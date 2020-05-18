Public Swimming Pools To Reopen

Hamilton County public pools will reopen, following guidance from Governor Bill Lee's Tennessee Pledge for the reopening of swimming pools.

Here are the guidelines:

Implement appropriate protocols for aquatic venues, such as swimming pools, hot tubs and saunas, in accordance with CDC Considerations for Public Pools, which at a minimum should include:

o Modify layouts of deck chairs and tables and limit capacity for the number of persons allowed in an aquatic venue at one time to ensure at least 6 feet of separation between families or small groups of acquaintances. Provide physical reminders for social distancing (e.g., lane lines in pool, non-slip tape on deck, or signs). Executive Order No. 30, which prohibits participation in social or recreational gatherings of ten (10) or more people, must be observed until no longer in effect.

o Implement cleaning and disinfecting practices for locker rooms and frequently touched surfaces at least daily and more frequently for shared objects such as handrails, deck chairs and tables, water fountains, and pool toys. Consider temporarily removing shared pool toys. Use cleaning projects that are appropriate for aquatic venues.

o Pools should be staffed. Assign monitoring and cleaning responsibilities to a staff member other than a lifeguard on duty.

o Encourage the use of face coverings when in close proximity with others; however, advise those wearing face coverings to not wear them in the water, as doing so could make it difficult to breathe.

o Provide hygiene supplies (soap and paper towels or hand sanitizer).

o Post signage regarding COVID-19 symptoms and request that persons refrain from use if feeling ill.

o Encourage lap swimming only and limit lane-sharing. Limit group sizes of aquatic fitness classes, swim lessons, swim practices, or gatherings.