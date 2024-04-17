Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Stolen Vehicle Is Discovered By ALPR

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were alerted on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. to a stolen vehicle from a hit on their Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) while driving south on I-75 near Highway 153.

A HCSO deputy followed the vehicle as they traveled down East Brainerd Road to Hickory Valley Road. The vehicle then turned into the Arden Landing Apartment Homes and stopped in a parking space. At this time, the HCSO deputy attempted a traffic stop. The driver and right rear passenger both complied with the commands from the deputy; however the front passenger did not.

While conducting the stop, the front passenger exited the vehicle and began to walk away, saying “He was at home.”



A bystander attempted to stop the suspect but was unsuccessful as he began to run away. The rear passenger was then detained and additional HCSO units began searching the area.

The suspect who fled was shortly located and detained along with the others.

In car video was reviewed and showed the suspect exited the vehicle with a gray plastic shopping bag. After a brief search was conducted, the bag was located along the same route the suspect had fled.

Located inside the bag was the following:

80.7 grams of Methamphetamine

19 grams of Marijuana

18.2 grams of blue pills (suspected Fentanyl)

60.6 grams of crack cocaine

$725 in cash and a scale

The driver identified as Suzanne Ramey, 25, was charged with the following: