Air Pollution Control Bureau Director Robert Colby To Retire After 40 Years Of Public Service

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Stephen E. Meyer, MSc., P.E., FASCE, chairman of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Board, has announced that the director of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau will be retiring from public service.  Bob Colby has served as director of the Bureau for the past 30 years.  Prior to that, he was staff attorney for the Bureau for 10 years. 

As director of the Bureau, Mr. Colby has supervised and directed the Bureau staff and overseen daily operations of the Bureau including enforcement of air pollution control regulations; issued complex air pollution control permits; directed staff in resolving complaints; overseen engineering analyses and testing procedures to ensure validity and accuracy; assisted in economic growth activities; and overseen fiscal matters.

He holds a B.A. degree in political science from UTC, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law, and is licensed to practice law in the State of Tennessee.  

He has served as president of the national Association of Local Air Pollution Control Officials, representing more than 165 major metropolitan areas.  For the past 28 years, he has served as the air toxics committee chairman and as co-chairman of the air toxics committee of its successor organization -- the National Association of Clean Air Agencies.  He serves on the Board of Directors of Metro 4, Inc., the association of local southeastern air quality agencies, the Board of Directors of NACAA, and is a two-time past president of the East Brainerd Kiwanis Club.  

He is looking forward to spending time in his retirement with his wife, Joy W. Colby, M.Ed.; daughter, Lauren H. Colby, MBA; his son and daughter-in-law Dr. Steven W. Colby and Michelle R. Colby, FNP, and all of their dogs.

The Air Pollution Control Board has begun the process of seeking a new director. 


July 14, 2020

Lebanon, Tn., Man Says He Saw Couple In Car With Hamilton County Tags Dumping 2 Dogs

A Lebanon, Tn., man reported on Facebook seeing a couple driving a car with Hamilton County tags letting two dogs out and driving off. He included a photo of their vehicle and video of a woman pushing the dogs off the road. The post says, " So something not so hip happened this evening. Saw two people dumping dogs on Cairo Bend. Drove by saw a lady and a guy parked out front ... (click for more)

Why I Will Not Be Voting For Commissioner Discretionary Spending - And Response

Most people that know me well know that I will not vote to reinstate the $900,000 commissioner’s discretionary spending of taxpayer money. My reasons are: 1. There could not be a worse economic time for the government to spend additional money. It’s time to tighten the belt of government spending and not expand it. All American families are having this conversation around their ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Gracious! It’s A Comet!

There is a once-in-a-lifetime experience going on above us and it will put any child under the age of 99 years young absolutely in awe. On March 27, a NASA spacecraft known as NEOWISE (that stands for ‘Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer) was circling planet Earth in an effort to categorize as many asteroids as possible that are non-threatening yet orbit close ... (click for more)

Madden And Richards Top Monday Dirt Races In Tennessee And Iowa

Chris "Smokey" Madden of Gray Court, S.C. raced his #44 Team Drydene, Millwood Plumbing, Competition Racing Equipment sponsored Super Late Model to its second feature in three races Monday night at the Volunteer Speedway at Bull's Gap north of Knoxville. Madden overtook leader Vic Hill and set sail over the field that included Saturday's winner in Virginia Brandon Overton. ... (click for more)

Dalton State Golf Program Shines On The Amateur Circuit

Members from the Dalton State Men's and Women's Golf teams faired very well in amateur tournaments this past weekend. On the men's side, Ben Rebne, Matthew Cleary, and signee Steve Kibare from Canton posted top 10 finishes in the 99th Georgia Amateur Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club's Highland Course. Rebne, the 2020 Jack Nicklaus Award winner for the NAIA, finished ... (click for more)


