Federal Support Granted For Nashville Following Christmas Day Bombing

Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Governor Bill Lee announced today the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide direct assistance to Metro Nashville-Davidson County under the federal Public Assistance program for the emergency response to the Christmas day bombing in downtown Nashville.
 
“We are grateful for the support from President Trump and our federal delegation,” Governor Lee said.  “These federal resources will help the Nashville community recover from this tragic event.”
 
The emergency declaration authorizes FEMA, under the Robert T.
Stafford Act, to provide Metro Nashville-Davidson County government with direct assistance for emergency protective measures to lessen the impact to lives and property.
 
The protective measures eligible for assistance under FEMA’s PA program include, but are not limited to, costs to Metro Nashville-Davidson County for firefighting, search and rescue operations, emergency operations center activation, medical care and transport, evacuation and sheltering, safety inspections and area security.
 
Information about FEMA's Public Assistance program is at:  https://www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit. 
 
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency continues to work with FEMA on recovery assistance, and with the U.S. Small Business Administration on economic assistance that may be available through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.
 
Around 6:30 a.m., Central, on Dec. 25, 2020, a recreational vehicle exploded in the area of 2nd Ave. N. and Commerce St. in downtown Nashville. 
 
The explosion affected 41 residential and commercial structures over multiple city blocks and directly impacted AT&T’s communications system across Tennessee, Kentucky and northern Alabama.  


The Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday brought up the topic of owner-occupied versus non-owner occupied Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs).during their 2:00 strategic planning meeting. “I just want to bring it forward to get some clarification in how you’re moving forward in making those decisions when considering owner vs non-owner occupied,” Councilman Erskine Oglesby ... (click for more)

City Council Cancels Meeting Day Before March 2 Election

The Chattanooga City Council will not meet on March 2, which is the day before election day in Chattanooga. “There was some discussion about election day,” Chairman Chip Henderson said. “If anybody has any suggestions about meeting on that day, we can talk about it at this time.” Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod suggested that meeting be cancelled, which was seconded by Councilman ... (click for more)

The "Expert" Should Not Criticize Our Health Department

One memory of 2020 for me will be that I never knew we had so many experts in the country. As the COVID crisis swept the country I never knew every MSM person, many of the regular people and many politicians of both parties had majored in Epidemiology in college. Now many of these same people are now experts in chain management distribution, which is the process of managing the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Are Stagnant

In the last 50-plus years I cannot remember a silence quite like the fog that seems to have settled over the Tennessee football program. I must admit that I am more than a casual observer since I adore Southeastern Conference comings-and-goings, and my gut-hunch is that all is not well with the Vol Nation. I believe it is very probable that embattled football coach Jeremy Pruitt ... (click for more)

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named SEC Player Of The Week, Naismith Trophy National Player Of The Week

The weekly honors keep coming in for University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard, who most recently has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week and Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. This is the fifth SEC Player of the Week honor for Howard, who claimed the award four times last season. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's Eboni Willams Earns Back-To-Back SoCon Player Of The Week Honors

Chattanooga junior forward Eboni Williams is the Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week presented by GEICO, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This is the second consecutive award for Williams this season. She is also back-to-back SoCon Player of the Week for College Sports Madness and was the TSWA selection just before the holiday break. ... (click for more)


