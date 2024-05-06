Latest Headlines

  • Monday, May 6, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEACH, CHRISTY LYNN 
8315 OAK FOREST LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING

BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT C3 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BOSWELL, TERRELL JAMAL 
1800 S WILLOW ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374046227 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS 
224 LYNNWOOD DR KNOXVILLE, 379183310 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD 
1417 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURNETTE, ROBERT D 
2112 SARGENT DALY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BURR, JESSICA LACE 
250 ROXBURY CIR HIXSON, 373435080 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS

CAMPBELL, ROBERT FLOYD 
2233 OAK HILL RD DAYTON, 373215255 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 374071026 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CASTINGS, DAMIAN GRANT 
514 LOULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

COX, JONATHAN ANDREW 
14 TREWHITT ST Chattanooga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRANFILL, JAMES DALTON 
112 IRIS DR GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

CROSS, DEMONTE CHAVEZ 
604 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (ROBBERY)

DAVIS, SARA RENEE 
2609 WILLIAMS STREETS CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FLETCHER, COURTYUS 
1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO
BURGLARY OF AUTO

HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN 
6831 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF XANAX

HENSON, JUSTIN 
15407 DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 373739762 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSS OF METH (SELL ,DEL.O

HICKS, ORVILLE LYNN 
10908 DOLLY POND ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD 
104 N ST. MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON, CHARLES THOMAS 
613 WILSON RD CHATSWORTH, 30375 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (JACKSONVILLE, FL)

JOHNSON, CRYSTAL 
1511 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON 
3410 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

KOPKIN, HEATHER L 
7230 PACIFIC VIEW DR LOS Angeles, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LAWSON, JAMES MICHAEL 
388 COX RD DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MENIFEE, MARVIN LEWIS 
431 CARVER LN CHATTANOOGA, 374041904 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

MOORE, VICTOR 
2812 RIDGECREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

NIEVES, JOSELITO CHRISTIAN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PENDERGRASS, ALBERT JAMES 
1207 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023762 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PEREZDUENAS, MIGUEL ANGEL 
3600 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PIEDRA DUQUE, BALTAZAR 
3206 CASTLE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PRYOR, TOMMY EDDIE 
3784 CUSCOWILLA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

SANTOS EVERILDO, GABRIEL 
1230 S LYERLY ST Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHACKLEFORD, DAMETRIA ANTENAISHA 
1813 CARSON ST CHATTANOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
ASSAULT

SIMMONS, MICHAEL BRANDON 
959 BOYNTON DR, APT 5046 CHATTANOOGA, 374022161 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

STERMER, THOMAS W 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL 
2605 CURTIS ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062435 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

TATE, BILLY 
409 BILLINGS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TIDWELL, KATIE DIANE 
763 SNEED RD SODDY DAISY, 373795252 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TOMAS PUAC, EDISON JOSIAS 
4309 14TH DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNLICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE 
5500 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAMMELL, ALONZO LEBRON 
733 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

VIOLETTE, HARRY DEWITT 
118 OAKDALE DRIVE ADAIRSVILLE, 30103 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WALKER, LETHA JOANN 
167 GALLAGHE RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WIGGINS, CAMERON JANONE 
5927 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374216531 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BEACH, CHRISTY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/15/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
BEARD, LATASHIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORPE GA)
BONNER, ACE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BOSWELL, TERRELL JAMAL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/07/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/17/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURR, JESSICA LACE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
CAMPBELL, ROBERT FLOYD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/17/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/03/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
COX, JONATHAN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRANFILL, JAMES DALTON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/26/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CROSS, DEMONTE CHAVEZ
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FLETCHER, COURTYUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/16/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/22/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF XANAX
HENSON, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSS OF METH (SELL ,DEL.O
HICKS, ORVILLE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 01/09/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, CHARLES THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 05/14/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (JACKSONVILLE, FL)
JOHNSON, CRYSTAL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
LAWSON, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 04/04/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MENIFEE, MARVIN LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/08/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
MOORE, VICTOR
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
NIEVES, JOSELITO CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PEREZDUENAS, MIGUEL ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/19/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POINTER, ANTONIO ROY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SANDERFER, DEJUAN R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SEIDEL, TRISTAN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SHACKLEFORD, DAMETRIA ANTENAISHA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 07/30/2005
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
STERMER, THOMAS W
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STUBBS, MARKEES TRAMEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
TATE, BILLY
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 10/16/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF BUSINESS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/02/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TIDWELL, KATIE DIANE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TRAMMELL, ALICIA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAMMELL, ALONZO LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/20/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
WIGGINS, CAMERON JANONE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/05/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/05/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
