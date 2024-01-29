Parkridge Plans New $72 Million Medical Tower

Parkridge Medical Center announced that it will build a new patient tower with additional critical care and inpatient rooms to accommodate the growing population in the Chattanooga region.

The $72 million project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

The project marks one of the largest investments Parkridge Health System has made in its 53-year commitment to improve access to healthcare in the Greater Chattanooga community, it was stated.

“As the Chattanooga community grows, so does Parkridge Health System to meet the needs of patients,” said Chris Cosby, chief executive officer and president of Parkridge Health System. “This significant investment and expansion to Parkridge Medical Center will enable us to meet that future growth and continue to provide exceptional patient care.”



The $72 million expansion project is in addition to numerous other investments Parkridge Health System has made in the Chattanooga community in the past three years. In October 2023, the $16 million Parkridge Camp Jordan ER opened in the East Ridge community. Construction is also underway on a new $17 million freestanding emergency room in the Soddy-Daisy community. In 2023, Parkridge Health System acquired 38 acres to develop a $36 million surgery center in the East Brainerd area. The healthcare system has also invested an additional $17 million in recent projects across the network. This includes the expansion of women's and emergency services at Parkridge East Hospital, and the expansion of cardiac and digestive services at Parkridge Medical Center.

With additional technology and facility upgrades, Parkridge Health System has invested $251 million in the health of Chattanooga over the past five years as part of a 10-year $352 million capital investment plan, it was stated.

