Lee Administration Releases Plan To Balance Tennessee's Budget

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Governor Bill Lee’s administration Thursday outlined new spending plans for state government that reflect significant revenue reductions due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley presented state lawmakers with the revised budget plans for the current fiscal year, as well as FY 2020-21, which begins July 1, and a framework for the following fiscal year, 2021-22.

“We will balance our budget each year while providing important services to our citizens,” Comm. Eley said. “We’re adjusting to the immediate impact of the pandemic on state revenues of up to $1.5 billion through the end of the next fiscal year, planning for the worst and hoping for the best.
“Tennessee has a history of being one of the best managed states in the nation, and we intend to work with the Legislature to continue that tradition, maintaining low taxes and preserving reserves while achieving efficiencies in operations and continuing to serve our citizens.”

In March, the administration and the General Assembly agreed on $397 million in recurring reductions at the onset of COVID-19, and the administration is proposing an additional $284 million in reductions for FY 20-21, bringing the total to $681 million in reductions. Hiring and expenditure freezes have also been in place since March. The state will close the current fiscal year on June 30 with unbudgeted non-tax revenues, agency savings and reserves.

In FY 20-21, the state will utilize reserves to lessen the impact of immediate spending reductions, allowing for thoughtful review of business practices for greater efficiencies and creative delivery of vital services as well as the development of strategic plans to reduce the employee workforce over the next two years.

The state’s multi-year spending plan provides full funding for:
-  The Basic Education Program (BEP) for K-12 public schools; 
-  Contributions to the state employee pension fund; 
-  State payments for employee health insurance; and
-  Debt service requirements.

Multi-year reductions will be achieved, in part, through:  
-  Up to 12 percent reductions through greater efficiencies in all departments; 
-  Reduction in new capital projects and funding for capital maintenance; 
-  Authorizing bonds for existing capital projects previously funded with cash; and
-  An employee buy-out initiative to reduce the state workforce over the next two years.

The state has reserve funds totaling $4 billion, including the Rainy Day Fund, which will reach $1.2 billion after an additional deposit of $325 million at the end of the fiscal year on June 30.


June 4, 2020

FEMA Contacting Some Survivors For Home Inspection

June 4, 2020

East Ridge Wally's Reinvents Itself As A "Meat And Three" Diner

June 4, 2020

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


FEMA is attempting to schedule a remote home inspection for some residents of Bradley and Hamilton counties who reported damage from the April 12-13 tornadoes, but has been unable to reach them. ... (click for more)

East Ridge Wally's had a soft re-opening earlier this week as the venerable restaurant tries to re-invent itself from a buffet-centered operation to a "meat and three" diner. Longtime owner ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ACHTUNG, DRUSE 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PUBLIC INTOXICATION --- ... (click for more)



It's About Time Riverbend Was Cancelled

Since its inception, Friends of the Festival seemed bound and determined to make Riverbend a national event, ignoring the opinions of many Chattanoogans. Riverbend started as a local event drawing on the tastes and desires of local citizens yet has devolved into an outrageously expensive, super-crowded two-week-long free-for-all. Riverbend has drastically deviated from its original ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Two Inches From Hell

By ordinary standards it might be best described as one of life’s worst 1-2 punches, a pair of hard, personal blows that drop you to your knees. True, each devastating blow was uncommonly back to back. But, no, when I learned Wednesday morning that college football icon Johnny Majors had died just some 48 hours after another legend, Auburn’s Pat Dye, it was as though I’d been hit ... (click for more)

James Beach: Memories Of My Friend, Coach Majors

It was not the first time I had seen Spanish moss streaming down from a tree, but I know it was the first time it had caught my eye in such an impressionable way that scorching July day in the summer of 1988. The big majestic cypress trees which framed the picturesque Louisiana State University campus were full of the stuff, and in a way it reminded me of days past when I had seen ... (click for more)

Vol Great Johnny Majors Dies At 85

Johnny Majors, a star running back for the University of Tennessee who later coached the Vols for 15 years, has died a few days after his 85th birthday. His wife, Mary Lynn, said, "It's with a sad heart that we make this announcement. John passed away this morning. He spent his last hours doing something he dearly loved: looking out over his cherished Tennessee River." Majors ... (click for more)


