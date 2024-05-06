Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BEACH, CHRISTY LYNN
8315 OAK FOREST LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT C3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BOSWELL, TERRELL JAMAL
1800 S WILLOW ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374046227
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS
224 LYNNWOOD DR KNOXVILLE, 379183310
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD
1417 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURNETTE, ROBERT D
2112 SARGENT DALY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BURR, JESSICA LACE
250 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 373435080
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
CAMPBELL, ROBERT FLOYD
2233 OAK HILL RD DAYTON, 373215255
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CASTINGS, DAMIAN GRANT
514 LOULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
COX, JONATHAN ANDREW
14 TREWHITT ST Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRANFILL, JAMES DALTON
112 IRIS DR GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CROSS, DEMONTE CHAVEZ
604 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (ROBBERY)
DAVIS, SARA RENEE
2609 WILLIAMS STREETS CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FLETCHER, COURTYUS
1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN
6831 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF XANAX
HENSON, JUSTIN
15407 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 373739762
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSS OF METH (SELL ,DEL.O
HICKS, ORVILLE LYNN
10908 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
104 N ST. MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, CHARLES THOMAS
613 WILSON RD CHATSWORTH, 30375
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (JACKSONVILLE, FL)
JOHNSON, CRYSTAL
1511 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON
3410 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
KOPKIN, HEATHER L
7230 PACIFIC VIEW DR LOS Angeles, 30736
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LAWSON, JAMES MICHAEL
388 COX RD DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MENIFEE, MARVIN LEWIS
431 CARVER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374041904
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
MOORE, VICTOR
2812 RIDGECREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
NIEVES, JOSELITO CHRISTIAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES
1207 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023762
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEREZDUENAS, MIGUEL ANGEL
3600 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PIEDRA DUQUE, BALTAZAR
3206 CASTLE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRYOR, TOMMY EDDIE
3784 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
SANTOS EVERILDO, GABRIEL
1230 S LYERLY ST Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHACKLEFORD, DAMETRIA ANTENAISHA
1813 CARSON ST CHATTANOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
ASSAULT
SIMMONS, MICHAEL BRANDON
959 BOYNTON DR, APT 5046 CHATTANOOGA, 374022161
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
STERMER, THOMAS W
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL
2605 CURTIS ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062435
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
TATE, BILLY
409 BILLINGS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TIDWELL, KATIE DIANE
763 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 373795252
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TOMAS PUAC, EDISON JOSIAS
4309 14TH DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNLICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE
5500 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAMMELL, ALONZO LEBRON
733 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
VIOLETTE, HARRY DEWITT
118 OAKDALE DRIVE ADAIRSVILLE, 30103
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WALKER, LETHA JOANN
167 GALLAGHE RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WIGGINS, CAMERON JANONE
5927 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374216531
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BEACH, CHRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/15/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|BEARD, LATASHIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
|
|BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|BOSWELL, TERRELL JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/17/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURR, JESSICA LACE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CAMPBELL, ROBERT FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/03/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|COX, JONATHAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CRANFILL, JAMES DALTON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/26/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CROSS, DEMONTE CHAVEZ
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|FLETCHER, COURTYUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/16/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
|
|HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/22/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HENSON, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSS OF METH (SELL ,DEL.O
|
|HICKS, ORVILLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 01/09/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, CHARLES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/14/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (JACKSONVILLE, FL)
|
|JOHNSON, CRYSTAL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|LAWSON, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 04/04/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|MENIFEE, MARVIN LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/08/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|MOORE, VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|NIEVES, JOSELITO CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PEREZDUENAS, MIGUEL ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|POINTER, ANTONIO ROY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SANDERFER, DEJUAN R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SEIDEL, TRISTAN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SHACKLEFORD, DAMETRIA ANTENAISHA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/30/2005
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STERMER, THOMAS W
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|TATE, BILLY
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 10/16/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/02/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TIDWELL, KATIE DIANE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|TRAMMELL, ALONZO LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/20/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|WIGGINS, CAMERON JANONE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
|