Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposures At Mike’s Hole In The Wall, Mellow Mushroom Downtown, Reunion Swimming Pool, The Ice Cream Show

Monday, August 10, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department announced possible exposures to positive cases of COVID 19.

 

·         August 3-4 (Monday and Tuesday) - Mike’s Hole in the Wall, 535 Cherokee Blvd.

·         August 3-4 (Monday and Tuesday) – Mellow Mushroom (downtown), 205 Broad St.

·         August 5 (Wednesday) - Reunion Subdivision Swimming Pool, 1100 Morris Lane.

·         August 9 (Sunday) – The Ice Cream Show, 105 Walnut St.

 

Case investigations revealed that persons visited these facilities while in their infectious periods.

It is recommended that anyone who also visited these facilities on these dates get tested and monitor their symptoms.

 

If COVID-19 symptoms occur, do not leave your house except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

 

“Wearing a mask, practicing social distance, avoiding large gatherings, and frequently washing hands remain our best defense against this virus,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “The pandemic is still very active in our community.”

 

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

 

         The Health Department’s testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7-11 a.m. 

         Saturday, Aug. 15, at The Village Church, 2800 N. Chamberlain Ave., Chattanooga, TN 37406, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

         Sunday, Aug. 16, at The Village Church, 2800 N. Chamberlain Ave. from 12-3 p.m.

 

These sites are open to the public without an appointment or referral. Free transportation is available. Call (423) 315-3994 to make a reservation Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

 

For more information, please call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. The hotline is open

Monday-Friday 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM.



