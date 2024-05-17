Former Bledsoe County Deputy Arrested, Charged With Rape Of Inmate

Latest Headlines

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a former deputy of the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Department in connection to the sexual assault of an inmate in his custody.

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, agents began investigating the allegation on Oct. 31, 2023. During the investigation, agents determined Christopher Peyton Watson, 28, assaulted the inmate during transport on Oct. 30. The department no longer employs Watson.

On Friday, agents arrested the Graysville man and charged him with one count of rape and one count of sexual contact with an inmate. He is in the custody of the Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Department.

