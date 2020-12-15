2 Men Charged By TBI In Separate Tullahoma Drug Overdose Deaths

Working alongside investigators from the Tullahoma Police Department, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, and the office of 14th District Attorney General Craig Northcott, Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division have obtained indictments for two men, charging them with homicide in separate drug-related deaths.

In the first case, authorities investigated the June death of 35-year-old Terry Don Baker at his Tullahoma residence.

During the investigation, authorities determined Mark Luttrell provided suspected fentanyl to the victim, which caused his death.

The Coffee County Grand Jury has returned indictments charging Luttrell, 53, with one count of second-degree homicide and one count of possession of Schedule II drugs with intent to resale. Authorities arrested him on Friday and booked him into the Coffee County Jail, where he was being held on $175,000 bond.

In the second case, authorities investigated the June death of 19-year-old Brennan Buckner at his Tullahoma residence. During the investigation, authorities determined Hunter Alan Gremillion, 23, provided a controlled substance to the victim, which caused his death.

The Coffee County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Gremillion with one count of second-degree homicide. Authorities arrested him on Friday and booked him into the Coffee County Jail, where he was being held on $150,000 bond.