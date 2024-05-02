Hamilton County Schools Announces Leadership For The 2024-2025 School Year

Roxanne Anthony Jesse Goins LeAngela Rogers Danielle Rungruang Jennifer Whalen Shalunda Shackelford Joe Gerez Joe Gerez Michael Caraccio Michael Caraccio Andrew LaFevor Andrew LaFevor Rachel Teas Previous Next

School leadership school positions for the 2024-2025 school year were announced on Thursday.

Officials said, "Hamilton County Schools welcomes changes to school leadership for the 2024-2025 school year."

Tommie F. Brown Academy

Roxanne Anthony will assume the role of Principal at Tommie F. Brown Academy for the 2024-2025 school year. Anthony's journey in education spans over two decades and is marked by a series of progressive leadership roles. Notably, her tenure as Principal at Barger Academy of Fine Arts pushed the school to achieve Level 5 status, underlining her commitment to excellence and student success.

Her roles at Harrison Elementary, Clifton Hills Elementary School, and Spring Creek Elementary School further showcase her dedication to creating environments where every student learns and belongs. For the last year, Anthony has worked with district and school leaders to implement equity initiatives to further opportunities for all students and staff. With a strong educational foundation, including a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education and Post Master’s licensure in Instructional Leadership & Supervision, Anthony is well-equipped to lead Tommie F. Brown Academy in continued success.



Anthony shared, "Working with and supporting teachers to serve students and their families is my passion. I'm extremely honored to join the team at Tommie F. Brown Academy, and I look forward to building on the strong work that the school has already established."



CSAS Lower

Dr. Jesse Goins will serve as the new Lower School Principal at the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences for the 2024-2025 school year. Dr. Goins brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to educational excellence. His leadership journey is marked with significant achievements, including a Doctorate of Administrative Leadership and a Master's in Counseling. Notably, Dr. Goins has served as Principal at Battle Academy since 2017 and has contributed as a Principal Mentor over the past two years.



During his tenure at Battle Academy, Dr. Goins spearheaded initiatives that significantly enhanced the educational experience for students, including securing the Tennessee Arts Commission's ARTS360 Grant. This grant was pivotal in launching the school's celebrated musical theater program. Furthermore, his visionary leadership saw the establishment of a VW eLab, positioning Battle Academy at the forefront of STEAM education, a testament to his commitment to innovative and holistic education. His focus on strengthening family connections, fostering community engagement, and personalizing the learning experience has been transformative.



Reflecting on his new role, Dr. Goins shared, “I leave behind a family, many great memories, and a lot of hard work at Battle Academy. However, I am truly honored to be entrusted with the legacy and to be a part of the tremendous success at CSAS. I feel confident that the youngest Patriots will continue to thrive.”



Central High School

Dr. LeAngela Rogers has been appointed as the new Principal of Central High School for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. Dr. Rogers brings a history of academic excellence and an extensive educational background to the position, including a Doctorate and a Master of Educational Leadership. Her career within Hamilton County Schools has included roles from Teacher to Instructional Coach, Athletic Director, Assistant Principal, and, most notably, Principal at Hixson Middle School for 12 years.



Under her leadership, Hixson Middle School achieved the distinction of becoming the district's first STEM-designated middle school. Furthermore, her innovative partnership with Northside Neighborhood House to implement the Community Schools Model at Hixson Middle School exemplifies her commitment to student connection and community engagement. Dr. Rogers' leadership style is characterized by her dedication to fostering environments where every student learns and belongs.



Dr. Rogers expressed, "I am filled with gratitude as I assume the role of Principal at Central High School. It is with great anticipation and enthusiasm that I eagerly begin immersing myself in Central's esteemed legacy. Together, as a united force comprising students, faculty, and the wider community, we stand poised at the threshold of an exciting new era."



Apison Elementary School

Danielle Rungruang is named the new Principal of Apison Elementary for the 2024-2025 school year. Ms. Rungruang’s experience showcases work enhancing school culture, student behavior, and staff development and leadership. Her collaborative approach with staff has been instrumental in developing a nurturing school environment, evidenced by a notable reduction in behavior incidents. Under her leadership, the implementation of the House System has furthered the creation of a positive climate for staff and students, fostering a sense of community and belonging.



Rungruang has been the Assistant Principal at Spring Creek Elementary since 2018, and her leadership is characterized by her commitment to data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement. She values building connections with students and families to create a school culture of support and understanding. Her strategic intervention strategies have been key in providing targeted support where it's most needed. Moreover, her completion of the HCS Leadership, Exploration, and Development (LEAD) Principal Program underscores her dedication to professional development and her capacity for inspiring leadership qualities in others.



Rungruang shared her enthusiasm, "I am thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to step into the role of principal at Apison Elementary. I am truly excited about building strong connections with students and families where we can continue to foster a positive and enriching



learning environment. I am deeply passionate about creating a school culture that promotes positive relationships, fostering a sense of belonging, and inspires lifelong learning for everyone. I am incredibly excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for Apison Elementary. I am confident that we will continue to achieve great things with collective dedication and hard work."



Battle Academy

Dr. Jennifer Whalen will step into the role of Principal at Battle Academy for the 2024-2025 school year. As a lead administrator, Dr. Whalen has expertly utilized her skills developed through the completion of her Doctorate and Master of Educational Leadership and completion of the HCS LEAD Principal Program throughout her career, specifically in the development and facilitation of a teacher

leadership framework that significantly enhanced teacher voices and fostered collective staff connection.



