Whitfield County Has 1 More COVID Death; Georgia Has 61 New Deaths
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 61 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,130.
There are 1,004 new cases, as that total reaches 865,827 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 60,186, which is an increase of 129 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,505 cases, up 18; 62 deaths; 247 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,205 cases, up 3; 60 deaths; 173 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,188 cases; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,349 cases, up 8; 76 deaths, down 2; 275 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,719 cases, up 9; 226 deaths, up 1; 732 hospitalizations, up 1