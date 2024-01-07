Police Blotter: Woman's Garage Door Rammed While She Goes To Gym; Man's Car Towed, Damaged While He Visited Girlfriend

An officer responded to a report of damaged property on Aventine Way. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the woman who said she went to the gym and her daughter called her when she got home. The daughter said the garage door was damaged. It looked like a vehicle hit the garage and caused damage. There was no suspect information or video footage.



* * *

An officer reported a memo on Hoyt Street. Police responded to a disorder prevention. Police located a man and a woman. All parties were extremely disgruntled. Police facilitated the exchange of property without incident.

* * *



On Taylor Street officers responded to a report of vandalism. The complainant said that she told her daughter she needed to leave her residence and her daughter became irate. The mom stated that she proceeded to pull the t.v. off of the stand onto the floor and knocked over a glass bowl (shattered) and PS4 in the process. She said the daughter left her house on foot but did not see which direction she went. The t.v. was still functional and she said she would check the PS4 when her grandson returned to her house. She wished to have the incident documented for future reference.



* * *



On Hollyberry Lane officers located one 9mm shell casing in the grass next to the sidewalk. The shell casing was turned into property.





* * *



On Jenkins Road an officer responded to a vehicle where a woman said her car had been stolen. She said that she parked her car in the U.S. Express parking lot around 8:30 and did not notice it was stolen until 5 p.m. She said she parked her vehicle on the back row along the tree line. She is unable to locate her keys at this time and is unsure if the suspect has them or not. She provided distinguishing info, stating her vehicle's rear bumper on the driver's side has damage. There is a gap between the bumper and trunk.

* * *



An officer responded to a vandalism on Jenkins Road. A man said that while he was working, his car was broken into. His rear driver side window was shattered with a scratch on the same door. The car appeared to be ransacked, but nothing was stolen. He said it had to have happened while during work hours around 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.. He estimated the damage to be around $600. His vehicle was parked on the back row along the tree line near close to where an auto theft incident occurred during the same time frame.



* * *



An officer responded to reports of cars crashing into each other. Police arrived and did not locate any crashed vehicles and no one requested to speak with police in regard to this incident.



* * *



An officer responded to a report of lost property on Highway 58. A man said he was running errands and lost his wallet. He said that his last stop was at the Dollar Tree around 1 p.m.. He said his wallet was brown with $20, a debit card, ID, and Social Security card.



* * *



On Winding Lane, police made contact with a man who said that he and his girlfriend had been in a verbal argument. He said that while he tried to walk away she would follow him. He said that he just wanted to be left alone for the night. Police made contact with her and she apologized for her actions, and said that she would not speak to him for the remainder of the night.

* * *

On Wheeler Avenue an officer spoke with a man who said that a woman was at his address in the gravel lot and he wanted her gone. Police told her to leave and she left without incident.



* * *



On South Willow Street a woman called saying that a white 2017 Kia Optima had been stolen from the residence. She said that she last saw the vehicle on December 18 at 11:30 p.m. She said that she did not have any suspect information. She said that she had roughly $1000 of various clothing inside the vehicle. Police called the registered owner who said that he would like to prosecute on the matter of felony theft of property. She said that she would like prosecute as well.



* * *



Police responded to a disorder at Extended Stay at 6240 Airpark Drive. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a man and woman who said they were arguing, but she had gotten her things and was leaving the residence. The officer gave her a ride back to her house.



* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at 5380 Highway 153. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the store manager who came outside and showed the officer video of a lady breaking off the security tags from clothing items. The officer waited until she exited the store and made contact with her in the parking lot. She admitted to breaking the tags off the items, but did not conceal or leave with anything. The officer spoke with the store manager who decided that Gabe's did not want to press charges. The officer did explain to her that she was now trespassed from all Gabe's and would be arrested if she returned.



* * *



On Target at Gunbarrel Road damaged property was reported. A woman reporter that her vehicle had been damaged but she doesn't know where it happened exactly. She discovered damage on it around 10 a.m. the day before while she was at home. The first place she had gone where it could have happened was the Target. She had gotten there around 4:30 pm on Sunday and had left her vehicle parked for a little while. She then went to other places with it after that before she went home later that day. The damage was on the driver side rear corner and there has been no estimate for repairs yet.

* * *



Officers responded to a report of vandalism at 5001 Calhoun Avenue. The property owner of Hero Fabriduct Inc., said that between the hours of 4:00 and 5:00, someone had cut a portion of the chain-link fence that surrounds the south side of the structure. He said that after reviewing video footage he believes no one has entered the structure.



* * *



An officer responded to a report of damaged property on Allemande Way. A man was visiting his girlfriend's residence and his vehicle was towed by Chattanooga Impound from the property due to not following visitor parking protocol. The tow company used a lockout kit to enter the vehicle. While doing so, they stripped the paint on his driver's side door around the window and door jam. He estimated the damage to be about $1000.