Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, DYLIN T

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/28/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

CHILD NEGLECT

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS ALLISON, CODI CECILIA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AMAYA PORTILLO, RENE OSMIN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/05/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRAULIO, MIRANDA GABRIEL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/31/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ILLEGAL PARKING BRIDGES, JOY CORINNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/05/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/15/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS CARTER, KURT VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 02/20/1958

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF MARIHUANA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSS. OF COCAINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CARTER, LAWRENCE FRANKLIN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/30/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/07/1999

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/16/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST) DAVIS, JESSICA G

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/06/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DROWN, AMANDA LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/06/1985

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DURHAM, KELLY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 05/24/1966

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS FINLEY, JUSTIN GREGORY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/08/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/05/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) FREESE, PETER SOLOMON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/04/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GENARO ALOGRIANO, SIMON BERNARDO

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/03/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GILL, SHELLEY DEANNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/14/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GLADDEN, NOLANDO ALEX

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/07/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY GLADDEN, SCOVIA JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/29/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE GRANT, ARIEL QUANA TAYAI

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/10/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT HADEN, KESHAYLA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/11/2004

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HALFACER, DETRICK ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/06/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY HARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) HEARD, MARION SELENA

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/07/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FAILURE TO APPEAR LAND, JAMES C

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/03/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LETSON, WILLIAM ETHERRIDGE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/09/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEWS, RACHEL MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/27/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/14/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE MCCLENNON, CARL

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 04/18/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MOORE, MARY J

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/07/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/30/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE NASH, DERECK SHAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NAYADLEY, CHARLES AARON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/24/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ONEAL, REBECCA MEGAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/26/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 01/19/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/12/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARROTT, JORDAN CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/21/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PENN, LONTIA DARNELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE RAMIREZ RAMIREZ, JUAN MARCELO

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/24/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REVIS, HEATHER LYNNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO) SCOTT, JAMES DARREN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 01/22/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS SESSIONS, JUSTIN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/20/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHUMAKE, TIARA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/08/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JIMMY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 05/01/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC (ASSAULT) SPANGLER, MARCUS AARON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 05/03/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

THEFT OF PROPERTY STUDDARD, DAMEON EDDIE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/09/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TIMMONS, ROBERT DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/05/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/19/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY TULLY, THOMAS A

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/22/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, CEDRIC LUTRELL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 07/19/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, QUINCY DEXTER

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/12/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILSON, SUSANNAH MUNRO

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/30/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



