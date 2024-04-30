Speech And Hearing Center To Merge With Signal Centers

The Speech & Hearing Center will be merging with Signal Centers.

Officials of the Speech & Hearing Center said, "After careful thought and exploration, ’s Board of Directors has made the unanimous decision to formally partner with Signal Centers to provide services for children and adults with speech and hearing challenges.



"What this means is that we will merge with Signal Centers on July 1, 2024. This arrangement will ensure individuals experiencing hearing and speech impairments have the best technology and access to these services now and for many years to come.



"We are excited about this strategic partnership and believe it further solidifies The Speech & Hearing Center’s dedication to enhancing communication and enriching lives."



Taylor Bostwick is president and CEO of the Speech & Hearing Center, and Donna McConnico is president and CEO of the Signal Centers.