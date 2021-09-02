Police Blotter: Woman Finds Ex-Boyfriend In Her Bed; Man Tries To Stay In Motel Room After Friend Is Arrested

Police responded to a disorder on Lavender Trail where a woman said that when she got home from work, her ex-boyfriend was in her bed. He is on the lease but moved out and now lives in Huntsville. He got into a verbal argument with the woman and angrily left, saying he was going back to Huntsville. She texted him in front of the officer, saying that he was to have no contact of any kind with her from this point on. If he needed to come back to the house he should call police first for assistance.

* * *

An officer spoke with two homeless people sleeping on the playground at the Zoo at 301 North Holtzclaw Ave. The officer asked them move along and they both complied without incident.

* * *

A man on Lake Resort Terrace said his 2016 Ford Escape was missing. He reported seeing it sitting outside when he went to smoke a cigarette around 1:30 a.m. He left the vehicle unlocked because he had a case of water he was intending to bring inside. The man said he kept a spare key in the center console. There is no suspect information at this time. The vehicle had a CarMax front license plate. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A man said he was viewing cameras to the business at 5953 Brainerd Road remotely and would like police to check on homeless individuals that are not supposed to be on the property. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a man lying on the sidewalk just outside the building. The officer asked the man if he would move along and he complied willingly. He had no outstanding warrants and he was not banned from the property considering the owner was not on scene.

* * *

A man on Gann Store Road said his 2008 Toyota Tacoma pickup was missing. He said he was mowing grass the previous day and had to move the truck and must have left the keys in the truck and unlocked. He said the truck had an Atlanta Braves license plate on the front. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. The keys are with the vehicle. Police were later contacted by another man after finding a Toyota Tacoma parked on Lake Resort Terrace. He told police he had been told by someone in the D building that suspects were checking door handles last night. He checked his surveillance camera and saw two vehicles speed into the complex but only observed one leave. The man and a friend of his have video of people on the complex but video quality is poor. The pickup was returned to the first man who arrived on scene. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

Police were called to East 27th Street on a call of a stolen vehicle hit. The vehicle was towed to Expressway Towing due to being left abandoned at 1901 Central Ave. This was a private property tow. The owner was notified by NCIC of the vehicle's location and it was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A man on Hickory Valley Road called police and asked them to standby while he gathered some of his belongings. Unfortunately, there was no one inside to grant the man access to the apartment.

* * *

A woman on University Street is having a court case regarding her lease at Douglas Heights. She was late on rent due to COVID issues with her work. She said she was able to catch up on rent and paid up until September. Employees at Douglas Heights said her belongings would be placed out front if she failed to remove them prior to her eviction notice being served. She currently has a lawyer and her court date is set. She requested the incident of the employees approaching her at her apartment and making those statements.

* * *

Police spoke with a man on Camellia Drive who needed to serve a document to an individual at the address. The man was unable to make any contact with anyone inside the residence at the time police were on scene.

* * *

Police responded to an alarm at 1300 Central Ave. and found a broken exterior window by the rear loading bay. The alarm reset while police were on scene. Police searched the area but did not find anyone. No responsible party was able to be gotten hold of at this time.

* * *

Police were called to 2210 Gunbarrel Road where there was an open door and six broken windows on the front of the business. Officers cleared the building to ensure no one was inside. Officers called the responsible party who said he did not want to make a property damage report at this time due to the building being torn down soon.

* * *

An officer received a call to back up mall security at Northgate Mall. There was a man who had been sitting inside Ross for several hours and had been asking people for money and to buy him things. The officer found the man in the store. He gave police his name, but he was speaking in a very low tone and kept saying he was very tired. The officer told him he needed him to leave the store and he left the property.

* * *

Employees at the Westin Hotel at 801 Pine St. called in a disturbance between two women in the street. The officer spoke with one of the women who said she and her sister got into an argument and her sister left the area in her car. The woman didn't realize all her belongings had been left with the valet and her sister had not driven off with it. There was no further disturbances and the woman was able to get a ride with her friend.

* * *

A suspicious man and woman were sitting in a car at a gas pump at 8935 Lee Hwy. They told police they have been driving for a long time and that they stopped to take a break and were trying to find a hotel room for the night. They then left the scene.

* * *

An employee at a gas station at 100 W 20th St. told police an older man with a bald head wearing a red shirt and black mask walked into the store and stole two cases of Heineken beer valued at $35. The suspect then left heading towards Market Street. Police checked the area but could not find the suspect.

* * *

A woman on Amnicola Highway said her bank debit card was stolen sometime between July 20-28. She said that someone made a payment of $671.49 dollars using her debit card in Chattanooga on July 28, and the payment was related to a payment made to the city of Chattanooga. There is no suspect information. She said that the debit card was stolen from Signal Mountain where she resides. The officer told her to contact SMPD to report the theft.

* * *



The manager of Bio-Labs at 9101 E. Brainerd Road told police an employee found a black Glock magazine loaded with 10 hollow point 45 caliber rounds in the road. Police collected the badly damaged magazine and six Winchester .45 cal, two Hornady .45 cal and two RP .45 cal rounds and turned them over to Property as found property.

* * *

Police were called to Hardy Street where a man was selling Vivint Ring Doorbells door to door. They spoke with the man on Bragg Street. He had no warrants.

* * *

A man at 4071 South Access Road told police an ex-employee was terminated for personal reasons and he was avoiding bringing back the company's truck. The officer spoke with the ex-employee on the phone and he agreed to bring the truck back tonight to avoid any prosecution. The man agreed to wait until tomorrow.

* * *

A hotel manager at Studio 6 Chattanooga at 7324 Shallowford Road told police there was an unknown person in the room that was not registered. Police spoke with a man who said he stayed in the room last after one of his friends was arrested. Police informed the man he had to leave the property and he left the area without incident.