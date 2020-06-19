 Friday, June 19, 2020 83.0°F   thunderstorm light rain   Thunderstorm Light Rain

All County Clerk Offices Now Open; Safety Procedures Put In Place

Friday, June 19, 2020

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles announced that all County Clerk offices are open with controlled access and temperature checks. Motor vehicle applications will continue to be processed at the Bonny Oaks branch office as well as at the Courthouse tag office as it is reopened.

 

“In accordance with the Hamilton County Health Department’s recommendation reopening of the Courthouse Clerk offices involves exercising COVID-19 social distancing.”

 

“Contagion barriers have been installed at all locations, and Hamilton County residents are encouraged to wear masks while visiting the office.

 

“ We respectfully request anyone experiencing illness or having a fever to refrain from visiting the Clerk’s office until completely recovered.

 

“Because of the distancing requirements we will continue to do our best to cope with longer lines and waiting periods opposed to the service we have always endeavored to provide.

 

“To avoid a visit to the office motorists needing to simply renew a vehicle registration after emission testing should consider visiting  www.countyclerkanytime.com .

 

Tag renewal applications are also accepted by mail.

The address for applying is: County Clerk, PO Box 24868, Chattanooga, TN 37422-4868.

 

Online and mail orders received are processed and mailed the same day.

 

“The deadline to apply for a REAL ID by October 1, 2020 has been extended a full year by the Department of Homeland Security now delaying the requirement to October 1, 2021.

 

“Standard driver license renewal and duplicate applicants can avoid visiting the office by utilizing the Department of Safety’s  e-Services portal .

 

" We appreciate the public’s understanding during these unprecedented times.”


The EPB board of directors met Friday morning for the purpose of presenting the budget and the corporate goals for the upcoming year. The approved budget for the electric system in fiscal year 2020-2021 is $585 million and there will be no rate increase. The budget for the fiber optics side of the business, which has 111,000 customers, is flat from the previous year at $175 million. ... (click for more)

Several County Commissioners expressed a desire to move away from CoreCivic management of the Silverdale Detention Center during Friday’s Hamilton County Security and Corrections Committee meeting. Commissioner David Sharpe, who oversaw the meeting, advocated for an end to CoreCivic’s involvement with county prisoners. He said that over the last few years, this conversation ... (click for more)

I agree protestors, no matter their cause, have a right to peacefully protest in a designated area. When the protestors leave an appropriate area, such as Miller Park or Coolidge Park, and go to a neighborhood all bets are off. It’s time for the police to move in and arrest all of the protestors. Most of us have quarantined in our home for almost three months. Some yahoo with ... (click for more)

So here comes this letter from a schoolteacher who, unfortunately, suffered a stroke and was rushed to the Erlanger emergency room just last week. I did not solicit this letter nor did I encourage it. It came as the result of several articles I have written this week about our region’s level one trauma center. Never in my life would I have dreamed in the past week what I have ... (click for more)

Top finishers in Monday's CWGA play at Moccasin Bend Golf Course: Team Play - Low Ball 1st: Phyllis Loftsgard, Hazel Davis, Dona Robinson, Pat Snyder 2nd: Susan Thurman, Sue Markley, Evelyn Marie Williams, Jean Hudgins 3rd: Kilbrey Fowler, Janet Horton, Debbie Lambert, Susan Street Individual Winners Low Gross: Linda Carter, Patty Donahoo - 77 ... (click for more)

According to Webster's, a mentor is one who, "teaches or gives help and advice to a less experienced and often younger person." I was extremely blessed to have had several great mentors in my life. Each and every one of them contributed in some way to my 50 plus years as a broadcast journalist and, while I had several wonderful people who I call "mentors," I have narrowed it down ... (click for more)


