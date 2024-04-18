Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, CHARLES MILLARD 
315 E BENNETT ST WESTPORT, 47283 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BACHELDER, BRANDON LEE 
569 EVENSVILLE MOUNTAIN RD EVENSVILLE, 37332 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

BELCHER, CALVIN DEJUAN 
516 COMALE ST HONALULU, 96826 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BONDS, JAINASIA 
1007 NORTH HICKORY ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BROWN, MAE NIKI LEVI 
601 WASHINGTON STREET APT 6214 ROSSVILLE, 307412616 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED,AGE

BROWN, TRUMON DANIEL 
3100 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
OTHER
FEDERAL

COLEMAN, TAYA JANEE 
812 W 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, DESTINY CIARA 
DOES NOT KNOW CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DUGGAN, JOSEPH PATRICK 
903 NEVIN LN NW CLEVELAND, 373114150 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

DUNLAP, ASHLEY 
2288 GUNBARREL ROAD SUITE 154166 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (IN TRANSIT)

EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN 
4842 PAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112430 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GILBERT, TYNEACE M 
119 HOLLYBERRY LN UNIT 165 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GLADDEN, DEIZMON L 
301 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113404 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

GREEN, AMBER NICOLE 
1040 TOMMIE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HAMILTON, WAYNE L 
119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 81 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD 
428 MAUDLTH HICKSON, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

HARRIS, EDWARD L 
1905 BELLA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HORTON, ADAM LAMAR 
2316 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
CRIMINAL LITTERING

MALONE, GREGORY LEBRON 
4617 LOCKSLEY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MCCALLUM, JOHNNY JR 
620 N GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCDANIEL, STEPHANIE J 
157 CHESTNUT RIDGE RD DEER LODGE, 377263522 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN 
905 BURNETT SODDY DAISYROAD, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MILLS, COREY L 
3117 NAVAJO DR APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

MILOSEVIC, BRENDA LORRAINE 
488 1A CLEVELAND HWY COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOSS, JOSEPH E 
6807 GRANDA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NEWMAN, HAILY ELIZABETH 
12600 NORTHNOPONE VALLEY RD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PATTERSON, DARWIN DELONGEYO 
309 LINER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374215133 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMEY, SUZANNE JACQULYNE 
8225 ADRIANA LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA)

REDDING, KOREY 
3315 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061840 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPSON, STEPHANIE ANNE 
4724 KENSINGTON RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SOMSANITH, NITNAPHA 
312 GREENFIELD DR LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUGGS, JARVIS ANTONIO 
KING TREE, 29556 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN 
3925 MELINDA DR HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374162919 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TYLER, NICHOLAS J 
9352 LANCER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

VINES, ANTHONY 
1910 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

WALSINGHAM, TRAVIS PAUL 
346 POPULAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATES DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

WOOD, DAVID BRANDON 
1246 NORTHERN COURT HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, LAJUANA DETRICE 
1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374044201 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

WORD, CADARIUS 
3301 PINEWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST

