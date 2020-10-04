Catoosa County Has Another COVID Death; Georgia Has 23 More Deaths
Sunday, October 4, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 23 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,162.
There were 847 new cases as that total reached 322,925 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 28,958, up 34 from Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,237 cases, up 1; 20 deaths, up 1; 79 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 812 cases, up 4; 22 deaths; 58 hospitalizations
Dade County: 290 cases, up 1; 5 deaths; 21 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,618 cases, up 2; 38 deaths; 87 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 4,722cases, up 24; 61 deaths; 248 hospitalizations