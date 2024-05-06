Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BEACH, CHRISTY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/15/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RECKLESS DRIVING BEARD, LATASHIA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/26/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA) BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/18/1980

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS BOSWELL, TERRELL JAMAL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/07/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/17/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURR, JESSICA LACE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS CAMPBELL, ROBERT FLOYD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/17/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/03/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) COX, JONATHAN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRANFILL, JAMES DALTON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/26/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CROSS, DEMONTE CHAVEZ

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FLETCHER, COURTYUS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/16/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO

BURGLARY OF AUTO HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/22/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF XANAX HENSON, JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/17/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSS OF METH (SELL ,DEL.O HICKS, ORVILLE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 01/09/1957

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, CHARLES THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 05/14/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (JACKSONVILLE, FL) JOHNSON, CRYSTAL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) LAWSON, JAMES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 71

Date of Birth: 04/04/1953

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR