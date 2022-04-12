Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/4/2022
VIDEO: MAINx24 Parade
  • Breaking News
  • 12/3/2022
Dalton State Wins 73-52 At Middle Georgia State
  • Sports
  • 12/3/2022
Oakland Rolls To Three-peat In Class 6A Championship
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/3/2022
PHOTOS: Tyner Wins Class 2A State Football Championship
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/3/2022
Injury Depleted McCallie Falls To Brentwood Acadmy, 51-33
  • Prep Sports
  • 12/3/2022
  • 9/23/2020

more

Breaking News
City To Increase Some Fees, Lower Others As Process Is Simplified
  • 12/3/2022
Suspicious Backpack Is Detonated On Market Street On Saturday
  • 12/3/2022
Police Blotter: Disruptive Circle K Customer Is Just Trying To Ride Her Skateboard; Woman Thinks Her Intoxicated Son Damaged Her Car
  • 12/4/2022
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/4/2022
VIDEO: MAINx24 Parade
  • 12/3/2022
Opinion
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
  • 12/3/2022
Support The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 12/3/2022
By Plane Or By Boat?
  • 12/3/2022
What Ever Happened?
  • 12/2/2022
Single Stream Is A Big Factor In This Mess
  • 12/2/2022
Happenings
More Than 100 Events Held At MAINx24 Festival Celebrating Chattanooga's Southside
More Than 100 Events Held At MAINx24 Festival Celebrating Chattanooga's Southside
  • 12/2/2022
Market Street Bridge To Undergo Quarterly Testing On Sunday
  • 12/2/2022
Jerry Summers: Hard Questions On The Abrupt Budgetel Closing And Evictions
Jerry Summers: Hard Questions On The Abrupt Budgetel Closing And Evictions
  • 12/1/2022
Annual Candlelight Remembrance Services Held
Annual Candlelight Remembrance Services Held
  • 12/4/2022
PHOTOS: Hixson Christmas Tree Lighting
  • 12/4/2022
Entertainment
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Vieaux And McAllister
String Theory At The Hunter To Welcome Vieaux And McAllister
  • 12/2/2022
Lee University To Present Lessons And Carols
Lee University To Present Lessons And Carols
  • 12/2/2022
Best Of Grizzard - June Romance
Best Of Grizzard - June Romance
  • 12/2/2022
Slothrust Will Play At Barking Legs Dec. 10
  • 12/1/2022
With Hilarity And Heart, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Comes To CTC Stage Dec. 9-18
With Hilarity And Heart, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” Comes To CTC Stage Dec. 9-18
  • 12/1/2022
Opinion
Bill Lee's New Tax On Tennesseans
  • 12/3/2022
Support The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 12/3/2022
By Plane Or By Boat?
  • 12/3/2022
Dining
Miller's Ale House Has New Northgate Location; Fonda San Jose Mexican Cuisine Will Be At 401 Market
  • 12/1/2022
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
Charles Siskin: Thanksgiving Blow-Up
  • 11/20/2022
Door Dash Adds New Service; La Santa Is New Mexican Restaurant On River Street
  • 11/17/2022
Business
Ultium Cells To Invest $275 Million To Expand Battery Cell Manufacturing Plant In Spring Hill
  • 12/2/2022
64 Communities To Receive Community Development Block Grants
  • 12/1/2022
MCR Acquires The Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown
MCR Acquires The Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown
  • 12/1/2022
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For November
  • 12/2/2022
Careyee Bell And Lora Poore Open New Doors As Century 21 Bellora
  • 12/2/2022
41 Townhomes Planned At W. Bell Avenue In North Chattanooga
  • 11/30/2022
Placeholder New Ad Type will go here
Student Scene
Hamilton County Students & Families Invited To Winter Break Spectacular
  • 12/2/2022
Lee University, Church Of God Announce Scholarship For Children Of Ministers
  • 12/2/2022
Malco “Head Of The Class” Award Presented To Chattanooga State’s Alsept
Malco “Head Of The Class” Award Presented To Chattanooga State’s Alsept
  • 12/1/2022
Living Well
Erlanger Expands Partnership With Tennessee Oncology
  • 12/1/2022
Morning Pointe Offers Holiday Tips For Alzheimer’s And Dementia Caregivers And Families
Morning Pointe Offers Holiday Tips For Alzheimer’s And Dementia Caregivers And Families
  • 12/1/2022
MaryEllen Locher Scholarship Fund Accepting Applicants For 2023-24 Academic Year
  • 12/1/2022
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: The Gospel Song Nobody Seemed To Want
  • 11/27/2022
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
Earl Freudenberg: 1973 Delta Plane Crash
  • 11/21/2022
HCTGS Website Is Up And Running Again
  • 11/21/2022
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
White Oak Mountain Ranger: December Illuminated
  • 12/3/2022
Fishing Regulations Set At TWRA Commission's Final 2022 Meeting
  • 12/2/2022
Freake Receives Trout Unlimited Grant
Freake Receives Trout Unlimited Grant
  • 12/2/2022
Travel
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Chattanooga's Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Gosts The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Dec. 9
  • 11/17/2022
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Welcomes 9 Millionth Guest
  • 11/16/2022
Church
Bob Tamasy: To Reach Your Destination, It Helps to Know Where You're Going
Bob Tamasy: To Reach Your Destination, It Helps to Know Where You're Going
  • 12/1/2022
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates 135th Anniversary
  • 12/1/2022
"We Can Learn From Our Giving God" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 12/1/2022
Obituaries
Mary Louise Keel Allen
  • 12/3/2022
Donald Flanders
Donald Flanders
  • 12/3/2022
Arthur N. Dickerson
Arthur N. Dickerson
  • 12/3/2022
Area Obituaries
Huffstuttler, Wanda Faye (Guild)
Huffstuttler, Wanda Faye (Guild)
  • 12/4/2022
Roberts, Betty Sharon (LaFayette)
Roberts, Betty Sharon (LaFayette)
  • 12/3/2022
Stilwell, Richard "Rick" (McDonald)
Stilwell, Richard "Rick" (McDonald)
  • 12/2/2022

416933