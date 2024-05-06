Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: Appalling Abusive Behavior
  • Sports
  • 5/6/2024
Brooke Satterfield Leaving City To Join New Public Affairs Firm
  • Breaking News
  • 5/6/2024
Lookouts Fall To Biscuits In Sunday Finale
  • Sports
  • 5/6/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/6/2024
Mocs Softball Sweeps Western Carolina; Top Seed Going Into SoCon Tournament
  • Sports
  • 5/5/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/6/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEACH, CHRISTY LYNN 8315 OAK FOREST LANE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING UNDER THE ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/5/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, DYLIN T 8150 BLUEGILL CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/4/2024
Sheriff's Office Says Man On Vulcan Lane Was Shot While Assaulting Son, Neighbor
  • 5/3/2024
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Disrupts Jail Smuggling Operation
  • 5/3/2024
Highway 58 Fire Department Firefighter Tris Lirette Killed In Motorcycle Accident
  • 5/3/2024
Arrest Made In April Shooting At Tunnel Boulevard Convenience Store
  • 5/3/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell, Ralph Puckett
  • 5/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 5/2/2024
Driving The Trash To A Distant Location Won't Cut It
  • 5/5/2024
Is This The Country You Want?
  • 5/5/2024
Congrats To Steven Wallace, The Youngest UTC Graduate
  • 5/5/2024
Sports
Lookouts Fall To Biscuits In Sunday Finale
  • 5/6/2024
Randy Smith: Appalling Abusive Behavior
  • 5/6/2024
The Elite 18: The Honors Course Recognized As Best Hole No. 8
  • 5/5/2024
Lookouts Swept In Double Header By The Biscuits
  • 5/5/2024
Mocs Softball Sweeps Western Carolina; Top Seed Going Into SoCon Tournament
  • 5/5/2024
Happenings
Ferris Robinson: The Cicadas Are Coming!
  • 5/6/2024
John Shearer: Joel Belz Was Pioneer At Both CCS And Covenant College
  • 5/3/2024
Winners Of ArtsBuild’s Inaugural Periscope Chattanooga Pitch Night Announced
  • 5/3/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 5/6/2024
More Armed Forces Day Photos
  • 5/3/2024
Entertainment
Mark A. Herndon Expands His Branding Of Chattanooga Live Music
  • 5/4/2024
CSO Presents A Salute To John Williams May 11
  • 5/2/2024
Jericho Brass Band Has Free Concert Sunday
  • 5/2/2024
Scenic City Chorale Has Spring Concert May 19
  • 5/4/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/2/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell, Ralph Puckett
  • 5/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 5/2/2024
Driving The Trash To A Distant Location Won't Cut It
  • 5/5/2024
Dining
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Business/Government
Gas Prices Rise 8.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/6/2024
Chattanooga Fire Department Introduces New Swiftwater Rescue Team
  • 5/3/2024
Officers Apprehend Thief Fleeing Walmart On Bike - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/6/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/2/2024
Reserve At Creekside Apartment Complex Sells For $28.5 Million
  • 5/2/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 25-May 1
  • 5/2/2024
Student Scene
UT Knoxville Board Recommends Parking Changes, Tuition Adjustments
  • 5/3/2024
Elementary Science Olympiad Returns Monday
  • 5/3/2024
Lee Hosts High School Math Competition
  • 5/3/2024
Living Well
Golf For Good Raises Funds For Project Access & Volunteers In Medicine Sept. 13
  • 5/6/2024
National Stroke Awareness Event Held Saturday
  • 5/5/2024
Dementia Support Ministry Educational Session Will Be May 18
  • 5/4/2024
Memories
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
100s Of Students Participate In Annual Tennessee History Day Competition
  • 4/29/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
  • 5/4/2024
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
  • 5/2/2024
Open House At Fall Creek Falls Will Address Restoration Plans
  • 5/2/2024
Travel
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
  • 5/4/2024
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Environment - Skip The Complex, Focus On The Simple
  • 5/6/2024
Former Sheriff Among Those Coming To Rescue Of WDYN
  • 5/2/2024
An Evening With Keith & Kristyn Getty Is Oct. 17 At Redemption To The Nations Church
  • 5/2/2024
Obituaries
Thomas Richard Lawhorn
  • 5/6/2024
Barbara Ann Timbrook
  • 5/5/2024
Gail Willis
  • 5/5/2024