Latest Headlines

Fire Damages Dallas Bay Home Saturday Afternoon

  • Saturday, May 4, 2024

A kitchen fire caused significant damage to a home in Dallas Bay area Saturday afternoon.

A homeowner called 911 at 3:15 p.m. reporting a kitchen fire at 1503 Ribbonwood Drive.

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke showing on all four sides of the home. Firefighters quickly entered the home to find heavy fire in the kitchen.

The Dallas Bay VFD requested a mutual aid response with additional manpower. Chattanooga Fire Department and Soddy Daisy Fire Department stood by at Dallas Bay’s fire stations for any additional emergency calls.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Damages are unknown at this time. The American Red Cross was requested to help the family with their emergency needs.

Latest Headlines
BASEBALL ROUND-UP: Saturday, May 4th
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/4/2024
Fire Damages Dallas Bay Home Saturday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 5/4/2024
Top-Seeded Soddy Daisy Breezes In 6-AAA Softball
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/4/2024
#3 Vols Split Friday Doubleheader At Florida
#3 Vols Split Friday Doubleheader At Florida
  • Sports
  • 5/4/2024
#3 Lady Vols Win Back To Back SEC Regular Season Titles
#3 Lady Vols Win Back To Back SEC Regular Season Titles
  • Sports
  • 5/4/2024
Boyd Buchanan Sees Eight Sign Letters Of Intent
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/4/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/4/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, CODI CECILIA 4634 SABLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Sheriff's Office Says Man On Vulcan Lane Was Shot While Assaulting Son, Neighbor
  • 5/3/2024

The Sheriff's Office said a man who was shot Thursday night on Vulcan Lane was assaulting his son and neighbor, and no charges would be filed against the shooter. Gregory Burnett was charged ... more

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Disrupts Jail Smuggling Operation
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Disrupts Jail Smuggling Operation
  • 5/3/2024

In a joint investigation between Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Services and Hamilton County Corrections Services, an organized attempt to smuggle contraband into the ... more

Breaking News
Arrest Made In April Shooting At Tunnel Boulevard Convenience Store
Arrest Made In April Shooting At Tunnel Boulevard Convenience Store
  • 5/3/2024
State Provides $2 Million For Workforce Development At New Gateway School
  • 5/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/3/2024
Hamilton County Schools Announces Leadership Changes
Hamilton County Schools Announces Leadership Changes
  • 5/2/2024
Wrecker Board Hears Of "Astonishing Charges" By 2 Allied Wrecker Firms
  • 5/2/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell, Ralph Puckett
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell, Ralph Puckett
  • 5/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 5/2/2024
Myth Maker
  • 5/4/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/3/2024
Bring Champy's To Hixson
  • 4/30/2024
Sports
#3 Lady Vols Win Back To Back SEC Regular Season Titles
#3 Lady Vols Win Back To Back SEC Regular Season Titles
  • 5/4/2024
#3 Vols Split Friday Doubleheader At Florida
#3 Vols Split Friday Doubleheader At Florida
  • 5/4/2024
Lookouts Beat The Biscuits 3-1
  • 5/3/2024
Randy Smith: Star Studded Prep Squads
Randy Smith: Star Studded Prep Squads
  • 5/3/2024
CFC Hosts Orlando City B On May the 4th
  • 5/3/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Joel Belz Was Pioneer At Both CCS And Covenant College
John Shearer: Joel Belz Was Pioneer At Both CCS And Covenant College
  • 5/3/2024
Winners Of ArtsBuild’s Inaugural Periscope Chattanooga Pitch Night Announced
Winners Of ArtsBuild’s Inaugural Periscope Chattanooga Pitch Night Announced
  • 5/3/2024
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Features Finding Nemo May 10
  • 5/3/2024
More Armed Forces Day Photos
More Armed Forces Day Photos
  • 5/3/2024
PHOTOS: Armed Forces Day Parade
PHOTOS: Armed Forces Day Parade
  • 5/3/2024
Entertainment
Mark A. Herndon Expands His Branding Of Chattanooga Live Music
Mark A. Herndon Expands His Branding Of Chattanooga Live Music
  • 5/4/2024
CSO Presents A Salute To John Williams May 11
  • 5/2/2024
Jericho Brass Band Has Free Concert Sunday
  • 5/2/2024
Scenic City Chorale Has Spring Concert May 19
  • 5/4/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/2/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell, Ralph Puckett
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell, Ralph Puckett
  • 5/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 5/2/2024
Myth Maker
  • 5/4/2024
Dining
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Business/Government
Chattanooga Fire Department Introduces New Swiftwater Rescue Team
Chattanooga Fire Department Introduces New Swiftwater Rescue Team
  • 5/3/2024
Whitfield County EMA To Give Away 300 Weather Radios May 16
Whitfield County EMA To Give Away 300 Weather Radios May 16
  • 5/3/2024
Officers Split Up Individuals Fighting On Apison Pike - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/3/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/2/2024
Reserve At Creekside Apartment Complex Sells For $28.5 Million
  • 5/2/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 25-May 1
  • 5/2/2024
Student Scene
UT Knoxville Board Recommends Parking Changes, Tuition Adjustments
  • 5/3/2024
Elementary Science Olympiad Returns Monday
  • 5/3/2024
Lee Hosts High School Math Competition
Lee Hosts High School Math Competition
  • 5/3/2024
Living Well
The Salvation Army Launches ‘Beat The Heat’ Campaign To Provide Relief During Summer Months
  • 5/3/2024
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 20
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 20
  • 5/3/2024
CHI Memorial Earns An "A" Hospital Safety Grade From The Leapfrog Group
  • 5/1/2024
Memories
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
100s Of Students Participate In Annual Tennessee History Day Competition
  • 4/29/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
  • 5/4/2024
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
  • 5/2/2024
Open House At Fall Creek Falls Will Address Restoration Plans
  • 5/2/2024
Travel
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
  • 5/4/2024
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
Church
Former Sheriff Among Those Coming To Rescue Of WDYN
Former Sheriff Among Those Coming To Rescue Of WDYN
  • 5/2/2024
An Evening With Keith & Kristyn Getty Is Oct. 17 At Redemption To The Nations Church
  • 5/2/2024
Bob Tamasy: Why Are Our Words No Longer Our Bond?
Bob Tamasy: Why Are Our Words No Longer Our Bond?
  • 5/2/2024
Obituaries
Peter Duffy
Peter Duffy
  • 5/3/2024
Susan "Sue" Margaret Shramko
Susan "Sue" Margaret Shramko
  • 5/3/2024
Gary David Potter
Gary David Potter
  • 5/3/2024