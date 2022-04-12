Chattanooga, 42.0°F, Mostly Cloudy
Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
VIDEO: MAINx24 Parade
Dalton State Wins 73-52 At Middle Georgia State
Oakland Rolls To Three-peat In Class 6A Championship
PHOTOS: Tyner Wins Class 2A State Football Championship
Injury Depleted McCallie Falls To Brentwood Acadmy, 51-33
Last Stand: Tyner Wins 2A Title In 26-24 Thriller
PHOTOS: Main x 24
Police Blotter: Man Just Released From Jail Hitchhiking…
UTC Wrestlers Fall 32-9 At Illinois
12/4/2022
Dalton State Wins 73-52 At Middle Georgia State
Sports
12/3/2022
Oakland Rolls To Three-peat In Class 6A Championship
Prep Sports
12/3/2022
PHOTOS: Tyner Wins Class 2A State Football Championship
Prep Sports
12/3/2022
Injury Depleted McCallie Falls To Brentwood Acadmy, 51-33
Prep Sports
12/3/2022
9/23/2020
Breaking News
City To Increase Some Fees, Lower Others As Process Is Simplified
12/3/2022
Suspicious Backpack Is Detonated On Market Street On Saturday
12/3/2022
Police Blotter: Disruptive Circle K Customer Is Just Trying To Ride Her Skateboard; Woman Thinks Her Intoxicated Son Damaged Her Car
12/4/2022
Opinion
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
12/3/2022
Support The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
12/3/2022
By Plane Or By Boat?
12/3/2022
What Ever Happened?
12/2/2022
Single Stream Is A Big Factor In This Mess
12/2/2022
Happenings
More Than 100 Events Held At MAINx24 Festival Celebrating Chattanooga's Southside
12/2/2022
Market Street Bridge To Undergo Quarterly Testing On Sunday
12/2/2022
Jerry Summers: Hard Questions On The Abrupt Budgetel Closing And Evictions
12/1/2022
Annual Candlelight Remembrance Services Held
12/4/2022
PHOTOS: Hixson Christmas Tree Lighting
12/4/2022
Entertainment
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Vieaux And McAllister
12/2/2022
Lee University To Present Lessons And Carols
12/2/2022
Best Of Grizzard - June Romance
12/2/2022
Slothrust Will Play At Barking Legs Dec. 10
12/1/2022
With Hilarity And Heart, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Comes To CTC Stage Dec. 9-18
12/1/2022
Opinion
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
12/3/2022
Support The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
12/3/2022
By Plane Or By Boat?
12/3/2022
Dining
Miller's Ale House Has New Northgate Location; Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine Will Be At 401 Market
12/1/2022
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
11/17/2022
Business
Ultium Cells To Invest $275 Million To Expand Battery Cell Manufacturing Plant In Spring Hill
12/2/2022
64 Communities To Receive Community Development Block Grants
12/1/2022
MCR Acquires The Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown
12/1/2022
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For November
12/2/2022
Careyee Bell And Lora Poore Open New Doors As Century 21 Bellora
12/2/2022
41 Townhomes Planned At W. Bell Avenue In North Chattanooga
11/30/2022
Student Scene
Hamilton County Students & Families Invited To Winter Break Spectacular
12/2/2022
Lee University, Church Of God Announce Scholarship For Children Of Ministers
12/2/2022
Malco “Head Of The Class” Award Presented To Chattanooga State’s Alsept
12/1/2022
Living Well
Erlanger Expands Partnership With Tennessee Oncology
12/1/2022
Morning Pointe Offers Holiday Tips For Alzheimer’s And Dementia Caregivers And Families
12/1/2022
MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund Accepting Applicants For 2023-24 Academic Year
12/1/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Gospel Song Nobody Seemed To Want
11/27/2022
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
11/21/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
12/2/2022
Freake Receives Trout Unlimited Grant
12/2/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: To Reach Your Destination, It Helps to Know Where You're Going
12/1/2022
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 135th Anniversary
12/1/2022
"We Can Learn From Our Giving God" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
12/1/2022
Obituaries
Mary Louise Keel Allen
12/3/2022
Donald Flanders
12/3/2022
Arthur N. Dickerson
12/3/2022
Area Obituaries
Huffstuttler, Wanda Faye (Guild)
12/4/2022
Roberts, Betty Sharon (LaFayette)
12/3/2022
Stilwell, Richard "Rick" (McDonald)
12/2/2022
416933