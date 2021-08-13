Man Shot Thursday Afternoon After Argument On Market Street

 Friday, August 13, 2021 88.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Friday, August 13, 2021

A 46-year-old man was shot on Market Street Thursday afternoon following a argument with several people.

On August 12, 2021 at approximately 4:04 p.m.,

Chattanooga Police responded to the 1700 block of Market Street at approximately 4:04 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crime Unit responded to conduct an investigation and learned that the man had been in a verbal altercation with several people when one of them produced a firearm and shot him.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.



