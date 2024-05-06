Man Reaches Under Shirt Of Hooters Waitress; Won't Let Go

Police said a man reached under the shirt of a Hooters waitress while she posed for a picture with him, and he wouldn't let go.

The man was charged with sexual battery in the incident on Thursday at the Brainerd Road Hooters restaurant.

The waitress said a customer was acting weird by getting up from his table and walking around the restaurant. She said he was staring at her.

Before he left, the man asked if he could take a picture with the waitress. She agreed and asked the bartender to take it.

During the picture session, the man put his hand around the waitress's waist. Then he put his other hand down her shirt, grabbing her breast.

The waitress said she tried to get out of his clutch by bending down and grabbing his wrist and trying to pull it out of her shirt. She said the man started to bend with her, while still holding onto her breast.

The waitress then started screaming, and the manager yelled at the man to "Get the ---- out of here." She said she yelled this multiple times.

The waitress asked someone at the bar to call police.

A couple of customers chased the man outside and saw him get into a white Pontiac Vibe and drive away. The customers were able to take down the tag number.

The tag was traced to a man, who was subsequently arrested.

The man's father called police, saying he had lost his job a few days earlier and had not been acting himself.