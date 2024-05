Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEACH, MARZJHAII JAZMERE

1611 EAST 50TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BLACKSTOCK, MELESSIA MARLENE

1138 COUNTY ROAD 784 FLATROCK, 35966

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BRADFORD, MADELINE JAYNE

3005 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROCK, NATHANIEL REED

3210 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EDGE, JAMES RUSSELL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOOSE MATERIALS VIOLATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GIBBS, RANCE LEANDER

721 ROBERTS MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GOMEZ MELO, ALEXANDER MANUEL

812 LUPTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATI (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



HEATON, MICHAEL AARON

804 CHAMBERS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



HEMPHILL, DENEISA AVONNA

2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HOLLAND, NICHOLAS PATRICK

9170 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LAPWORTH, CASSANDRA ARIANN

705 BEAUMONT RD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MILLER, MICHAEL E

105 HARDING ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MOORE, KAYLA NICOLE

404 DAVIS LANE WINCHESTER, 37398

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



MORGAN, COREY JA MICHAEL

4420 FAGAN ST, APT APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NICHOLSON-MARK, JAMICHAEL JAMES

1182 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



PEARSON, RODERICK DERRELL

4112 MELINDA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PEREZ DUEAAS, ANASTACIA

2911 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



POINTER, ANTONIO ROY

2307 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043714

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



POTTER, ROGER LAMAR

8231 APISON PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency:

OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



PRINCE, CASSIE DARLENE

12468 HW 103 CHICKAMOKA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



SALAZAR, NELSON LEONARDO

1114 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SANDERFER, DEJUAN R

5024 IRVIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SCOGGINS, JORDAN MACKENZIE

1823 AUBURNDALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



SEALEY, PAUL ANTHONY

2375 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SEIDEL, TRISTAN RICHARD

3623 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 71 EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SLOAN, CHRISTOPHER LYNN

510 DIXIE AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SMITH, CHARLES OSCAR

164 VINYARD LANE SWEETWATER, 37842

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASS)



STEELE, GARY ANDREW

1533 A THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



STERLING, SHERWIN LAMAR

1664 GREENDALE WAY HOMELESS HIXSON, 373434850

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THOMAS, DATHAN GEROME

6235 RIVOLI DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRAG RACING

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



THOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID

8400 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TUCKER, CASSANDRA MARIE

2541 WATERHAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE

5714 Wilder Rd Hixson, 373432840

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WELLS, COLIA LEE

4905 JEFFERY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILCOX, MICHAEL THOMAS

8486 HOLLOW LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR

