City Court Cracking Down On Those Owing Unresolved Fees And Court Costs

City Court Clerk Anthony Byrd said the city of Chattanooga continues its efforts to address outstanding fees, court costs, traffic violations and code violations, including releasing a list of those who he said owe thousands of dollars.



Mr. Byrd said, "Building upon previous announcements through collection letters sent from the Clerk’s Office, our office has identified individuals with unpaid obligations exceeding $1,000.

"If you believe you may be included in this group, it is essential to take immediate action. Individuals listed in this notice have fees and court costs well exceeding $1,000.

"To avoid further consequences, including civil litigation, lawsuits, or property liens, it is imperative to settle these obligations within 30 days of this notice."

Mr. Byrd also said, "The city of Chattanooga emphasizes the importance of prompt resolution. Residents are encouraged to make full payments, establish payment plans, or contact the Clerk’s Office (423-643-7541) to discuss alternative arrangements as the city continues its efforts to address unpaid obligations, traffic violations and code violations."

David Eason/Rockcrest Financial Services LLC of Rock Crest Drive owes Chattanooga City Court $24,129.05. Property violations are in Districts 8 and 9.

Clabon E Fairbanks of Holly Oak Lane (District 4) owes Chattanooga City Court $23,197. Property violations are in Districts 7 and 9.

Tatianna Dyskina of Standifer Gap Road (District 4) owes Chattanooga City Court $12,209.91. Property violations are in Districts 4, 5, 8 and 9.

Thomas Tripp of Crescent Club Drive (District 3) owes Chattanooga City Court $11,589.89. Property violations are in District. 3.

Aaron Brown of Elena Drive (District 8) owes Chattanooga City Court $8,957.57. Property violations are in District 8.

Tommy A. Montgomery of Owendale Drive owes Chattanooga City Court $8,608.54. Property violations are in Districts 7, 8 and 9.

David T. Hubbard of 7th Avenue (District 7) owes Chattanooga City Court $8,536.69.

Timothy A. Kesler of Dougs Drive (District 1) owes Chattanooga City Court $3,683.90. Property violations are in District 1.

Shelia K. Kesler of Dougs Drive (District 1) owes Chattanooga City Court $3,479.78. Property violations are in District 1.

Carlos Sweatt of N. Wilder Street (District 5) owes Chattanooga City Court $2,485.85. Property violations are in District 9.

Charles M. Owen of Forest Plaza Drive (District 2) owes Chattanooga City Court $1,365.29. Property violations are in District 2.



