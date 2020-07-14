Air Pollution Control Bureau Director Robert Colby To Retire After 40 Years Of Public Service

Stephen E. Meyer, MSc., P.E., FASCE, chairman of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Board, has announced that the director of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau will be retiring from public service. Bob Colby has served as director of the Bureau for the past 30 years. Prior to that, he was staff attorney for the Bureau for 10 years.

As director of the Bureau, Mr. Colby has supervised and directed the Bureau staff and overseen daily operations of the Bureau including enforcement of air pollution control regulations; issued complex air pollution control permits; directed staff in resolving complaints; overseen engineering analyses and testing procedures to ensure validity and accuracy; assisted in economic growth activities; and overseen fiscal matters.

He holds a B.A. degree in political science from UTC, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law, and is licensed to practice law in the State of Tennessee.

He has served as president of the national Association of Local Air Pollution Control Officials, representing more than 165 major metropolitan areas. For the past 28 years, he has served as the air toxics committee chairman and as co-chairman of the air toxics committee of its successor organization -- the National Association of Clean Air Agencies. He serves on the Board of Directors of Metro 4, Inc., the association of local southeastern air quality agencies, the Board of Directors of NACAA, and is a two-time past president of the East Brainerd Kiwanis Club.

He is looking forward to spending time in his retirement with his wife, Joy W. Colby, M.Ed.; daughter, Lauren H. Colby, MBA; his son and daughter-in-law Dr. Steven W. Colby and Michelle R. Colby, FNP, and all of their dogs.

The Air Pollution Control Board has begun the process of seeking a new director.