 Friday, July 16, 2021 86.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Mayor Kelly To Offer Monthly Open Office Hours

Friday, July 16, 2021

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced on Friday that the city will hold open office hours on a recurring monthly cadence under his administration, in response to overwhelming demand at the kickoff event.

The initial open office hours event was held on June 25, and provided residents with the opportunity to hold one-on-one meetings with the mayor’s office staff to share their concerns and needs.

The conversations in these meetings will serve as guideposts for the mayor’s planning and strategic direction for the city, and will help the Kelly Administration deploy the city’s resources more effectively by prioritizing residents’ needs, said officials.

“It’s clear that our residents truly want to engage and be engaged with, and the city is committed to working alongside our neighbors in our neighborhoods as we work to build a city that works for everybody,” Mayor Kelly said. “These conversations have led to some real action items for us, and I’m looking forward to more of these meetings at every community center around the city.”

The next mayor’s open office hours will be held on July 30 at the Hixson Community Center on 5401 School Drive, between 2-5 p.m. 

The following mayor’s open office hours will take place on Aug, 26 at the South Chattanooga Community Center on 1151 West 40th St. between 4-7 p.m. 

Attendees who make an appointment will be able to meet Mayor Kelly and participate in a one-on-one meeting with a member of his staff. Appointments must be requested ahead of time, either using an online portal at cha.city/openoffice or by calling 643-7814. Constituents must choose from a list of preferred 20-minute time slots, as well as provide their full name, address, best phone number, email, and reason for meeting.

Slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis and a member of the mayor’s staff will personally contact each constituent prior to the event to confirm and schedule their participation.


July 16, 2021

Mayor Kelly To Offer Monthly Open Office Hours

July 16, 2021

Police Blotter: Thieves Get Catering Truck In $32,000 Theft; Work Incident Involving Monkey Noises Costs Man His Job

July 16, 2021

Community Library Busy With Projects At Soddy Daisy


Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced on Friday that the city will hold open office hours on a recurring monthly cadence under his administration, in response to overwhelming demand at the kickoff ... (click for more)

A man on Gunbarrel Road said two men driving a white pickup stole a trailer filled with catering items. While watching the video officers saw the suspects cut the lock off the hook of the trailer, ... (click for more)

“This summer has been incredible,” Curtis Cecil, the founder of the Kelcurt Foundation and Soddy Daisy Community Library told the city commissioners Thursday night. The library has been partnering ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Mayor Kelly To Offer Monthly Open Office Hours

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced on Friday that the city will hold open office hours on a recurring monthly cadence under his administration, in response to overwhelming demand at the kickoff event. The initial open office hours event was held on June 25, and provided residents with the opportunity to hold one-on-one meetings with the mayor’s office staff to share their ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Thieves Get Catering Truck In $32,000 Theft; Work Incident Involving Monkey Noises Costs Man His Job

A man on Gunbarrel Road said two men driving a white pickup stole a trailer filled with catering items. While watching the video officers saw the suspects cut the lock off the hook of the trailer, hook up to the trailer, and drive off. The trailer and items inside totaled to around $32,000. The man does not have the serial numbers for the items stolen or the VIN for the trailer ... (click for more)

Opinion

Recycling Right Shows Appreciation For Our Fragile Planet

The Red Bank Recycling Drop Off Center is now open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Red Bank partners with Hamilton County to operate the facility, so also thank your county officials for offering this opportunity to recycle right. Recycling right equals respect for workers, markets, transparency, and the planet. Citizens show respect ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: I Believe In Justin Robertson

Okay … whistle up the dogs and water on the fire – this hunt is over before it ever begins. I could take a panel of seven King Solomons, Ronda Thurman and Joe Smith, both “common sense” members of the Hamilton County School Board, and get a unanimous decision to immediately install Justin Robertson as the new superintendent of the Hamilton County Department of Education. My reasoning ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Red Wolves Host WPSL Conference Semifinal

The WPSL Southeastern Conference #2 ranked, Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves SC will be hosting the Women’s Premier Soccer League Southeastern Conference Semi-Final this Friday evening, July 16, 2021 at 7:00pm at CHI Memorial Stadium. The Lady Red Wolves with a record of 6-2-2 will be hosting and competing against, #3 ranked with a record of 3-2-5, Southern Soccer Academy, based ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Student-Athletes Prominent in SoCon Honor Roll

The Southern Conference continued its academic award announcements Thursday with the release of the SoCon Honor Roll members for 2020-21. The Chattanooga Mocs added to the 89 Academic All-Conference winners yesterday with a school record 205 attaining Honor Roll status. In addition, 67 of the 205 Honor Rollers earned the Commissioner’s Medal. That requires a minimum 3.8 GPA ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors