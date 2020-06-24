 Wednesday, June 24, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Bicyclist, 33, Struck And Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver On Shallowford Road

Wednesday, June 24, 2020
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run motorist on Shallowford Road early Wednesday morning.
 
At approximately 12:14 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to 6400 Shallowford Road on a pedestrian/cyclist struck call.
 
The victim was riding a bicycle eastbound in the center/turn lane.
 
It was stated to police at the scene that the cyclist was struck from behind by a vehicle.
The vehicle continued eastbound without stopping.
 
The 33-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

June 24, 2020

County Commission Passes Budget After Move By Tim Boyd Fails To Pull $810,000 From Agencies And Re-Instate Discretionary Funds

June 24, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

June 23, 2020

Alexander Says "To Tear Down Andrew Jackson’s Statue Would Be A Terrible Misunderstanding Of Our Nation’s History"


The County Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a lean, no-tax-increase budget after a move failed by Commissioner Tim Boyd to pull $810,000 from supported agencies and re-instate discretionary ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARLOW, MATTHEW S 3997 LYNN CREST DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Senator Lamar Alexander on Tuesday on the Senate floor said, “We should not try to erase our history. We should not try to pretend it doesn't exist,” in response to an effort last night by a ... (click for more)



Breaking News

County Commission Passes Budget After Move By Tim Boyd Fails To Pull $810,000 From Agencies And Re-Instate Discretionary Funds

The County Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a lean, no-tax-increase budget after a move failed by Commissioner Tim Boyd to pull $810,000 from supported agencies and re-instate discretionary funds. Commissioner Boyd, at the start of the budget discussion, said he detected "mission drift" in some supported agencies. Asked for an example, he said the Chamber of Commerce ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARLOW, MATTHEW S 3997 LYNN CREST DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy AGGRAVATED ASSAULT RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF --- BEAMON, JOHN EARNEST 298 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Opinion

Opportunities For Chattanooga's Next Mayor

Moses Freeman Jr. recently asked what Chattanoogans are looking for in their next mayor. Living outside Chattanooga city limits and ineligible for elected office, I offer these ideas for the next mayor of Chattanooga to pick up and run with. Hopefully aspiring mayoral and council candidates will consider to add them to their campaign platforms. Chattanooga Plan Part A - East ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What! It's That Rachel!

In the past two weeks, as I have read hundreds of letters from Erlanger’s “real champions” and dozens more who have convinced our community our dear Baroness is in dire need of chemotherapy and strong bolts of radiation, everywhere you look at our quagmire I find hands reaching for help. Over the weekend it was learned the hospital’s biggest antagonist – Chief Nursing Executive ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Athletic Department Wins Two CoSIDA Public Relations Awards

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department took home a pair of top awards from the 2019-20 Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Publications Contest, announced this week. The Mocs were honored for their Southern Scuffle program and the Chatt Chats video feature. These honors give UTC a total of 12 since the 2010-11 academic year ... (click for more)

UTC's Wharton Named To NCAA Division I FBS AD Association Executive Committee

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton was recently named to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA) Executive Committee. Wharton begins a three-year term as the representative of the Southern Conference on the committee, which is now in its 27 th year. The FCS ADA's ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors