CHI Memorial To Resume Scheduled Procedures And Clinic Operations

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

CHI Memorial will resume scheduled procedures and clinic operations in early May.

 

Officials said, "The health and safety of our patients and caregivers remains our top priority, and we have worked to ensure all safeguards are in place as we follow guidelines set by the governor and the Department of Health to begin increasing access to elective procedures, imaging services, and clinic and physician office visits so we may provide patients with appropriate care.

We know these services are critically important to our patients to help alleviate pain, treat chronic conditions, or prevent a condition from worsening."

 

Elective surgeries will resume May 4. As the hospital resumes surgery, patients will be screened and vetted for any potential signs or symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have exposure to others with COVID-19. The scheduling surgeon will evaluate each case based on surgical and medical risk, and then in consultation with surgical review committee comprised of surgeons, anesthesia, pathology and infectious disease specialists, will guide the decision to proceed with surgery.  Some surgeries and procedures that deal with the chest and/or upper airway will require a pre-surgical COVID-19 test for an added measure of caution. Patients will be notified if their procedure falls into the pre-test category. The safety of patients and healthcare workers always comes first.

 

CHI Memorial Medical Group will reopen physician offices beginning May 4, taking a measured approach. This involves a phased reopening plan that increases patient appointments over a period of five or six weeks.  This allows managing the number of people in waiting areas to meet social distancing guidelines and provides ample time for cleaning and disinfecting between each patient. Physician practices will continue using telemedicine and virtual visits which began in March.

 

The Chattanooga Heart Institute offices in Cleveland, CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Hixson are open.  Offices at the Atrium, Ringgold and Jasper will reopen May 18, 2020, taking a measured approach. This involves a phased reopening plan that increases patient appointments over a period of five or six weeks.  This allows managing the number of people in waiting areas to meet social distancing guidelines and provides ample time for cleaning and disinfecting between each patient. Physician practices will continue using telemedicine and virtual visits which began in March.

 

Outpatient services will reopen beginning May 4, taking a measured approach.  This includes starting back with a phased reopening and increasing appointments for services over a period of five or six weeks.  This will allow managing the number of people in waiting areas to meet social distancing guidelines and provides ample time for cleaning and disinfecting between each patient. Services resuming operation include:

·         May 1 - MaryEllen Locher Breast Center          

·         May 4 - Cardiac Imaging

                     Imaging Services

                    Cardiac Rehab – Phase 2

Officials said, "Hospitals are safe.  CHI Memorial has taken every precaution to protect healthcare workers and patients.  Any patient with COVID-19 or who is being actively tested to rule out COVID-19 is placed in units separate from other patients.  These measures have helped to keep everyone safe; this process of isolating patients in the testing pathway, masking and monitoring, will continue indefinitely.  CHI Memorial will continue to obey strict social distancing and will continue to restrict visitors to ensure proper social distancing.  The hospitals are very safe and we intend to ensure they remain so."

 

For more information about scheduling a procedure or rescheduling a previously scheduled procedure, please contact your physician.  You may also visit CHIMemorialMedicalGroup.orgChattanoogaHeart.com, or Memorial.org.


April 29, 2020

Bradley County Has COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Saturday

April 29, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

April 29, 2020

Operation Re-Open Chattanooga Protest Is Sunday


The Bradley County Health Department is hosting COVID-19 drive-through testing events for the community on Saturday. Nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Operation Re-Open Chattanooga protest will be held on Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Market Street from 4th Street to Frazier Avenue. "In the past six weeks since The Great Shutdown started, ... (click for more)



Speak Up For "We The Little Non-Essential Workers"

To: Robin Smith, Bo Watson, Todd Gardenhire, Mike Carter, Patsy Hazelwood, Ester Helton and Yusef Hukeem, First, the intent of this letter is not to be confrontational. Rather, it is meant to be informational for thousands of “non-essential” workers across the state. I was going to send this to each of you via email but, decided a public forum would serve the public better. We ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Coppinger's A Winner

Nashville Mayor John Cooper, one of “The Big Four” Democrat mayors in Tennessee who just got usurped by Governor Bill Lee for overextending their quarantine reach, announced Tuesday he is pressing for a 32 percent tax increase in the city’s upcoming June budget. Just hours before, Jim Coppinger, Hamilton County’s mayor, told me candidly, “How can anybody think of a tax increase ... (click for more)

UTC's Tiano Inks Free Agent Deal With Texans

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano signed with the Houston Texas as an undrafted free agent today. Tiano spent the last two seasons as the starter for the Mocs, posting 5,825 career passing yards at UTC. “I am extremely excited to sign with the Texans,” stated Tiano. “I am just ready to get to work and get to Houston.” Tiano transferred ... (click for more)

NISA Formally Announces Cancellation Of Spring Season

Today the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) announced that the Spring 2020 season, originally scheduled to run from February 29th-June 20th, has been cancelled. Although making up the lost games is not feasible at this time, Chattanooga FC is optimistic about returning to the pitch in the future, and is working with NISA officials to build out a plan that will bring ... (click for more)


