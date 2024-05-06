Catoosa County Man Now Facing 55 Years In Prison For Child Molestation With 2 Victims

A Catoosa County jury has convicted Christopher Bean of aggravated sexual battery, enticing a child for an indecent purpose and two counts of child molestation after a three-day trial before Superior Court Judge Brian House.

Bean, 36, was convicted on all counts of the four-count indictment, after less than an hour of deliberations by the jury.

Judge Brian House held a sentencing hearing for Bean. During that hearing, Assistant District Attorney David Wolfe pointed out that at no point in either case in which he was charged "had Bean expressed even the slightest remorse."

Judge House sentenced Bean to life with the first 30 years to be served in prison, consecutive to his previous case. Between both cases, Bean will have to serve 55 years in prison, at which time he will be 91 years old.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Bean began molesting the female when she was about seven years old. This abuse continued off and on for over five years until Bean was arrested in late 2022 for molesting another female.

On March 1, Bean pled guilty to aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and incest for molesting the other young female and was sentenced to life with the first 25 years to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections.

However, Bean refused to plea guilty to the charges involving the other female.

The case was presented with the assistance of Victim Witness Advocate Ashely Nicholson and District Attorney’s Office Investigator Eric Sliz.

Both of Bean’s cases were investigated by Detective Brittany Gilleland of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, while the children in both cases were interviewed by Holly Kittle, senior forensic interviewer from the Children’s Advocacy Center in Fort Oglethorpe.