Red Bank Seeking To Hire Chief Financial Officer

The city of Red Bank is in the process of filling vacant positions in the city including for the chief financial officer and board openings. Applications will be taken for the CFO from April 7 through May 21. Applicantions can be made on the city’s website or by mail. The new CFO will follow recently retired John Alexander.

Another member was appointed to the Red Bank Festival Citizens’ Advisory Board. Sandra Feagans was approved unanimously for the board that helps plan and implement the annual Red Bank Christmas Parade and Festival.



The Red Bank Cemetery Citizens’ Advisory Board also has added another member, Emily Crouch, to the board of up to 10 that includes Red Bank citizens and industry professionals. The board oversees the maintenance and proper care of the cemeteries in the city.

The commissioners approved a Memo of Understanding to reappoint James Exum as the city’s administrative hearing officer. The agreement updates the compensation rate from $205 per hour to $310. He has been in the position since 2018. His role is hearing violations regarding city codes such as about dilapidated structures or abandoned vehicles. The owners are first contacted and given time to make corrections. The administrative hearing officer is the next layer.

Some expenses and grants received are unknown at the time that a city’s yearly budget is created. Once they have been spent or unexpected money received, it must be formally accepted by the commission and included in the budget and appropriated before it can be spent. The council approved appropriating a Violent Crime Intervention Fund grant for $60,628 that came from Office of Criminal Justice Programs.

Community announcements include that the first Food Truck Friday of the year will take place Friday. It will be from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the City Park, located across the street from Food City.

On Saturday, April 20, the Red Bank Earth Day clean-up will be held from 10 a.m. until noon, in conjunction with Greensteps and Be Caffeinated. Volunteers can pre-register at Greenstepschatt.com.

A resolution was passed to proclaim the week of April 14-20 as National Public Telecommunications Week, to honor the 911 employees, who are the first contact from citizens when there is an emergency. City Manager Martin Granum said that during the past year, 12,859 callers from Red Bank were given assistance.