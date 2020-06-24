Bicyclist, 33, Struck And Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver On Shallowford Road

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run motorist on Shallowford Road early Wednesday morning.
At approximately 12:14 a.m., the Chattanooga Police Department's Traffic/DUI Unit responded to 6400 Shallowford Road on a pedestrian/cyclist struck call.
The victim was riding a bicycle eastbound in the center/turn lane.
It was stated to police at the scene that the cyclist was struck from behind by a vehicle.
The vehicle continued eastbound without stopping.
The 33-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525
or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.