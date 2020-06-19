All County Clerk Offices Now Open; Safety Procedures Put In Place

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles announced that all County Clerk offices are open with controlled access and temperature checks. Motor vehicle applications will continue to be processed at the Bonny Oaks branch office as well as at the Courthouse tag office as it is reopened.

“In accordance with the Hamilton County Health Department’s recommendation reopening of the Courthouse Clerk offices involves exercising COVID-19 social distancing.”

“Contagion barriers have been installed at all locations, and Hamilton County residents are encouraged to wear masks while visiting the office.

“ We respectfully request anyone experiencing illness or having a fever to refrain from visiting the Clerk’s office until completely recovered.

“Because of the distancing requirements we will continue to do our best to cope with longer lines and waiting periods opposed to the service we have always endeavored to provide.

“To avoid a visit to the office motorists needing to simply renew a vehicle registration after emission testing should consider visiting www.countyclerkanytime.com .

Tag renewal applications are also accepted by mail. The address for applying is: County Clerk, PO Box 24868, Chattanooga, TN 37422-4868.

Online and mail orders received are processed and mailed the same day.

“The deadline to apply for a REAL ID by October 1, 2020 has been extended a full year by the Department of Homeland Security now delaying the requirement to October 1, 2021.

“Standard driver license renewal and duplicate applicants can avoid visiting the office by utilizing the Department of Safety’s e-Services portal .

" We appreciate the public’s understanding during these unprecedented times.”