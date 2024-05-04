Fire Damages Dallas Bay Home Saturday Afternoon

A kitchen fire caused significant damage to a home in Dallas Bay area Saturday afternoon.

A homeowner called 911 at 3:15 p.m. reporting a kitchen fire at 1503 Ribbonwood Drive.

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke showing on all four sides of the home. Firefighters quickly entered the home to find heavy fire in the kitchen.

The Dallas Bay VFD requested a mutual aid response with additional manpower. Chattanooga Fire Department and Soddy Daisy Fire Department stood by at Dallas Bay’s fire stations for any additional emergency calls.

No injuries were reported, but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the first responders.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Damages are unknown at this time. The American Red Cross was requested to help the family with their emergency needs.