With a distinguished record of student-centered decisions and innovation in education, Dr. Whalen has adeptly overseen Response to Intervention programs, Exceptional Education, and Title I initiatives, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to bridging opportunity gaps and supporting every learner. She created and delivered professional development tailored to school-wide focus areas and individual staff growth goals. Furthermore, Dr. Whalen has led strategic planning to navigate the third-grade retention law, emphasizing parent communication and the implementation of new, data-based interventions. Her efforts in grant writing and programming have brought innovative resources and opportunities to students, including TN STEAM, Arts360, and VW eLab projects.



Dr. Whalen stated, "I am beyond excited to step into the role of principal at Battle Academy. Battle has a long history of innovative teaching and learning, strong leadership, and a thriving school community. I am honored to carry on Battle's legacy as we work together to create amazing learning experiences for our students."



Dalewood Middle School

Shalunda Shackelford has been selected as the new Principal at Dalewood Middle School for the 2024-2025 school year.



Shackelford, a leader with experience implementing transformative educational advancements, embodies our commitment to creating opportunity by design for every student.



Under Shackelford's tenure as Assistant Principal, implementation of strategic incentives increased daily attendance rates while efforts to engage students more effectively reduced chronic absenteeism. Her focus on curriculum excellence and adherence to best practices has resulted in advances in students' achievement and the closing of academic gaps. Shackelford's extensive background in education, with degrees from the University of Tennessee, Walden University, and Middle Tennessee State University, and completion of the HCS LEAD Principal Program coupled with over 15 years of positive impact, sets a solid foundation for her role at Dalewood. Her approach to leadership is holistic, ensuring every student learns in a nurturing environment and the entire community is served and engaged.



Shackelford expressed her excitement, "I'm thrilled to step into the role of Principal at Dalewood. My commitment to continuing the initiatives we launched four years ago is steadfast. Our focus remains on nurturing a community where every student, regardless of background or status, can thrive and reach their highest aspirations because they deserve nothing less."



East Ridge Middle School

Dr. Joe Gerez will be the new Principal of East Ridge Middle School for the 2024-2025 school year. A dynamic leader whose career is a testament to our foundation that every student deserves the opportunity to thrive and experience a future without limits, Dr. Gerez's resume shows his unwavering commitment to educational excellence and equity.



Dr. Gerez, with a background that includes a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and graduation from the HCS LEAD Principal Program, has made significant achievements as Assistant Principal at East Lake Academy of Fine Arts. His instrumental role in implementing innovative college and career exploration programs and developing intervention programs has advanced the district's commitment to ensuring every student learns and belongs and has profoundly impacted the success and growth of our students, particularly among English Language Learners.



Reflecting on his appointment, Dr. Gerez shared, "As an Argentine American, I’ve been blessed throughout my educational career with countless teachers and staff members who have shown compassion and supported me while creating a challenging setting. My career goal has been to mirror that caring and rigorous learning environment in which students and staff feel safe, supported, and challenged. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity I had this year at East Lake Academy to work with such dedicated teachers, leaders, and staff members. I’m excited to have an opportunity to continue serving the Missionary Ridge Community at East Ridge Middle School. I want to give a special thanks to my family and the leaders, mentors, and countless other friends who always believed in me and fueled my passion for leadership."



Hixson Middle School

Dr. Michael Caraccio will serve as the new Principal at Hixson Middle School for the 2024-2025 school year. Dr. Caraccio has served as the Assistant Principal at Hixson Middle since 2020 and will continue his record of innovative leadership tailored to the unique needs of students and staff.

Dr. Caraccio’s successes include the implementation of an Innovative Revolving RTI-2A setting that dynamically addresses grade-level learning, leading to significant increases in ELA and math achievement rates. He has also been instrumental in reducing exclusionary discipline rates by fostering a positive and inclusive school culture. Dr. Caraccio’s collaborative efforts have extended to developing a master schedule, allowing middle school students to earn high school



credits in advanced courses, thereby enhancing their academic and future career pathways. Additionally, he has spearheaded initiatives to include community partnerships through student-led businesses.



Finally, Dr. Caraccio has remained dedicated to professional development and continuous improvement as showcased by his participation in the HCS LEAD Principal program. Dr. Caraccio’s vision for Hixson Middle School is one of continued excellence and innovation. He states, "I am excited about engaging with the Hixson community and continuing the amazing work taking place at Hixson Middle School."



Snow Hill Elementary School

Andrew LaFevor has been selected to lead as the new Principal of Snow Hill Elementary for the 2024-2025 school year. LaFevor brings a rich background in educational leadership, marked by his recent tenure as Assistant Principal at Westview Elementary.



During his time at Westview Elementary, the school achieved impressive milestones, including STEM designation status and the Governor's Civic Seal designation. These accomplishments underscore LaFevor's ability to implement innovative practices that elevate educational standards and create enriched learning environments. A proud graduate of the HCS LEAD Principal Program, LaFevor embodies the values and aspirations of Hamilton County Schools, demonstrating a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.



LaFevor expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating, "I'm thrilled to be joining the Snow Hill team and am excited to start building strong relationships within our school and community."



Soddy Elementary School

Rachel Teas will serve as Principal at Soddy Elementary School for the 2024-2025 school year. Teas, a distinguished educator with a career spanning over 30 years, brings with her a rich array of experiences and accomplishments.



Teas has dedicated her professional journey to fostering environments where learning thrives, which was evident in her tenure as Assistant Principal at Tommie F. Brown Academy. There, she was instrumental in designing and implementing comprehensive intervention programs that significantly enhanced academic success and behavior support. Her background as a teacher, literacy coach, and school leader as well as her completion of the HCS LEAD Principal Program underscores her dedication to advancing academic excellence and fostering a vibrant school culture where every member feels valued and inspired.



Teas shared, "I am very excited for this step in my career and look forward to connecting with the Soddy Elementary staff and families. I am deeply committed to doing what is best for students and creating an environment where adults and children love to come to school."





