Justin Robertson Named Interim Deputy Superintendent At County Schools

Interim Hamilton County Schools Supt. Dr. Nakia Towns has named Dr. Justin Robertson as interim deputy superintendent.

He served as chief operating officer for former Supt. Dr. Bryan Johnson.

Dr. Robertson is considered a leading candidate for the superintendent post.

Dr. Towns said she has reorganized staff and "t o support this work, I have established an Interim HCS Organizational Chart and appointed Dr. Justin Robertson as interim deputy superintendent. Dr. Robertson will help to provide supervision and support to the academic and equity offices in addition to his oversight of operations.

"I will directly supervise human resources and finance, in addition to the other areas under my supervision in my previous role of deputy."

Dr. Towns also said, "As I reflect on the incredible progress Hamilton County Schools has made over the last four years, I could not be more honored and humbled to serve as Interim superintendent. I am grateful to the Hamilton County Board of Education for the opportunity to continue the progress we've made under the leadership of Dr. Johnson.