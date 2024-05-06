Brooke Satterfield Leaving City To Join New Public Affairs Firm

Brooke Satterfield, chief policy officer for Mayor Tim Kelly is leaving the city to join Coeo Public Affairs, a consultancy specializing in communications and strategic guidance for community leaders and civic partners.

She will be in the role of senior strategist.

Ms. Satterfield had been with the mayor's office since4 2017.

She is a native of Dalton, Ga., and a two-time University of Tennessee at Chattanooga alumna.

“Having worked closely with Brooke as she served as Chief Policy Officer and Deputy Chief of Staff, I have seen her commitment to our community and her unique ability to navigate complex policy landscapes.

Coeo was founded by Kerry Hayes in 2021, another former city official.

He said the firm "has rapidly established itself as a trusted advisor for municipal governments and their community partners – including philanthropic foundations, real estate developers, healthcare providers, and educational institutions – throughout the country."

Mr. Hayes said Ms. Satterfield's background "deepens Coeo's capacity in strategic communications and crisis management. Specifically, she bolsters the firm's capabilities in several critical areas: