULE IV DRUG VIOLATIONS



BLAY, CHARLES ARTHUR

10952 PRAIRIE LAKE DR APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST



BONDARENKO, DIANA

7702 LASATA LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



BRAVO LOPEZ, MATEO JESULAI

510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



CHILEL MIZ, JUSTINIARO GUDIEL

2201 E.

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, KENNETH EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/24/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT ALVA, JAMES DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/17/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT BLAY, CHARLES ARTHUR

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/21/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST BONDARENKO, DIANA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/03/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE BRAVO LOPEZ, MATEO JESULAI

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/12/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE COOPER, LADARIAN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/12/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAILEY, PAULA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/22/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HAYNES, MARVIN JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/20/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HERRICK, GARY SHELDON

Age at Arrest: 78

Date of Birth: 11/29/1945

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE ILES, ASHLYN DEANN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/27/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, SHAUN DLEI

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/28/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KELLEY, TIMOTHY WADE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 10/19/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KING, CANIECHA SHANTA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR KING, JOEL ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/12/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LAMBERTH, KAHLIL JEROME

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/13/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING MATTHEWS, RACHEL MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/27/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS PARROTT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVADING ARREST RAINEY, DAZIYAH DECIMA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE REECE JR, DARIN JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/28/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCHULTZ, JOHN K

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SMITH, ARTERRIUS DEMTRI

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/22/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION SMITH, LARRY BURTON

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 02/04/1951

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TAYLOR, CARL LESTER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WELLS, FERRELL KAYNA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/22/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WILBANKS, DALTON TYLER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/27/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY