Defective Taillight Helps Dalton Police Nab Pair Charged In String Of Commercial Burglaries

Friday, May 8, 2020
Bryan Keith Shoopman, left, and Gregory Henry Scott Dale were booked into the Whitfield County Jail on Thursday night
Bryan Keith Shoopman, left, and Gregory Henry Scott Dale were booked into the Whitfield County Jail on Thursday night

Dalton Police credited keen observation skills, a little luck, and a thorough investigation to help detectives solve a string of commercial burglaries that were taking place in the south end of the city over the past month.

The Dalton Police Department arrested 42-year-old Bryan Keith Shoopman and 50-year-old Gregory Henry Scott Dale on charges related to the burglaries on Thursday night.

Detectives say the pair committed at least six commercial burglaries in the city limits since the start of April.

They are also suspected in a number of other burglaries in Whitfield County that are being investigated by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The burglaries occurred in the overnight hours in the area of Callahan Road and Brickyard Road when those areas are mostly deserted.

Police said, "The burglars weren’t concerned with making noise, either breaking through cinder block building walls to make entry, most likely with a sledge hammer, or peeling back metal siding walls to get into metal buildings metal buildings. Once inside, the burglars stole tools, and also broke into vending machines to steal not just the money inside, but also the drinks or snacks. Investigators believe that the burglars got more than $1,000 in cash and change from the machines they destroyed."

During the course of the investigation, Dalton detectives recovered exterior surveillance video that showed the burglars using a Dodge Ram truck. While studying the video, Detective Jason Robinson noticed that one of the tail lights on the vehicle appeared to be dimmer than the other one as if it was damaged. While following up on another burglary in the area on Tuesday afternoon, Detective Charles Williams happened to spot a Dodge Ram driving in the area with a damaged tail light covered by tape.

After checking the truck’s license plate number, detectives found it was registered to an address on Hill Circle. Detectives then traced that address back to Bryan Keith Shoopman and Gregory Henry Scott Dale. Investigators were then able to determine that Shoopman was one of the men seen on video committing the burglaries.

On Thursday night, detectives made contact with Shoopman and Dale at the residence they share on Hill Circle. After interviewing the men, detectives arrested and charged them in the case.

Shoopman is charged with four counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, and theft by taking. Dale is charged with two counts of burglary and one count of felony theft by receiving stolen property. Both were also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

These cases are still being investigated and further charges are possible.


