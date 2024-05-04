Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, CODI CECILIA 
4634 SABLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AMAYA PORTILLO, RENE OSMIN 
1030 BETSY PACK DRIVE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRAULIO, MIRANDA GABRIEL 
1804 BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ILLEGAL PARKING

BRAZELL, DESHAWN CORDELL 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BRIDGES, JOY CORINNE 
1675 KEEBLE ST MAIL ONLY EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BUDA, CLAIRE M 
438 ANTELOPE TRAIL RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

CARTER, KURT VINCENT 
701 RAY LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS.

OF MARIHUANA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSS. OF COCAINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CARTER, LAWRENCE FRANKLIN 
128 SAGEBRUSH LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CHANEY, DAVONTE TAQUAN 
1209 INDIAN AVE APT 8 ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE 
8155 THOROUGHBRED DR OOLTEWAH, 373637049 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( EVADING ARREST)

DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE 
6306 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DROWN, AMANDA LEE 
611 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DURHAM, KELLY 
1522 HAPPY VALLY RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

FINLEY, JUSTIN GREGORY 
122 MUSKETT DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FRADY, KEVIN RICHARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD 
2009 PORTLAND ST Chattanooga, 374064232 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GENARO ALOGRIANO, SIMON BERNARDO 
1313 E 31ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

GEORGE, ANTHONY JERMAINE 
301 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
IN TRANSIT

GILL, SHELLEY DEANNE 
418 SAWYER PARK LANS SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GLADDEN, NOLANDO ALEX 
611 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101807 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

GLADDEN, SCOVIA JERMAINE 
611 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GRANT, ARIEL QUANA TAYAI 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

GRAVES, JUSTIN M 
HOMELESS Hixson, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HADEN, KESHAYLA MONIQUE 
720 N KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HALFACER, DETRICK ANTONIO 
201 N LOVELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARRISON, MARLISE SHEREE 
404 WEST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

HEARD, MARION SELENA 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MATTHEWS, RACHEL MICHELLE 
263 HARRELL ST MEMPHIS, 381124003 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCALLISTER, SAMUEL EUGENE 
3523 CONNELLY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

MCCLENNON, CARL 
52 W 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083007 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOORE, MARY J 
1220 MISSISSIPI AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ONEAL, REBECCA MEGAN 
1222 LAREDO AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN 
701 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112804 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

PARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRON 
1815 EAST 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARROTT, JORDAN CHRISTOPHER 
1001 NORTH NATCHEZ RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PORTOCARRERO MOSQUER, DANIEL 
1417 MEADOWLARK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RAMIREZ GUERRERO, GERMAN 
162 SUNRISE LN RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
(PROBATION VIOLATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERN

RAMOS, JORDY RODRIGO 
1301 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374072420 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

REVIS, HEATHER LYNNE 
HOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)

SANTANA ZABALA, HENDRIK M 
312 MCBRIAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL 
Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 374162236 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SESSIONS, JUSTIN ROBERT 
1806 HIGHWAY 27 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SHUMAKE, TIARA MICHELLE 
620WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JIMMY EDWARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC (ASSAULT)

SPANGLER, MARCUS AARON 
1120 OLD ALABAMA RD SW MCDONALD, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

STUDDARD, DAMEON EDDIE 
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TIMMONS, ROBERT DEWAYNE 
1 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374022777 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES 
2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434513 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

TULLY, THOMAS A 
7127 OLD STATE HWY 111 SPENCER, 38585 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VAN TULL, KRYSTAL LEALEIGH 
9978 MOONLIGHT TRL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

WALKER, CEDRIC LUTRELL 
224 N HICKORY ST Chattanooga, 374042526 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, QUINCY DEXTER 
2905 CAMELLIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

