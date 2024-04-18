Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BACHELDER, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/08/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
|
|BELCHER, CALVIN DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/24/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BONDS, JAINASIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/27/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BROWN, MAE NIKI LEVI
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/27/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED,AGE
|
|BROWN, TRUMON DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/01/2000
Arresting Agency: Other
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, DESTINY CIARA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/07/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|DUGGAN, JOSEPH PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|DUNLAP, ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/31/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|EBERHARDT, MARLON JASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/10/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|GILBERT, TYNEACE M
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/27/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GLADDEN, DEIZMON L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/20/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|GREEN, AMBER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/17/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAMILTON, WAYNE L
Age at Arrest: 81
Date of Birth: 09/03/1942
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARGISS, ZACHARY JEROLD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|HARRIS, EDWARD L
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/07/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HORTON, ADAM LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/27/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
|
|MALONE, GREGORY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/16/1990
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCCALLUM, JOHNNY JR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/22/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MEDULA, CHRISTOPHER ALAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
- ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MILLS, COREY L
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|MILOSEVIC, BRENDA LORRAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/30/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MOSS, JOSEPH E
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 05/11/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NEWMAN, HAILY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PATTERSON, DARWIN DELONGEYO
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/11/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAMEY, SUZANNE JACQULYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/28/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|REDDING, KOREY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/01/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SOMSANITH, NITNAPHA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/12/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TILLMAN, ANTHONY GILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
|
|VINES, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/13/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|WALSINGHAM, TRAVIS PAUL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/21/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
- AGGRAVATES DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|WOOD, DAVID BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/21/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODS, LAJUANA DETRICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/05/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)
|