Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BACHELDER, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/08/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION BELCHER, CALVIN DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/24/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BONDS, JAINASIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/27/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BROWN, MAE NIKI LEVI

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/27/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED,AGE BROWN, TRUMON DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/01/2000

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

OTHER

FEDERAL DAVIS, DESTINY CIARA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/07/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DUGGAN, JOSEPH PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S DUNLAP, ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/31/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

OTHER (IN TRANSIT) EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/10/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT GILBERT, TYNEACE M

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/27/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GLADDEN, DEIZMON L

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/20/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY GREEN, AMBER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/17/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HAMILTON, WAYNE L

Age at Arrest: 81

Date of Birth: 09/03/1942

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY) HARRIS, EDWARD L

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 10/07/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HORTON, ADAM LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/27/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

CRIMINAL LITTERING MALONE, GREGORY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/16/1990

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MCCALLUM, JOHNNY JR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/22/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MILLS, COREY L

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/05/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION MILOSEVIC, BRENDA LORRAINE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/30/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MOSS, JOSEPH E

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 05/11/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY NEWMAN, HAILY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/09/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PATTERSON, DARWIN DELONGEYO

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/11/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMEY, SUZANNE JACQULYNE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/28/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (GEORGIA) REDDING, KOREY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/01/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SOMSANITH, NITNAPHA

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/12/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VINES, ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/13/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION WALSINGHAM, TRAVIS PAUL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/21/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATES DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS WOOD, DAVID BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 12/21/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, LAJUANA DETRICE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/05/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)



