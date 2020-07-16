For the sake of clarity, transparency, and community, I want to address the redevelopment of portions of Northgate Mall that I am working on, which have been commented upon in news reports, editorial pages, and social media. Misunderstanding begets disappointment, and I want to make sure we are all on the same page. We stand on this beloved Chattanooga soil together, and when I ... (click for more)

I freely admit to you I am leery of any conspiracy theory and I am probably more aware than most that there are crazies who roam among us. But I also am most assured there is a “dark side” in today’s framework. I believe, for instance, there is something deeply evil and sinister that is hiding deep beneath in the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement. I am a pretty good observer of the ... (click for more)