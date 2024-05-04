Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BRAZELL, DESHAWN CORDELL
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE
6306 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PORTOCARRERO MOSQUER, DANIEL
1417 MEADOWLARK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RAMIREZ GUERRERO, GERMAN
162 SUNRISE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(PROBATION VIOLATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERN
RAMOS, JORDY RODRIGO
1301 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072420
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SANTANA ZABALA, HENDRIK M
312 MCBRIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL
Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 374162236
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VAN TULL, KRYSTAL LEALEIGH
9978 MOONLIGHT TRL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, DYLIN T
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/28/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- CHILD NEGLECT
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|ALLISON, CODI CECILIA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|AMAYA PORTILLO, RENE OSMIN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/05/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRAULIO, MIRANDA GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/31/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- ILLEGAL PARKING
|
|BRIDGES, JOY CORINNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/05/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|CARTER, KURT VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 02/20/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF MARIHUANA
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSS. OF COCAINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CARTER, LAWRENCE FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/30/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/16/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST)
|
|DAVIS, JESSICA G
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/06/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|DROWN, AMANDA LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DURHAM, KELLY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/13/1998
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 05/24/1966
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|FINLEY, JUSTIN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/08/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FREESE, PETER SOLOMON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/04/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GENARO ALOGRIANO, SIMON BERNARDO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/03/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GILL, SHELLEY DEANNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GLADDEN, NOLANDO ALEX
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/07/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|GLADDEN, SCOVIA JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/29/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|GRANT, ARIEL QUANA TAYAI
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/10/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HADEN, KESHAYLA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/11/2004
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HALFACER, DETRICK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/06/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|HARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HEARD, MARION SELENA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/07/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|LAND, JAMES C
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|LETSON, WILLIAM ETHERRIDGE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/09/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MATTHEWS, RACHEL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/27/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/14/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
|
|MCCLENNON, CARL
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 04/18/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MOORE, MARY J
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/07/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|NASH, DERECK SHAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NAYADLEY, CHARLES AARON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/24/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ONEAL, REBECCA MEGAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/26/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/19/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/12/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARROTT, JORDAN CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/21/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PENN, LONTIA DARNELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|RAMIREZ RAMIREZ, JUAN MARCELO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REVIS, HEATHER LYNNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT, JAMES DARREN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 01/22/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|SESSIONS, JUSTIN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SHUMAKE, TIARA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/08/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SMITH, JIMMY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/01/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC (ASSAULT)
|
|SPANGLER, MARCUS AARON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/03/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|STUDDARD, DAMEON EDDIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/09/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TIMMONS, ROBERT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/05/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|TULLY, THOMAS A
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, CEDRIC LUTRELL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/19/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITE, QUINCY DEXTER
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/12/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, SUSANNAH MUNRO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/30/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024
Charge(s):
|