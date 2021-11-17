Restored 1940 Ford Pickup Truck Returned To Its Rightful Owner; Ryan Ellis Arrested For Theft

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a business burglary on Nov. 7, in Southeast Bradley County.

Upon arrival, units discovered the suspect had already left the scene. It was also noticed that forced entry was made into a garage at the location and a restored 1940 Ford pickup truck was stolen.



On Nov. 9, McMinn County Sheriff’s Office detectives located the vehicle at a residence in Riceville, Tn. They then contacted the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and BCSO Criminal Investigation Division detectives responded to process the scene and collect additional information.



Further investigation led to arrest warrants being issued on Ryan Ellis for burglary and theft over $60,000.



In the early morning hours of Nov. 13, Ellis was taken into custody by Bradley County Patrol Deputies at his mother’s residence and transported to the Bradley County Jail, where he is being held without bond pending an upcoming court hearing.



The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate BCSO Patrol Deputies, BCSO Criminal Investigations Division detectives, and McMinn County Sheriff’s Office detectives, who successfully worked together to solve this case and return the vehicle to its rightful owner.

